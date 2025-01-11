Say Hello to Brooklinen’s New Featherweight Bed Blanket — That "Sweet Spot" Layer You've Been Looking For Forever
Not too warm, not too cool — it has the plush look and feel of their down comforter, with a lightweight blanket form
A quilt and a comforter walked into a bar — and the rest is history. If you’re someone who’s perpetually shivering under a single quilt but inevitably kicks off the comforter in the middle of the night, Brooklinen has solved the bedtime conundrum with their new Featherweight Bed Blanket — a.k.a. the sweet spot Goldilocks of bed linens.
Think of it as a Brooklinen comforter, but lighter and easier to layer, with the versatility of a quilt. It’s the perfect year-round top layer, meaning you can keep it in your bedding repertoire no matter the season. Plus, its sewn-through construction ensures the fill stays evenly distributed and fluffy for good, so no more bunching or shifting.
Just like Brooklinen’s beloved comforters, the Featherweight Bed Blanket comes in both down and down alternative varieties, so there’s something for everyone. And here’s the best part: right now, during Brooklinen’s Comforter Sale (running January 10th through the 20th), you can snag this perfectly balanced blanket at 20% off. A cozy, all-season essential at a discount? This bedding deal is what sweet dreams are made of.
Price: $299 - $349
Available Sizes: Full/Queen & King/Cali King
Brooklinen’s Featherweight Down Bed Blanket is filled with premium white duck down at a 525-fill power, delivering just the right mix of warmth and an airy, lightweight feel.
Price: $229 - $269
Available Sizes: Full/Queen & King/Cali King
No duck here. Brooklinen’s Down Alternative Bed Blanket is stuffed with an innovative, hypoallergenic fill made from recycled polyester. Priced slightly lower than its down counterpart, it’s an ideal option for vegans or anyone seeking a more budget-friendly (yet very luxurious) bedding upgrade.
Crafted from a 300-thread count and wrapped in a soft, long-lasting sateen shell, these blankets are minimalism, perfected. Available in Pebble (a cool beige) and White, they feature self-flange details that ensure even fill distribution and an always crisp, clean appearance. You might be thinking: with looks this good, it would be a shame to confine these balanced beauties to the bedroom.
Thankfully, you don’t have to. At just the right weight to move around your home, they’re ideal for cozying up on the couch during movie nights or adding an extra layer of warmth to your favorite chair.
It turns out, a "perfect compromise" isn’t an oxymoron after all.
Pairs With: Brooklinen Pillows
Price: $109
With a glowing 4.4/5 stars from over 4,000+ reviews, we can confirm: that this pillow is the softest place to land for any down-fill lover. And if supreme softness isn’t your thing, that can be customized, too! Opt for the firm option or the mid-plush for a balanced experience.
Price: $49
Out of all Brooklinen pillows, the Marlow is the most iconic. And for good reason: This memory foam pillow is fully adjustable(!), suiting most people. A dream for back, stomach, and side sleepers, this one’s sure to please even the pickiest guests — it's your new guest room go-to.
Price: $55
Pair your Featherweight Down Alternative Bed Blanket with a matching down alternative pillow! Less likely to trap dust or other debris, this filling is great for anyone sensitive to allergens — or vegans, of course. Pro tip: if you bundle (in pairs or quartets), you can save extra!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How to Organize Jewelry — 6 Professional Tips to Keep Your Treasured Trinkets Tidy
We asked an organizer and a designer how to sort, store and organize jewelry so that your gems are easy to find and stay damage-free
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Style the High-Gloss, Candy-Colored Kitchen Countertops You're About to See Everywhere
Coming in every color of the rainbow, we asked interior experts for their best styling tricks to make lava stone countertops feel modern and timeless
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Meet 'Stacey' — A Pale Gray, "Spill Proof" and Washable Rug That is the Secret to Throwing Stylish Soirées
Is the risk of red wine putting you off buying that beautiful cream rug you've always wanted? Rugs USA has a solution
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Every 'Quiet Luxury' Devotee I Know Is Buying This Beautiful Bouclé Lamp From H&M Home
Bouclé is the cozy upholstery fabric du jour... but on a table lamp? Now that's a bright idea I can't overlook
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Get the Best Planners 2025 on Your Agenda — To Knock Your Year Into Shape, Stylishly
We've found the most beautiful 2025 planners and diaries on the internet so you can start the year off right
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Exercise Mats That Double as Decor — Shop 6 Chic Fitness Pads That Look as Buff as Your Yoga Instructor
This is your sign to make self-care stylish in 2025. Breathe in, breathe out, and say hello to your new favorite home workout accessory
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Have a Sixth Sense for Sellouts, and Trust Me — This Knockout New H&M Armchair Won't Stay in Stock for Long
Green flag: The bouclé lounge chair is $499 but looks like $1,199. In this economy? I'll take two
By Julia Demer Published
-
6 Noteworthy Pinboards That Are as Good Looking as Your Wall Art
I found the most stylish pinboards you can buy, plus, expert tips from an interior designer on how to keep your noticeboard looking chic
By Julia Demer Published
-
Spotted: The “Hanging Headboards” That Instantly Elevate Your Bedroom — and Do Double Duty on Dining and Entry Banquettes
Installed in minutes, these versatile beasts are a foolproof style upgrade
By Julia Demer Published
-
Our Place’s "Dream Cooker" is 80% Faster and 100% Chicer Than Your Old Slow Cooker — And It's On Sale
Finally — an appliance you won't mind leaving out on your kitchen counter. Winter meals have never looked so appetizing.
By Julia Demer Published