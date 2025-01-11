Say Hello to Brooklinen’s New Featherweight Bed Blanket — That "Sweet Spot" Layer You've Been Looking For Forever

A quilt and a comforter walked into a bar — and the rest is history. If you’re someone who’s perpetually shivering under a single quilt but inevitably kicks off the comforter in the middle of the night, Brooklinen has solved the bedtime conundrum with their new Featherweight Bed Blanket — a.k.a. the sweet spot Goldilocks of bed linens.

Think of it as a Brooklinen comforter, but lighter and easier to layer, with the versatility of a quilt. It’s the perfect year-round top layer, meaning you can keep it in your bedding repertoire no matter the season. Plus, its sewn-through construction ensures the fill stays evenly distributed and fluffy for good, so no more bunching or shifting.

Just like Brooklinen’s beloved comforters, the Featherweight Bed Blanket comes in both down and down alternative varieties, so there’s something for everyone. And here’s the best part: right now, during Brooklinen’s Comforter Sale (running January 10th through the 20th), you can snag this perfectly balanced blanket at 20% off. A cozy, all-season essential at a discount? This bedding deal is what sweet dreams are made of.

Featherweight Down Bed Blanket View at Brooklinen Price: $299 - $349 Available Sizes: Full/Queen & King/Cali King Brooklinen’s Featherweight Down Bed Blanket is filled with premium white duck down at a 525-fill power, delivering just the right mix of warmth and an airy, lightweight feel.

Featherweight Down Alternative Bed Blanket View at Brooklinen Price: $229 - $269 Available Sizes: Full/Queen & King/Cali King No duck here. Brooklinen’s Down Alternative Bed Blanket is stuffed with an innovative, hypoallergenic fill made from recycled polyester. Priced slightly lower than its down counterpart, it’s an ideal option for vegans or anyone seeking a more budget-friendly (yet very luxurious) bedding upgrade.

Crafted from a 300-thread count and wrapped in a soft, long-lasting sateen shell, these blankets are minimalism, perfected. Available in Pebble (a cool beige) and White, they feature self-flange details that ensure even fill distribution and an always crisp, clean appearance. You might be thinking: with looks this good, it would be a shame to confine these balanced beauties to the bedroom.

Thankfully, you don’t have to. At just the right weight to move around your home, they’re ideal for cozying up on the couch during movie nights or adding an extra layer of warmth to your favorite chair.

It turns out, a "perfect compromise" isn’t an oxymoron after all.

Pairs With: Brooklinen Pillows

Plush Down Pillow View at Brooklinen Price: $109 With a glowing 4.4/5 stars from over 4,000+ reviews, we can confirm: that this pillow is the softest place to land for any down-fill lover. And if supreme softness isn’t your thing, that can be customized, too! Opt for the firm option or the mid-plush for a balanced experience. Marlow Pillow $69 at Brooklinen Price: $49 Out of all Brooklinen pillows, the Marlow is the most iconic. And for good reason: This memory foam pillow is fully adjustable(!), suiting most people. A dream for back, stomach, and side sleepers, this one’s sure to please even the pickiest guests — it's your new guest room go-to. Plush Down Alternative Pillow View at Brooklinen Price: $55 Pair your Featherweight Down Alternative Bed Blanket with a matching down alternative pillow! Less likely to trap dust or other debris, this filling is great for anyone sensitive to allergens — or vegans, of course. Pro tip: if you bundle (in pairs or quartets), you can save extra!