The 'Kitschens' Trend is Replacing Minimalism — Designers Say It's "The Perfect Antidote to Bland"

Playful, colorful, and whimsical, so-called 'kitschens' are slated as this year's next big thing. Designers talk how to curate this personality-filled vibe at home

Pink and green kitchen paint color idea
(Image credit: Sustainable kitchens)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Move over, minimalism — there's a new trend in town ... or at least there will be soon, according to Pinterest. It's a movement that's been dubbed 'kitschens,' quite fittingly, and it's all about ditching the highly-curated for the mess, the neutrals for the colors, and the bought for the found. 

In other words, this interior design trend is all about putting the 'kitsch' back in kitchens. 'They say the party always moves to the kitchen. But sometimes, the kitchen is the party,' Pinterest wrote in its annual predictions report, compiled from an analysis of search trends and patterns on the platform. 'This year, Gen X and Boomers will spruce up their cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and jarring pops of paint. No minimalist aesthetic is safe.' (Notably, Pinterest did not call out Gen Z or Millennials in this forecast, probably because Gen Z is already inclined toward maximalist decor and sustainable buying practices, with Millennials at least somewhat on their heels.) As far as the raw data goes, Pinterest mentioned a 50% rise in the search term 'eclectic kitchen decor,' a 75% rise in the term 'kitschy kitchen,' a 55% rise in 'green kitchen paint,' a 160% rise in 'eccentric kitchen,' and a 40% rise in 'retro pink kitchens.' That's some serious maximalism intrigue right there.

'I think people are pushing the envelope more... they're feeling the need to be self expressed ... not only in their fashion, but also in their homes!' said color-loving interior designer Kate Dawson when asked why 'kitschens' are on the rise. 'No one wants to be basic anymore. People don't want to be bland. Being 'extra' has become a thing! So of course it's going to flow into our homes!'

So let's take a little dive into this emerging kitchen decor trend, shall we? Think of it as a look under the hood of a new movement, one you might be interested in replicating by the time we're done. Of course, I'll put a little Livingetc spin on things, as well, so you know it's sealed with our stamp of approval. Otherwise, let's get kitschy!

What is the kitschens trend?

Red paint on cabinets with a light yellow on the walls

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Kitschens are colorful, thrifted oases full of personality and attitude. No two kitschens are the same, though they might feature a few of the same elements — things like bright color palettes, unique appliances, and more.

After the pandemic, 'people are ready to make a statement!! And they're ready to make it big' and 'in a way that is eclectic, joyful, colorful, super unique, and very cost effective,' Kate said. 'The COVID years changed the way people experience their homes, and the kitchen is ALWAYS the heart of every home. It's just the spot where everyone hangs out ... and all that time at home made people realize the value of loving their space!'

Of course, loving your space can become quite a pricey feeling. But the 'kitschens' trend affords homeowners the opportunity to add unique value to their home in a nontraditional way: via 'vintage items, unusual fixtures, and lots of color and pattern,' Kate explained. This, all in all, is what 'birthed the 'kitschens' trend.'

How can I bring the 'kitschens' trend to life?

Colorful kitchen decorated with primary colors

(Image credit: JMorris)

Kate's number one tip? 'PAINT! Paint is a decorator's miracle!' she told me. Paint your top and bottom cabinets a different color or paint your cabinets one color and the fronts of your doors and drawers a different one, before playing up that 'color contrast with fabulous [drawer] pulls from an artist on Etsy.'

If you're not sure which kitchen color scheme to go with, maybe try finding a wallpaper that 'excites you' and pulling your color palette from that. 'Bold, rich colors are incredibly yummy ,' Kate continued, 'but if you're worried it'll feel too dark, then keep the darker colors on the cabinets, and the fronts of the drawers and doors a lighter color.'

'The sky's the limit with this trend,' she went on, 'and more is definitely more!' You can always tone in down if it starts to feel like too much ... but that's honestly unlikely in this case. 'Let your inner child go to town! Delight in the indulgences you can make with colors and patterns,' Kate suggested. 'This ain't your mama's kitchen ... this is YOURS. So bring the bold, playful, adventurous YOU to the space!'

If you've been looking for a reason to lean into your crazy, maximalist self, this really just might be the trend for you. In some ways, it reminds me of the lived-in bookshelf wealth look we've been seeing lately, wherein decorators and homeowners are prioritizing personality and coziness over minimalist design. So if that's resonating with you, I've done a bit of online shopping to find pieces that match this lived-in 'kitschens' look but still feel quite true to what we do here at Livingetc (with a bit of my personality thrown in; I can't help it!). So happy shopping — I think you're going to have a lot of fun here ...

The Livingetc Kitschens Edit

Pink Sky
Pink Sky

Price: $74 (gallon)

This gorgeous pink is potent enough to make a statement, but subdued and dark enough that it wouldn't overwhelm. A way to lean into this unique trend without tiring out yourself or your design scheme.

set of 4 colorful mugs
Crow Canyon Enamel Mugs (Set of 4)

Price: $60

When hung from, say, a tabletop mug tree, these colorful glasses would spark joy as both bright home decor and a showstopping drinking vessel.

Dusen Dusen Bathroom Towel - Pink/ Red & Lime/ Purple
Dusen Dusen Bathroom Towel

Price: $58

Leave this Dusen Dusen towel hanging over your oven handle for a little color and pattern clashing. If you want to lean into this look a bit but can't imagine fully committing, little touches like this work well.

green drawer pulls with gold outer edge
Deauville Knobs, Set of 2

Price: $22

Some funky drawer pulls, like Kate recommended! I just love the unique shape here, especially when combined with the gold and green color scheme.

clock styled like cross section of an orange
Orange Wall Clock

Price: From $38

Does it get more kitsch than this? I mean, this is a perfect kitchen clock, especially if you can hang it over the fruit bowl.

Omgreen
OMGreen

Price: $74 (gallon)

Both anecdotally and quantifiably, green kitchens are on the rise as of late. This soft green is so relaxing and livable, a great backdrop for dinner.

set of soft yellow mugs
Valley Yellow Coffee Mugs Set of 6

Price: $35.70

I've had my eye on this mug set for a while now. It would work great in any kitchen no matter the trend but it just so happens we're working on one that calls for lots of color.

Smeg 2 Slice Retro Toaster (pastel Green)
Smeg 2 Slice Retro Toaster (pastel Green)

Price: $199.95

Smeg isn't kitsch, per se, but it is retro — and retro has lots of inherently kitsch aspects. Leave this out on the counter for both convenience and looks.

acrylic pink pitcher with a flamingo handle
Pink Flamingo Acrylic Pitcher

Price: $19.99

Oh boy, we have reached my favorite of them all. Picture yourself with an ice-cold glass of lemonade, poured from the spout of this acrylic flamingo vase (the true, true embodiment of kitsch). 1950s, here we come.

Machine Woven Red Indoor/outdoor Rug
Machine Woven Red Indoor/outdoor Rug

Price: $31.74

Just a fun little touch for in front of the sink. Even on cold winter mornings you can remind yourself of a warm summer day.

blue and white patterned sink skirt
Under Sink Curtain Skirt

Price: From $39

Sink curtains are inherently retro, so it makes sense they would work for this trend. It's also a good cheap and inexpensive way of leaning into this look without committing to anything long-term.

Raawii Strøm Bowl - Freesia
Raawii Strøm Bowl - Freesia

Price: $89

Remember that fruit bowl I mentioned? The one that's, ideally, sitting below the orange clock? You're looking at it. A stunning simple frame, a radiant bright yellow ... what's not to like?

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸