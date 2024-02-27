This is the Best Brooklinen Pillow for Every Kind of Sleeper, According to a Sleep Expert
Have you ever slept on a cloud? Allow me to introduce you to Brooklinen, whose pillows come closest to that ethereal experience. We all have different sleep preferences — some of us are side sleepers, while others prefer lying on our stomachs, and standard pillows often fail to accommodate these complexities. Brooklinen’s dreamy pillow options come in varying degrees of firmness and fill, ensuring you'll discover your perfect match.
Uncertain about which pillow suits you best? I've curated this Brooklinen editor’s choice selection to guide you through the options. Selecting the right pillow is paramount, as 'Sleeping on the wrong style of pillow based on your sleep style (AKA if you’re a stomach, side or back sleeper!) can lead to poor sleep,' explains Brooklinen’s Design Director Katie Elks. 'We recommend our soft, fluffy Down Pillow in Plush for stomach sleepers, our versatile Mid-Plush Down Pillow for those who alternate positions, and our sturdy Firm Down Pillow for side sleepers.'
Given that we spend about a third of our lives in sleep mode, taking this extra step to find your perfect pillow is the ultimate act of self-care. Dive into the following for more insights into the best pillow selection available. The Goldilocks of sleep essentials, these Brooklinen pillows are not too firm, not too soft, and just right for you.
The Best Brooklinen Pillows
Best Brooklinen Down Pillows
'Our Down Pillows are made of hypoallergenic and DOWNMARK® Certified down fill, which is treated with ultra-fresh antimicrobials,' explains Katie. Although these luxurious pillows look nearly identical, each offer a uniquely special sleep experience.
From: $92.65
Was: $109
Brooklinen’s Plush Down stands as the brand’s softest pillow variety, making it an optimal choice for stomach sleepers. Crafted entirely from feathers, it offers a pure and plush experience without any clusters.
From: $101.15
Was: $119
For those seeking versatility, the Mid-Plush pillow is a perfect match. Its luxurious dual-core construction combines down clusters and feathers for a soft yet supportive feel.
Best Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillows
There are several reasons one might opt for a down alternative pillow, rather than ordinary down. From ethical concerns to cost, this pillow variety is always a safe bet. Rest easy knowing that Brooklinen's 'Down Alternative Pillows are made with eco-friendly fill sourced from repurposed plastic bottles,' says Katie. So if you're in the market for a non-down pillow option, look no further.
From: $55.25
Was: $65
Savor the smoothness of the down alternative pillow, enveloped in a 100% cotton sateen shell. Vegan-friendly and allergy-resistant, this pick from the best bedding brand caters to sleepers of all positions, from stomach to side.
From: $55.25
Was: $65
Brooklinen's memory foam Marlow pillow will suit the majority of people. This all-around pick is perfect to keep on hand for overnight guests.
Best Brooklinen Pillowcases
No pillow is complete without the proper pillowcase. Add a Brooklinen pillowcase (or three) to your cart and create the perfect pair.
Price: $41.65
Was: $49
If you like hotel sheets, you’ll love these Classic Percale Pillowcases. Cool, crisp, and available in a variety of playful prints, they are a dream come true for hot sleepers.
From: $50.15
Was: $59
Experience the unparalleled softness of sateen with these pillowcases, designed to become even more sumptuous with each wash. As the best striped bedding set, once you try it, there's no turning back.
How should I wash Brooklinen pillows?
Proper pillow care is essential for maintaining their longevity. Since the composition of each Brooklinen pillow varies, it's essential to pay attention to the details. 'As far as washing instructions go for down, memory foam, latex, and gel pillows, I recommend spot-cleaning spills or stains as they arise with warm water and a concentrated soap, like Brooklinen’s Essential Laundry Detergent, or you can use a gentle Stain Remover for tougher stains,; advises Katie Elks.
For down pillows, if the initial method doesn't suffice, Elks says you can opt for dry cleaning for more extensive stains. However, bear in mind that 'dry cleaning will shorten the lifespan of down pillows as the chemicals remove the natural oils in the down and the clusters will break down faster,' she warns.
When uncertain, Elks emphasizes the importance of closely adhering to Brooklinen's care and wash instructions provided with each product, as they are tailored to the specific fabric composition of that item.
A perfectly clean pillow + the best bedding sets = your sweetest dreams ever.
