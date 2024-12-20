Does a Duvet Need a Cover? If You Want Softer Bedding to Cuddle Up to, Sleep Experts Say Covers Are a Must
Here's everything you need to know about duvets and if they should be covered
In the past, I used to sleep with duvets religiously, but I gave up after getting tired of them bunching up inside of their cover. I'm not even a person who moves around a lot during the night, so the struggle of my duvet becoming an uncomfortable ball was really confusing and became quite a nuisance.
After years of exclusively using other types of bedding, including vintage candlewicks supplemented by cute, seasonally patterned fleece blankets, I still sometimes miss the cloud-esque fluffy feel of a duvet. So when I heard about the 'coverless duvet trend', I knew I needed to learn more.
I talked to sleep experts about all things bedding and nighttime comfort to hear their thoughts on whether a duvet really needs a cover. Perhaps I'll rethink abandoning my duvet days now.
Does a duvet need a cover?
A traditional duvet consists of two main components: an insert typically made from down feathers or synthetic fibers held together in a casing of fabric and another casing of fabric that goes over the insert, which usually buttons closed on one side.
Although the insert containing down or synthetic fibers — the part of the duvet that works as insulation to keep you warm — is already being held inside of a piece of material to prevent it from spilling out, it's useful to put a cover over the insert entirely for many reasons. And though the best bedding sets offer plenty in the aesthetics department, the reason to give a duvet a cover are mostly practical.
Nichole Mondshein, a sleep product expert at Sleepopolis, says, "As much as you don't have to put a cover over your duvet for it to work, duvet inserts are generally best with a cover. Duvet covers serve a few purposes: they offer a softer fabric exterior when sleeping, they are easier to wash than the insert, and the cover protects the duvet's insert from damage. A cover also allows you to choose your own patterned duvet cover, if you enjoy changing your bedroom decor."
What is a coverless duvet?
Coverless duvets, otherwise known as comforters, are a popular year-round bedding choice with many differences to a traditional duvet.
The main difference between a coverless duvet and a traditional duvet is, as you might have guessed, its lack of cover. Marten Carlson, a mattress expert and certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, says, "A coverless duvet, often referred to as a comforter, is designed to be used as a single piece. They typically have a thinner profile and are less insulating than a duvet and cover combination, but they still offer warmth."
You can even purchase cooling comforters, specifically designed to not overheat you during slumber. We love this REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter from Amazon, and this DOZ Cooling Bamboo Comforter from Target.
Coverless duvets still actually have a cover, but the cover and duvet insert are manufactured together as one solid product. This means that the cover cannot be removed.
Are coverless duvets a good idea?
If you've faced the wrestling match I used to with my traditional duvet, you won't ever have to go through it again with a coverless duvet. Everything is neatly packaged into one product that doesn't screw up into a ball, so it's more convenient to use than its counterpart.
However, if you love the fluffiness and warmth of a traditional duvet and enjoy switching out the covers to make your duvet look good, you won't have the same experience if you switch to a coverless one. Coverless duvets tend to run on the thinner side, and the fact the cover can't be removed to easily machine wash may mean trips to the dry cleaners to ensure stains and sweat don't accumulate, trapping germs.
Should I invest in a coverless duvet?
Overall, it's up to an individual to decide what they feel works best for them and their sleep routine. If you tend to be a hot sleeper, a coverless duvet may be better as it traps less heat and can instead be supplemented with extra blankets in the colder weather.
However, if you're someone who loves cozying up in bed warm and snug in the winter, nothing will beat the traditional pillowy feel of a duvet.
If you have kids prone to staining their bedding every time you blink, we definitely recommend sticking to your duvet covers, though!
Shop Duvets Now
Price: $315
This high-quality comforter is the perfect weight to be used all year round.
Price: $395
A soft, breathable duvet set that would dress any bed for a brilliant sleep.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Ciéra is a writer and regional laureate with particular passions for art, design, philosophy and poetry. As well as contributing to Livingetc, she's an Editorial Assistant for Design Anthology UK and a Contributing Editor for Homes & Gardens. When not writing about interiors Ciéra can likely be found getting lost in a book, charity shop "treasure hunting", or getting excited about Christmas regardless of what month it is. Previous commendations of hers include being Highly Commended by The Royal Society of Literature and receiving a prestigious MA Magazine Journalism scholarship to City, University of London.
-
-
This $50 "Book Shelf" Lamp Gives the Look of an Expensive Wall Sconce, Without the Wiring
Conceived by Joanna and Chip Gaines for Target, this literary-inspired light packs a surprisingly luxe punch
By Julia Demer Published
-
When it Comes to the Home, Martha Stewart Knows Best — And Her Rugs Are Currently on Sale
There's very little we wouldn't trust Martha Stewart to do well when it comes to the home, and her gorgeous range of rugs is no exception
By Maya Glantz Published
-
6 Houseplants That Thrive in Low-Light Conditions — Dark Corners, We're Coming for You
Thought light-starved rooms were no place for houseplants? Think again
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
There's 50% Off at Terrain Right Now — the Brand that Made Dried Foliage Cool is Today's Must-Shop
Christmas has come early as Anthropologie's sister brand Terrain slashes prices on an array of stylish dried bouquets that are Livingetc-approved
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to String Garland on a Christmas Tree — Add Glamor and Glitter to Your Flourishing Fir in 7 Effortless Steps
Avoid tangle-tantrums while dressing your tree up with a garland of tinsel or faux flowers with help from this trusty method
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Placemats — From Wood to Wool, Here's How to Keep Them Looking Good As New
Don't let grubby placemats ruin your dinner party aesthetic — make sure yours stay spick and span effortlessly with this cleaning guide
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Why Is My Christmas Tree Not Drinking Water? 4 Common Reasons and What You Can Do to Save Your Festive Foliage
A tree expert explains what you need to know about your dazzling fir and its watering needs
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Granite Countertops — Cleaning Experts' Go-To 5-Step Method for Gleaming Counters
This guide is all you need to approach your grimy countertops and banish any stubborn stains in sight
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How To Hang a Garland on a Mantel — 6 Easy, Damage-Free Tricks Interior Designers Use
Not only are these tips renter-friendly but they're also perfect for homeowners wanting to avoid spackling post-Christmas
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Why Is My Monstera Turning Yellow? 4 Mistakes You're Making That Could Be Stressing Out Your Tropical Beauty
This statement Swiss cheese plant is all the rage, but what do you do when discoloration hits? We've consulted a plant expert to find out more
By Daisy Finch Published