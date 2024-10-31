West Elm’s Just-Dropped Holiday Collection Has Me Dreaming of a Bright “Kitschmas” This Year
The novelty range makes it easy to capture a moment or memory from the year, and add it to your ever-growing collection of ornaments
For a lot of us, Christmas ornaments are precious pieces we collect over the years. Perhaps you bought one while on holidays in NYC, or to celebrate your first job, your favorite dog, or your go-to drink to share with friends. Yes, they can be kitsch, but they each carry sentiment and remind you of cherished moments.
Well, this year West Elm seems to be embracing "Kitschmas" with a wonderfully bright and kitschy Christmas collection featuring novelty ornaments of espresso martinis, glittery cowboy hats, knitted sweaters, and even shucked oysters. And it's not the first time they've taken this creative direction. Last year, West Elm's retro pink tinsel Christmas tree went viral online (and it's back again, better than before).
Hannah Bartlett, an interior designer and lover of all things holidays, says she is a big fan of kitsch Christmas decorating ideas. "The trend for non-traditional décor and playful, unexpected ornaments is more popular than ever," she says. "The key to keeping it elevated is creating cohesion through a consistent color palette or theme."
But there are many different genres when it comes to decorating for Christmas, and there is a little something in this collection for everyone. Because at the end of the day, decorating for the holidays is about embracing what's important to you, and making new and even more cherished memories, your own way.
The collection also has plenty of trending holiday bow decor, sophisticated suede ornaments, tree skirts, and more. So, why not see if you can find a piece that captures a treasured memory from the past year, and add to your ever-growing collection of Christmas ornaments. Here's some of our favorite pieces to get you started.
Shop Our Favorites From The Collection
Price: $12
Fun ornaments like this are the most exciting to hang when decorating your Christmas tree. The ball ornaments add some style, but a sneaky espresso martini ornament? That is what will steal the show.
Price: $16
Livingetc loves anything that has to do with London. What does how you decorate your Christmas tree say about you? Adding ornaments of your favorite cities and travel destinations is the perfect way to pay homage to your few of your favorite things this time of year.
Price: $12
Another pink spotting! Besides just being so stylish, This pink glitter cowgirl hat feels very reminiscent of Barbie summer. Once again, a detail like this shows off your interests in a festive and spirited way.
Price: from $220
This viral pink Christmas tree comes and two sizes and has me obsessed with the kitschy Christmas vibes. It is the most stylish way to stay festive while adding some personality to your holiday decor. Decorate with funky novelty ornaments et volia!
Price: $49
This stylish 60" long ball garland is the perfect subtle pop of pink. Place it on a mantle, tucked within a Christmas table centerpiece idea, or along a window seal. The options are limitless.
Price: $69
I just had to include this kitschy pink table-top tree for smaller spaces! It's whimsical and unique, perfect for anyone ready to step into unexpected decor this season. Pair it with some pink bows on your table, and you will have the most stylish, hosting decor.
Price: $25/set of 6
Bows are set to be one of the biggest Christmas trends again this year, and these clip-on velvet ones are such an easy way to incorporate the look. Bows in red and green keep a classic look but with a contemporary twist.
Price: $56.50 (insert included)
Nothing feels more like Christmasy than NYC at Christmas time. Finding spirited throw pillows can be difficult, but this one is setting the bar high. It is the perfect way to do kitschy Christmas in a chic and subtle way.
Price: $25
Though it is not for everyone, I am a fan of the mini village look. This ceramic white and beige option is perfect for anyone finally ready to create their own Christmas village scene this year. It feels neutral and relaxed, but with the candles glowing at night it will light up your home with festivity.
