MacKenzie-Childs' New Pink Dinnerware Collection is Here to Kick Off Hosting Season

Everything's coming up roses as we inch closer to Christmas. Or at least that's true for MackKenzie-Childs. Whether you're prepared, excited, or slightly dreading its arrival, hosting season is officially here. The change in seasons is a signal for all of us hosts to open up our china cabinets and pull out all of our favorite champagne flutes and serving trays. Though after a year in the cupboard, are your holiday tablescape details in need of a refresh?

MacKenzie-Childs's newest tableware addition is a pretty pick color pairing that promises to sweeten up your tablescape. The best dinnerware sets will be ones that reflect your interior style and act as a conversation piece for your guests, and this one will certainly deliver on the latter. MacKenzie-Childs is known to sport a more maximalist and regal look when it comes to dressing up your table; their designs center around chic checkered prints and bold layering of strong patterns and colors. So if you are looking to add an eclectic elevation to your more neutral dinner plate palette, or want to throw in a stylish twist to traditional decor, the Rosy Check collection is shaping up to be a stylish addition.

(Image credit: MacKenzie-Childs)

This year has proved to be a big year in the way of pastels, so it is no surprise to see that this dusty shade of pastel pink has made its way into dinnerware. Somewhat surprisingly, pink makes a stylish neutral, especially in this light, rosy shade.

Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director at MacKenzie-Childs, says that this year "you can expect to see rosy-pink combined with classic reds and greens for a vibrant, festive vibe or paired with metallics like gold and silver for a more glamourous look". The colors that go with pink are practically endless, and it is a versatile choice that pairs with both traditional colors and more modern palettes.

Adding pink can be a full-on style choice with plates, cups, and bowls to match, or you can go for a more subtle, modern way of decorating with pink. A pop of blush incorporated in your centerpieces and serving trays is a festive touch that makes your tablescape feel elegant and expensive.

Though I love to host, I am a strong believer that elegance and whimsy do not have to be left only for fancy holiday dinners. Investing in the best fancy plates and kitchenware results in a curated collection for a bit of fun dining year-round. Whether you are looking for a more practical item (like a serving bowl or rolling pin), or you are on the hunt for something a bit more unusual (like a charming double-decker sweet stand), going for something as fashionable as the Rosy Check collection will make your kitchen accessories stand out.

Shop Our Rosy Pink Favorites

I love thinking about how to make a look like this work with what you already own and love. Patterns within your tablescapes add an interesting visual touch to an otherwise understated arrangement. Patterned plates can be tricky to seamlessly incorporate, but the simplicity of a checkered pattern makes this collection an easy way to try your hand at the pattern-mixing trend. Rebecca adds that "the eye-catching pattern is whimsical yet sophisticated, ensuring any event you are hosting feels extra special."

I cannot believe that it's already time to start planning our holiday tables, but pastel pink is steering the ship as the seasonal trend for tables that feel timeless yet impossibly stylish.