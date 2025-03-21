Brooklinen’s New Airweave Is Your Spring Jacket, But for Sleep — Meet the Ultimate in Transitional Bedding

March weather is... confusing. One day, it’s brisk, the next, it’s unseasonably warm. An overcoat feels excessive, but leaving the house without a jacket? A gamble. What you need is a middle ground — a layer that’s warm but not too warm, lightweight but not too light. And when it comes to sleep, Brooklinen, per usual, is already one step ahead.

Meet Airweave, the brand's solution to the season’s in-between temps, a gauzy, perfectly balanced two-layer Turkish cotton construction with a yarn fill that mimics the plushness of four layers, minus the weight. Brooklinen has released two formats — the Airweave Cotton Quilt and the Airweave Crinkle Cotton Duvet Cover — in a fresh, nature-driven palette of oranges, greens, and blues, evoking the welcome shift of the seasons: fresh grass, first blooms, and blue skies overhead.

So if it feels like a weight has been lifted, that’s because Brooklinen has quite literally done just that. Not too hot, not too cool — consider this fabrication the bedding equivalent of a perfectly broken-in trench coat.

We’re ready-to-wear it right now.

The Airweave Cotton Quilt, available in a range of punchy, nature-inspired colorways, brings the vibrance of outside blooms, in. (Image credit: Brooklinen)

Airweave Shams & Duvets

Your spring jacket bedding-equivalents — lightweight, effortless, a lineup you toss on without a second thought (which, in this weather, is the highest compliment).

Brooklinen Airweave Crinkle Cotton Duvet Cover $269 at Brooklinen Consider this your cue to retire that flannel-heavy duvet (why is it still out, anyway?). This crisp white layer, with its distinct cool yarn fill, is precisely what the arrival of spring feels like — especially when it's yarn-dyed for extra vibrancy. Try pairing it with Brooklinen sheet's bold patterns or saturated colors for an even fresher feel. Brooklinen Airweave Crinkle Cotton Shams $89 at Brooklinen Brooklinen may have just perfected blue. “Storm” is the name — not too deep, not too bright — just a tranquil, versatile shade that plays just as well with neutrals as it does with vibrant oranges (like that quilt below). Either way, we’d like to sink into it immediately. Brooklinen Airweave Crinkle Cotton Duvet Set $357 at Brooklinen Spring is all about renewal, and that includes your bedding. If an all-season overhaul is what you’re after, go all in with this weightless blend of white, stone, or barely-there beige. Suffice it to say, your bed just got a whole lot lighter.

Airweave Cotton Quilts

Brooklinen’s quilt collection features an array of vibrant hues, each of which are bursting with fresh-start energy. If you’re stuck choosing, here are our top three.

Brooklinen Airweave Cotton Quilt $299 at Brooklinen “Oh. My. Gauze.” The bedding brand wasn’t exaggerating with this hero product. The visible dimension of the air weave gives it a textural depth that makes it one of the richest-looking warm-weather throws we’ve seen. The tulip hue pairs beautifully with soft taupes and sage greens. Brooklinen Airweave Cotton Quilt $299 at Brooklinen “Fern” looks exactly how it sounds — lush, verdant, and reminiscent of soft blades under feet. The perfect fresh touch for the foot of a bed or for taking to the sofa when you need a lightweight extra layer. Brooklinen Airweave Cotton Quilt $299 at Brooklinen This one reminds us of a certain French fashion house’s signature hue. Practically glowing, "Marigold" radiates like fresh blooms, especially against a storm-blue duvet (wink, wink). Pair this golden orange with other nature-inspired color pops to create a whimsical Monet painting look for your bedscape.

Don't get caught in the middle. Brooklinen’s Spring 2025 collection delivers more transitional layers with perfect timing — because your bed deserves a seasonal refresh, too.