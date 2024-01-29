"Think Beyond Plain Sheets — Your Bedroom Will Thank You!" The Best Patterned Duvet Covers Right Now
The best patterned duvet covers can help elevate your bedroom design if you know what you're looking for
Stripes, spots, florals, the list goes on. A rejection of the plain beds that dominate much of the bedding world, patterned duvet covers allow you to add personality and print to your interior. In an instant, your room has more color and character with the right duvet cover. When choosing the right pattern, it's important to consider how it will work in conjunction with the other elements in the room, like your rug, bed frame, lighting, and furniture. You want to create contrast, not clash.
The scale of your pattern is another important thing to take into account when shopping for the best bedding sets. Large scale patterns can be great for making a more pronounced statement whilst small-scale prints are perfect for those looking for a more detailed look. To help you find your perfect patterned duvet cover, we’ve poured through the best home décor stores to develop an exclusive list of our favorites.
1. Patterned Floral Duvet Covers
Made with 100% cotton, this Target foral duvet cover is a modern chintzy print made up of blue, warm sand, and sage green. Pairing it with accent tones is an easy way to create a cohesive interior.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL/Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $30
This retro take on florals has a beautifully autumnal color scheme that will make any bedroom feel instantly cozy. It's a take on floral prints that's a little less sweet and a little more edgy.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen
Price: $485
2. Patterned Cotton Duvet Covers
Add a classic pattern in a bold and bright hue to your bedroom for an elegant yet enticing bedding design. Made with 100% cotton, probably the best bedding material for printed sets, that is sustainably sourced, this is a charming duvet cover that doesn't cost the earth.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $159
This modern patterned bedding set will go down well with minimalists — it's a cool cotton blend, and a great price.
Material: Cotton blend
Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King
Price: $31.95
3. Patterned Geometric Duvet Covers
Sophisticated and slightly playful, the geometric grid duvet cover from Urban Outfitters is ideal for those seeking a simple patterned solution for their bedroom.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $79
This soft geometric print is woven in stonewashed cotton with a gauzy feel and filled with polyester to create a quilted effect. The twin set includes coverlet and sham, and queen and king sets each include coverlet and two shams.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Queen, King
Price: $255
4. Patterned Contemporary Duvet Covers
Swirling bows dance across a black ground in this patterned duvet cover. Available from Urban Outfitters, this bedding design perfectly shows how black and white can effortlessly balance more expressive prints.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $79
Keep your pattern light and airy with this green gingham duvet cover from Urban Outfitters. The traditional print feel refreshed by this zesty and energizing green hue.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin/Twin XL & Full/Queen
Price: $119
This contemporary line drawing bedding is a fun way to add some pattern into your home, and there are lots of other on-trend patterns to choose from in Amazon's bedding range.
Material: Cotton
Size: Queen & King
Price: $50.99
What is the difference between a valance and a fitted sheet?
The best way to distinguish a valance and a fitted sheet is to imagine them as jeans. The Valance is a classic denim jeans, that doesn't have any stretch but if you can get the fit right, they look amazing and are a timeless style. The fitted sheet is more akin to skinny or stretch jeans, it goes on that much easier and fits every curve perfectly. Both are beautiful but your preference is the deciding factor. The fitted sheet has an elasticated hem that helps it cling to your mattress whilst the valance is designed to hug those corners with its box stitch design. Valances also tend to feature pleated frills that cover the base of your bed depending on the design, fitted sheets showcase the frame of your bed more as they tuck under the mattress. "I like to use a flat linen sheet or a fitted linen or cotton sheet. They both do have advantages but the look makes the difference. The flat linen or cotton sheet gives a more casual look if you just place it on top of the bed - which I love - and leave the ends loose outside the bed," says German interior designer, Constanze Ladner. Ladner takes an alternative approach to the traditional and she's not alone, as we see the linen look grow in popularity, more of us are going for low-maintenance bedding looks.
