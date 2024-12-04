How to Clean a Table Runner — Even if Yours Isn't Fabric, There's Always a Way

The one downside to hosting season is the increased possibility of spills and stains. And, of course, the area that's most-likely to fall victim to such incidents is your dining room. However, those pretty tablescapes should not go to waste after just one festive soirée. And you should not be afraid of using light, minimalist fabrics in fear of blemishes.

The bad news... Since table runners are usually aligned to the center of the table and typically hold all of the platters on your menu for the evening, they tend to take the brunt of most of the stains. However, the good news is that they are fairly easy to clean. Regardless of whether they're woven from fabric or not, you can easily return them to their spotless state and style them back in the dining room for your next gathering.

To aid you in your time of need and help you quickly get rid of any surprise splatters, we have collected all the information you could possibly need to clean your table runners. From what you need to how to go about cleaning them, here's everything you need to know.

What You'll Need for Fabric Table Runners

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

In conversation with cleaning expert Matt Kasteel, he tells us that collecting the necessary tidy time ingredients is the best first step to cleaning your table runners. This is his list of must-have items for fabric-woven runners.

TOOLS

• Mild detergent, like this All Free & Clear Sensitive Fresh Laundry Detergent from Target.

• Cold water

• Soft-bristle brush, like this Yellow Soft Bristled Shoe Cleaning Brush from Walmart.

• Clean towels. This pack of Super Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Amazon is highly-rated and an absolute bargain.

• Washing machine. This Portable Mini Washing Machine from Amazon is perfect if you're short on space and in need of a quick fix.

Once you have all of your tools in tow, you can make even the most unexpected holiday table trends a festive reality in spotless fashion.

How to Clean Fabric Table Runners

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / OLIVER PERROTT)

A clean table runner is a need for any basic table setting. The last thing you want is a stain ruining the elegance of your tablescape. If you happen to have a fabric table runner spotted in a spill, Matt's go-to cleaning guide will become yours too.

Step 1 - Check the Care Label: In any case, he recommends studying the care instructions provided by the manufacturer concerning the specific washing rules before throwing your runner in the wash.

Step 2 - Pre-Treat the Stains: "Stains can be treated with a small amount of mild detergent or stain remover," he says. "If necessary, get a soft brush and scrub the stain gently."

Step 3 - Hand or Machine Wash: "Use hand washing for delicate fabrics in cold water with mild detergent," he advises. "If the fabric is reasonably strong, a gentle cycle in a washing machine can be used."

Step 4 - Rinse and Dry: "Lastly, pat dry the area with wash water and place the fabric in the shade or hang it to dry," he adds. "Avoid direct sun rays to minimize fading."

What You'll Need for Non-Fabric Table Runners

(Image credit: The White Company)

Now, when it comes to tending to tableware that isn't designed from fabric, the rules are a little different — and the tools are too.

TOOLS

• Mild liquid dish soap, like this Seventh Generation Clean Liquid Detergent from Walmart.

• Warm water

• Microfiber cloth, like this pack of Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target.

• Sponge. This pack of ARCLIBER Cellulose Sponges from Amazon is a top seller.

How to Clean Non-Fabric Table Runners

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors/Julie Soefer)

According to Matt, washing non-fabric table runners is a tad easier. This is primarily because the stains won't seep into the fibers and set in as easily. But this three-step guide is precisely what you need.

Step 1 - Dust First: "Start by eliminating loose dust particles along with dirt and other debris," he says. "This can be done by using a dry microfiber cloth."

Step 2 - Wipe Away: Next, he tells us to mix warm water with mild liquid dish soap for a DIY cleaning solution. He suggests using a soaked microfiber cloth or sponge and patting the surface gently.

Step 3 - Wash and Dry: "Remove soap with a damp clean cloth, and then rub a dry cloth on any leftover water to immediately remove traces of moisture," he advises.

Now you can truly go forth and put together the most beautiful Christmas table decor ideas for a memorable festive season.

A little drop of gravy or a splash of wine are all consequences of a happening evening and the fear of having soiled table runners should not prevent you from dressing your table to the nines.

So if you have some table runners that are stained from Thanksgiving or if you foresee any sort of dining room spill in your hosting future, we recommend keeping this guide on hand.

That way you can enjoy entertaining at home without the worry of losing your prized tablescapes to a clumsy blemish.

FAQs

Can Table Runners Be Washed?

"Yes, most fabric table runners can be washed," says Matt. "However, it's best to always refer to the care label for specific instructions."

He goes on to tell us that non-fabric runners might not be washing machine compatible. But they can usually be rinsed with a wet cloth and some mild soap.

Carolina Kazimierski, co-owner and president of Sophia’s Cleaning Service, also finds that most fabric table runners are machine washable. "I'd always recommend air drying them, instead of throwing them in the dryer," she says. "You can hang them indoors or in the shade outside on a warm day."