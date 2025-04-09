These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing
They've got texture, they've got sparkle, and of course, they've got style
Placemats might be a practical way to protect your table, but they can also elevate your entire dining experience, especially when you opt for beautiful beaded styles. Intricately designed, and with a glistening, shimmery finish, these beaded beauties add a touch of glamor, and are sure to let guests know you've got an eye for style..
Knowing how to step a table — and to set it properly and stylishly — is a prerequisite of any good host these days. "Beaded placemats are a lovely way to add some sparkle and visual interest to your tabletop," interior designer Kathy Kuo tells me. "It's just a nice way to signal festivity and to mark a special meal."
Not only are beaded placemats ornate, opulent, and totally glamorous, but they also just so happen to tie in one of my favorite resurging trends right now: Art Deco interior design. Using striking color combinations and lavishly crafted into geometric designs, they ooze the ornamental quality the interior style is synonymous with.
Find 12 of my favorite styles to shop, and guidance on how to style them, below.
Sure, placemats protect table surfaces and catch any crumbs from a meal, but they also act as visual backdrops for dinner plates. While the majority of this placemat features white beads, its perimeter is elegantly decorated with black beads in a woven formation resembling an infinity sign. With a plate on top, this placemat will act as a stunning border to your meal.
Don't you just love the bold colors of this beaded placemat? Its design reflects the evil eye symbol, which, if you're unaware, is believed to protect individuals from misfortune and negative energy. Honestly, I'd say the only real misfortune here would be not having this placemat on your dinner table! It's bright, lively, and maybe even a good luck charm.
I'm always seeing placemats in circular or rectangular formations, so it's exciting to see a style that's completely different. This beaded placemat's shape is meant to resemble a knot, and its interlocking pattern create an optical illusion. Plus, the subtle sparkle of the navy and white beads make this placemat look 3-dimensional. This option is super elegant and certainly intriguing.
The vibrant blue color of this placemat seemingly transports you to the shores of the Amalfi Coast of Italy. Most of the detail on this placemat is on the exterior rim, therefore it's visible even with a plate on top. Just imagine this set of two styled on your outdoor dining table for a summer dinner party — it's a chic accessory that captures the essence of summer and will protect your table.
Sometimes, simple styles make the most impact. This placemat features delicate beads in a subtle gray color that form a circular pattern. While this style might not be bold in color, the beads add a unique, glossy look and bring a touch of texture to the tablescape. I'd consider this placemat the definition of understated elegance.
I love the leafy look of this placemat. It's made from glass beads that have an effortless shine to them, making this placemat instantly luxurious. The green beads are paired with shimmering gold beads that truly make this placemat pop. A style like this taps straight into the island decor trend we're seeing right now.
You can never go wrong when decorating with white. It's a classic shades that can help balance out any room. For a table, white can have the same stabilizing qualities. If your dinnerware set is bold in color, opt for a white placemat to serve as the backdrop. Despite this placemat's simple color, its beaded fabrication and pleated edges add an element of intrigue through texture.
I'd consider this beaded placemat the quintessential piece of maximalist table decor. It features bold and bright colors, a lively pattern, and of course, a captivating texture developed through beads. If you're in need of a table decoration to boost your spirits, this is it.
I love the simple elegance of this beaded placemat. It's made from glass and acrylic beads that are laid together in a pavé pattern, and its outer rim features longer beads that add some interest to the placemat's overall design. Plus, its blush pink color is muted, refined, and tasteful — the perfect backdrop for your spring table decor.
This placemat will certainly bring a burst of energy to your tablescape with its lime-inspired motif. I'd consider this placemat the perfect embodiment of the 'kitschens' trend — it embraces bold, fun, and slightly quirky design and can turn a dining room into a vibrant and lively space. Along with that, this beaded placemat will definitely be a talking point at your next dinner party.
Here we have a rather traditional placemat — it's rectangular in form, neutral in color, but what makes it intriguing is its rich texture. This placemat features round beads in the center and is bordered with tubular beads. The gold color of these beads is bound to pick up light and create a visual masterpiece on your dinner table.
This beaded placemat is the perfect style for a sophisticated dinner party. It has a moody elegance to it, with gold beads gracefully surrounding a black center to create a stunning contrast. Gold is a color that goes with black in such a luxurious way, and this placemat (which comes in a set of two), would effortlessly elevate your dining table.
FAQs
How to style beaded placemats?
Now, because beaded placemats are such statement-making decorations, Kathy recommends you keep the rest of your table decor simple.
"I love the look of a classic solid-color tablecloth and off-white dishware, accented by really special and luxurious beaded placemats and a simple cluster of candlesticks and a vase of seasonal florals for a centerpiece," she tells me.
Although beaded placemats can make a world of a difference on your tablescape, they're just one piece of the dinner decor puzzle. Next, it's time to consider the best dinnerware sets to complete your scene.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
