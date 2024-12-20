Does a Duvet Need a Cover? If You Want Softer Bedding to Cuddle Up to, Sleep Experts Say Covers Are a Must

Here's everything you need to know about duvets and if they should be covered

A bedroom with a twin sized bed and a bookshelf
(Image credit: Dinamita Taller)
Jump to category:
Ciéra Cree
By
published
in Advice

In the past, I used to sleep with duvets religiously, but I gave up after getting tired of them bunching up inside of their cover. I'm not even a person who moves around a lot during the night, so the struggle of my duvet becoming an uncomfortable ball was really confusing and became quite a nuisance.

After years of exclusively using other types of bedding, including vintage candlewicks supplemented by cute, seasonally patterned fleece blankets, I still sometimes miss the cloud-esque fluffy feel of a duvet. So when I heard about the 'coverless duvet trend', I knew I needed to learn more.

I talked to sleep experts about all things bedding and nighttime comfort to hear their thoughts on whether a duvet really needs a cover. Perhaps I'll rethink abandoning my duvet days now.

Does a duvet need a cover?

A bed and headboard

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

A traditional duvet consists of two main components: an insert typically made from down feathers or synthetic fibers held together in a casing of fabric and another casing of fabric that goes over the insert, which usually buttons closed on one side.

Although the insert containing down or synthetic fibers — the part of the duvet that works as insulation to keep you warm — is already being held inside of a piece of material to prevent it from spilling out, it's useful to put a cover over the insert entirely for many reasons. And though the best bedding sets offer plenty in the aesthetics department, the reason to give a duvet a cover are mostly practical.

Nichole Mondshein, a sleep product expert at Sleepopolis, says, "As much as you don't have to put a cover over your duvet for it to work, duvet inserts are generally best with a cover. Duvet covers serve a few purposes: they offer a softer fabric exterior when sleeping, they are easier to wash than the insert, and the cover protects the duvet's insert from damage. A cover also allows you to choose your own patterned duvet cover, if you enjoy changing your bedroom decor."

What is a coverless duvet?

bedroom lighting ideas

(Image credit: Photography: Haylei Smith)

Coverless duvets, otherwise known as comforters, are a popular year-round bedding choice with many differences to a traditional duvet.

The main difference between a coverless duvet and a traditional duvet is, as you might have guessed, its lack of cover. Marten Carlson, a mattress expert and certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, says, "A coverless duvet, often referred to as a comforter, is designed to be used as a single piece. They typically have a thinner profile and are less insulating than a duvet and cover combination, but they still offer warmth."

You can even purchase cooling comforters, specifically designed to not overheat you during slumber. We love this REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter from Amazon, and this DOZ Cooling Bamboo Comforter from Target.

Coverless duvets still actually have a cover, but the cover and duvet insert are manufactured together as one solid product. This means that the cover cannot be removed.

Are coverless duvets a good idea?

neutral bedroom ideas

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

If you've faced the wrestling match I used to with my traditional duvet, you won't ever have to go through it again with a coverless duvet. Everything is neatly packaged into one product that doesn't screw up into a ball, so it's more convenient to use than its counterpart.

However, if you love the fluffiness and warmth of a traditional duvet and enjoy switching out the covers to make your duvet look good, you won't have the same experience if you switch to a coverless one. Coverless duvets tend to run on the thinner side, and the fact the cover can't be removed to easily machine wash may mean trips to the dry cleaners to ensure stains and sweat don't accumulate, trapping germs.

Should I invest in a coverless duvet?

neutral bedroom ideas

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Overall, it's up to an individual to decide what they feel works best for them and their sleep routine. If you tend to be a hot sleeper, a coverless duvet may be better as it traps less heat and can instead be supplemented with extra blankets in the colder weather.

However, if you're someone who loves cozying up in bed warm and snug in the winter, nothing will beat the traditional pillowy feel of a duvet.

If you have kids prone to staining their bedding every time you blink, we definitely recommend sticking to your duvet covers, though!

Shop Duvets Now

a white comforter up close
All-Year Down Alternative Comforter

Price: $315

This high-quality comforter is the perfect weight to be used all year round.

a Linen Duvet Cover Set
Linen Duvet Cover Set

Price: $395

A soft, breathable duvet set that would dress any bed for a brilliant sleep.

a Tufted Diamond Crinkle Duvet Cover and Sham Set by Threshold™
Tufted Diamond Crinkle Duvet Cover and Sham Set - Threshold™

Price: $49

One of Target's best sellers with a gorgeous design that comes in four different colors.

Ciéra Cree
Ciéra Cree
Contributing Writer

Ciéra is a writer and regional laureate with particular passions for art, design, philosophy and poetry. As well as contributing to Livingetc, she's an Editorial Assistant for Design Anthology UK and a Contributing Editor for Homes & Gardens. When not writing about interiors Ciéra can likely be found getting lost in a book, charity shop "treasure hunting", or getting excited about Christmas regardless of what month it is. Previous commendations of hers include being Highly Commended by The Royal Society of Literature and receiving a prestigious MA Magazine Journalism scholarship to City, University of London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸