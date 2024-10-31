West Elm’s Just-Dropped Holiday Collection Has Me Dreaming of a Bright “Kitschmas” This Year

For a lot of us, Christmas ornaments are precious pieces we collect over the years. Perhaps you bought one while on holidays in NYC, or to celebrate your first job, your favorite dog, or your go-to drink to share with friends. Yes, they can be kitsch, but they each carry sentiment and remind you of cherished moments.

Well, this year West Elm seems to be embracing "Kitschmas" with a wonderfully bright and kitschy Christmas collection featuring novelty ornaments of espresso martinis, glittery cowboy hats, knitted sweaters, and even shucked oysters. And it's not the first time they've taken this creative direction. Last year, West Elm's retro pink tinsel Christmas tree went viral online (and it's back again, better than before).

Hannah Bartlett, an interior designer and lover of all things holidays, says she is a big fan of kitsch Christmas decorating ideas. "The trend for non-traditional décor and playful, unexpected ornaments is more popular than ever," she says. "The key to keeping it elevated is creating cohesion through a consistent color palette or theme."

(Image credit: West Elm)

But there are many different genres when it comes to decorating for Christmas, and there is a little something in this collection for everyone. Because at the end of the day, decorating for the holidays is about embracing what's important to you, and making new and even more cherished memories, your own way.

The collection also has plenty of trending holiday bow decor, sophisticated suede ornaments, tree skirts, and more. So, why not see if you can find a piece that captures a treasured memory from the past year, and add to your ever-growing collection of Christmas ornaments. Here's some of our favorite pieces to get you started.

Shop Our Favorites From The Collection

(Image credit: West Elm)