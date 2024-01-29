"Think Beyond Plain Sheets — Your Bedroom Will Thank You!" The Best Patterned Duvet Covers Right Now

Stripes, spots, florals, the list goes on. A rejection of the plain beds that dominate much of the bedding world, patterned duvet covers allow you to add personality and print to your interior. In an instant, your room has more color and character with the right duvet cover. When choosing the right pattern, it's important to consider how it will work in conjunction with the other elements in the room, like your rug, bed frame, lighting, and furniture. You want to create contrast, not clash.

The scale of your pattern is another important thing to take into account when shopping for the best bedding sets. Large scale patterns can be great for making a more pronounced statement whilst small-scale prints are perfect for those looking for a more detailed look. To help you find your perfect patterned duvet cover, we’ve poured through the best home décor stores to develop an exclusive list of our favorites.

If you’re in need of bedding inspiration, explore our best bedding feature for the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our top picks.

1. Patterned Floral Duvet Covers

1. 400 Thread Count Printed Performance Sheet Set View at Target Made with 100% cotton, this Target foral duvet cover is a modern chintzy print made up of blue, warm sand, and sage green. Pairing it with accent tones is an easy way to create a cohesive interior. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL/Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $30 2. Mila Floral Duvet Set View at Urban Outfitters This retro take on florals has a beautifully autumnal color scheme that will make any bedroom feel instantly cozy. It's a take on floral prints that's a little less sweet and a little more edgy. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen Price: $485 3. Blooming Field Duvet Cover View at Schoolhouse Made with percale cotton and finished with an invisible closure, this modern poppy print duvet will set you back a little more, but you're investing in quality. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King Price: $179

2. Patterned Cotton Duvet Covers

1. Red Toile Duvet Cover View at Pottery Barn Add a classic pattern in a bold and bright hue to your bedroom for an elegant yet enticing bedding design. Made with 100% cotton, probably the best bedding material for printed sets, that is sustainably sourced, this is a charming duvet cover that doesn't cost the earth. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $159 2. Cotton Blend Abstract Bedding Set View at Marks and Spencer This modern patterned bedding set will go down well with minimalists — it's a cool cotton blend, and a great price. Material: Cotton blend Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $31.95 3. Minimal Cotton Duvet Cover View at Wayfair This pattern is perfect for those seeking a more minimal interior. The chenille cotton surface presents a textured floral pattern that looks and feels beautiful. Material: Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $115.99

3. Patterned Geometric Duvet Covers

1. Grid Patterned Duvet Cover View at Urban Outfitters Sophisticated and slightly playful, the geometric grid duvet cover from Urban Outfitters is ideal for those seeking a simple patterned solution for their bedroom. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $79 2. Dusen Dusen Hepta Bedding View at DWR This soft geometric print is woven in stonewashed cotton with a gauzy feel and filled with polyester to create a quilted effect. The twin set includes coverlet and sham, and queen and king sets each include coverlet and two shams. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Queen, King Price: $255 3. Honeycomb Duvet Cover View at Wayfair Inspired by nature, this patterned duvet cover features a contemporary honeycomb design. In a warm neutral colorway, it's a great way to add dimension and depth to a more pared-back scheme. Material: Cotton Size: King/California King Price: $144

4. Patterned Contemporary Duvet Covers

1. Dancing Bows Duvet Cover View at Urban Outfitters Swirling bows dance across a black ground in this patterned duvet cover. Available from Urban Outfitters, this bedding design perfectly shows how black and white can effortlessly balance more expressive prints. Material: Cotton & Polyester Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $79 2. Green Gingham Duvet Cover View at Urban Outfitters Keep your pattern light and airy with this green gingham duvet cover from Urban Outfitters. The traditional print feel refreshed by this zesty and energizing green hue. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin/Twin XL & Full/Queen Price: $119 3. Abstract Black and White Duvet Cover View at Amazon This contemporary line drawing bedding is a fun way to add some pattern into your home, and there are lots of other on-trend patterns to choose from in Amazon's bedding range. Material: Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $50.99