These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing

Placemats might be a practical way to protect your table, but they can also elevate your entire dining experience, especially when you opt for beautiful beaded styles. Intricately designed, and with a glistening, shimmery finish, these beaded beauties add a touch of glamor, and are sure to let guests know you've got an eye for style..

Knowing how to step a table — and to set it properly and stylishly — is a prerequisite of any good host these days. "Beaded placemats are a lovely way to add some sparkle and visual interest to your tabletop," interior designer Kathy Kuo tells me. "It's just a nice way to signal festivity and to mark a special meal."

Not only are beaded placemats ornate, opulent, and totally glamorous, but they also just so happen to tie in one of my favorite resurging trends right now: Art Deco interior design. Using striking color combinations and lavishly crafted into geometric designs, they ooze the ornamental quality the interior style is synonymous with.

Find 12 of my favorite styles to shop, and guidance on how to style them, below.

FAQs

How to style beaded placemats?

Now, because beaded placemats are such statement-making decorations, Kathy recommends you keep the rest of your table decor simple.

"I love the look of a classic solid-color tablecloth and off-white dishware, accented by really special and luxurious beaded placemats and a simple cluster of candlesticks and a vase of seasonal florals for a centerpiece," she tells me.

Although beaded placemats can make a world of a difference on your tablescape, they're just one piece of the dinner decor puzzle. Next, it's time to consider the best dinnerware sets to complete your scene.