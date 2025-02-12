Windowpanes! Stripes! Brooklinen’s Spring 2025 Collection Brims With “Outdoor Patterns”
Fresh hues, airy patterns, and light layers make the transition to spring feel closer than ever
The worst of winter is behind us. And while it may not quite feel like spring just yet, we're in the home stretch. Helping to bridge that seasonal gap is Brooklinen’s Spring 2025 Collection, a breath of fresh air — both literally and stylistically — after months of stuffy winter hibernation.
Aptly titled The Great Indoors, the lineup is a refresh of Brooklinen’s fan favorites, like the Classic Percale Sheets and Luxe Sateen Sheets, now reimagined in crisp, mood-lifting hues. Think: Fern, a near-perfect match for freshly cut grass, and Lagoon, which channels the kind of deep, clear blue that belongs somewhere much warmer. But the real standout this season? "Outdoor patterns.”
By that, we mean open windowpane grids — reminiscent of, well, an open window — and classic stripes, the universal shorthand for beach days and lazy afternoons poolside. Even if temperatures are still hovering just above freezing, these prints conjure the essence of spring: green grass underfoot, blue skies overhead.
Beyond bedding, the collection extends into the brand’s growing home offerings, including bed blankets, alpaca wool throws, plush Brooklinen towels, and a coordinating robe. And, as always, if styling the mix of stripes, solids, and breezy windowpane patterns feels like a challenge (or you’re simply looking to save), Brooklinen’s curated bed bundles make the seasonal transition effortless as ever.
Spring might not be here just yet, but The Great Indoors makes it easy to fake it. Explore the new collection below.
From: $176.80, Was: $208
Does this duvet feel like spring, or does it look like spring? With its soft stripes and the Driftwood hue’s rosy undertones, we’d argue both. This bundle includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases, crafted in Brooklinen’s signature airy, silky-smooth construction. A bestseller with a 4.6/5-star rating from over 8,600 reviews, it’s designed for year-round comfort but feels especially fitting for the season — especially when paired with mossy hues (or better yet, Fern).
Price: $69
Lumbar Brooklinen pillows may not be the most practical of cushions to sleep on, but when it comes to aesthetics, they do the heavy lifting. A simple swap of the cover can make an outsized impact, and this one delivers with its three-dimensional waffle weave. The collection’s new Abyss hue — an effortlessly cool, moody blue — adds extra depth and pairs beautifully with warm tones like caramel and brown.
From: $159
When you consider the cost of a night at your favorite hotel, the price of this sheet set — designed for nightly luxury — feels like a steal. Crisp, cool, and reminiscent of five-star linens (okay, technically 4.4/5 stars from thousands of discerning reviewers), these sheets are built to last. Customers rave that even after five years of use, the color remains as vibrant as day one. That delicate meadow green and those fresh green-and-cream stripes? They’re here to stay.
From: $118.14, Was: $139
At first glance, you might miss the subtle windowpane pattern woven into this lightweight cotton grid blanket — and that’s precisely the point. From its garment-dyed color to the finely bound edges, its appeal lies in its nuance. Light on the skin but heavy on comfort, this blanket has already earned a perfect 5/5-star rating.
Price: $299
Everyone needs a quality throw — cashmere, wool, or in this case, alpaca — a little everyday luxury to drape over the foot of the bed, the arm of the couch, or across your lap during Zoom calls. This one, in Fern with blue stripes, is the definition of dopamine décor — visually uplifting and even better to the touch.
From: $149
Lagoon is arguably the standout hue of the collection — effortlessly pairing with patterns and grounding warm, earthy tones like beige, brown, burnt orange, and taupe. It’s the most striking “neutral” you didn’t know you needed. And like all of Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen Sheets, this set only gets softer with every wash. A refreshing counterpoint to the collection’s crisp windowpanes.
Still not sold? Quilt + comforter = Brooklinen's Featherweight Bed Blanket (A.K.A. the perfect solution for spring).
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
