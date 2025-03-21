Brooklinen’s New Airweave Is Your Spring Jacket, But for Sleep — Meet the Ultimate in Transitional Bedding
Not too hot, not too cool, these layers are like spring ready-to-wear for your bed
March weather is... confusing. One day, it’s brisk, the next, it’s unseasonably warm. An overcoat feels excessive, but leaving the house without a jacket? A gamble. What you need is a middle ground — a layer that’s warm but not too warm, lightweight but not too light. And when it comes to sleep, Brooklinen, per usual, is already one step ahead.
Meet Airweave, the brand's solution to the season’s in-between temps, a gauzy, perfectly balanced two-layer Turkish cotton construction with a yarn fill that mimics the plushness of four layers, minus the weight. Brooklinen has released two formats — the Airweave Cotton Quilt and the Airweave Crinkle Cotton Duvet Cover — in a fresh, nature-driven palette of oranges, greens, and blues, evoking the welcome shift of the seasons: fresh grass, first blooms, and blue skies overhead.
So if it feels like a weight has been lifted, that’s because Brooklinen has quite literally done just that. Not too hot, not too cool — consider this fabrication the bedding equivalent of a perfectly broken-in trench coat.
We’re ready-to-wear it right now.
Airweave Shams & Duvets
Your spring jacket bedding-equivalents — lightweight, effortless, a lineup you toss on without a second thought (which, in this weather, is the highest compliment).
Consider this your cue to retire that flannel-heavy duvet (why is it still out, anyway?). This crisp white layer, with its distinct cool yarn fill, is precisely what the arrival of spring feels like — especially when it's yarn-dyed for extra vibrancy. Try pairing it with Brooklinen sheet's bold patterns or saturated colors for an even fresher feel.
Brooklinen may have just perfected blue. “Storm” is the name — not too deep, not too bright — just a tranquil, versatile shade that plays just as well with neutrals as it does with vibrant oranges (like that quilt below). Either way, we’d like to sink into it immediately.
Airweave Cotton Quilts
Brooklinen’s quilt collection features an array of vibrant hues, each of which are bursting with fresh-start energy. If you’re stuck choosing, here are our top three.
“Oh. My. Gauze.” The bedding brand wasn’t exaggerating with this hero product. The visible dimension of the air weave gives it a textural depth that makes it one of the richest-looking warm-weather throws we’ve seen. The tulip hue pairs beautifully with soft taupes and sage greens.
“Fern” looks exactly how it sounds — lush, verdant, and reminiscent of soft blades under feet. The perfect fresh touch for the foot of a bed or for taking to the sofa when you need a lightweight extra layer.
This one reminds us of a certain French fashion house’s signature hue. Practically glowing, "Marigold" radiates like fresh blooms, especially against a storm-blue duvet (wink, wink). Pair this golden orange with other nature-inspired color pops to create a whimsical Monet painting look for your bedscape.
Don't get caught in the middle. Brooklinen’s Spring 2025 collection delivers more transitional layers with perfect timing — because your bed deserves a seasonal refresh, too.
