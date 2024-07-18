Cooling Comforters Are the Answer to Better Sleep When It's Hot Out — We Asked Experts How They Work

No matter the season, wrapping up in cozy cloud-like bedding has got to be the best way to sleep. We all love cuddling up under the comforting weight of multiple blankets, yet the warm and fuzzy dream turns into a sweaty reality when you're trying to sleep in this harsh summer heat. Pointing multiple fans in your direction might feel like the best solution at the time, but if it's heat that keeps you up at night, reconsidering your bedding choice could be the most effective way to stay cool.

Cooling comforters are the trending solution that seems completely worth the hype. They're purposefully designed to bring you the bit of comfort and weight that you crave, without overheating you. Whether you're a naturally hot sleeper or just looking for a seasonal comforter to see you through the warmer months, they should definitely be on your radar.

After searching through the best comforters for hot sleepers we've found that cooling comforters might just be the ideal option. Here, we ask experts how they work and rustle up some of the best options to buy.

What are cooling comforters?

(Image credit: Sara Tramp for Christine Vroom Interiors)

We're all familiar with the difficulty of sleeping in heat. There's no doubt that cooler bedrooms are conducive to a better night's rest, but no one wants to completely sacrifice a cover to keep your bed cool. Enter the cooling comforter.

Danny Noyed, Senior Product Editor at the Sleep Foundation, shares his expertise on why cooling comforters are a saving grace for hot sleepers. 'If you're having trouble staying asleep due to heat, you are usually running into issues with either too much sweat and too much body heat building up,' he says. 'Cooling comforters are made of breathable materials that allow air to flow through them, carrying some of your body heat away before it builds up and wakes you up.'

Because they are typically made of moisture-wicking materials, they work in a similar way to other moisture-wicking products like athletic clothing. 'This means that cooling comforters help draw sweat away from your body before it pools and becomes an issue,' adds Danny, leaving you more comfortable for a more satisfying rest.

What should you look for when buying a cooling comforter?

(Image credit: LH. Designs/Lauren Taylor)

When looking for the best bedding for hot weather, it can be hard to know what will suit you best. Luckily, we've helped narrow down what to search for. 'When searching, the things to keep in mind are breathability and a lighter density fill,' says Danny. Aside from that, it largely comes down to personal preference.

Two of the more expensive yet effective variants are down-comforters and wool-based comforters. 'Wool can be expensive, but it's breathable and moisture-wicking, which is great if you sweat,' says Danny. 'Down comforters can be durable and cozy if you get a lightweight option, but they can be pricey and high-maintenance when it comes to washing.'

Some of the more popular options include bamboo and eucalyptus-derived comforters. Danny shares that both of these options are usually very breathable, moisture-wicking, and feel smooth to sleep on. The only thing to watch out for is that price and quality can vary a lot with these materials.

Cooling comforters are a purchase that can be used year-round if you're a chronic hot sleeper who's hoping to sleep better, or you can swap them in and out as the seasons change. At the end of the day, a cooling comforter is still a comforter. 'And if you're still too hot to sleep with a cooling comforter, don't use one,' advises Danny. 'If you're too cold with a cooling comforter on, then either add more blankets to the mix or swap the comforter itself for a warmer, denser comforter.'

Getting a good night's sleep is all about being as comfortable as possible, and when trying to beat the heat, opting for a breathable cooling comforter that still gives you a cozy weight is the way to go.