4 Everyday Items You Should Be Cleaning With Olive Oil — Clever Ways to Restore Damaged Surfaces, Chemical-Free

This may seem like a surprise to some, but did you know that you can use olive oil to clean everyday items? Yes, you read that right — olive oil. It's not just a cooking ingredient, it seems, but one that's good for cleaning, too. And not just in the kitchen.

Your household cleaning schedule doesn't need to be a bore. It's time to use this smart cleaning hack to get your everyday items looking as good as new.

I spoke to a cleaning expert to get the lowdown on all things olive oil and how it can be used as a cleaning product to get the job done ASAP. Here's what they had to say about it.

1. Wooden cutting boards

Wondering how to care for a wood-cutting board? Well, if you're looking to give it a good cleaning, Elizabeth Shields, a cleaning expert from Super Cleaning Service Louisville, tells us olive oil is a great solution.

"This takes all the chopping, slicing, and dicing we throw at them, and olive oil is a quick lifesaver here," explains Elizabeth. "After it’s washed and completely dry, pour a small amount right onto the surface. Spread evenly with a paper towel and let it sit for at least 15 minutes."

Then, the expert says you should "buff off excess with a new cloth or towel. It will nourish the wood, keep it from drying out, and prevent those annoying cracks that can ruin a perfectly good board."

We recommend using the MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon, that has over 81,000 reviews and is currently priced at just $12.98. This will help you remove any access oil with ease. We also like these Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target.

2. Scissors

Cleaning stainless steel pans or everyday items such as stainless steel scissors can be done with a simple wipe of olive oil, according to cleaning expert Elizabeth.

"It’s hard to get a clean cut when it’s sticky or it doesn’t open and close smoothly. Wipe the oil along the blades, making sure it covers them evenly," she says.

Elizabeth continues: "Then, open and close the scissors a few times to let the oil really work its magic and coat all the moving parts. Always wipe the excess so it’s not slippery to handle."

3. Crayon marks on walls

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Your living room wall decor may have taken a little hit of color if you've got children running around your home, and that's totally okay — as olive oil is here to save the day.

Elizabeth says, "If you’ve got little ones running around, you’ve probably faced this dilemma more than once."

To aid this, the expert says you should place a bit of oil on a soft cloth and rub it over the crayon marks in a circular motion. This Scotch-Brite Dobie Scrub & Wipe Cloth from Target should do the trick. "You’ll notice the marks starting to fade as the oil lifts the wax," explains Elizabeth. "Once most of the crayon is gone, take a damp cloth and wipe the area down to remove any leftover oil."

4. Cast Iron pans

(Image credit: Future)

It's time to clean your cast iron pan after cooking with it, and it seems the best way to do that is by using cooking oil.

For this, all you need to do is coat your cast iron pan with equal parts olive oil and a bit of salt (coarse salt will do) and scrub it down with a cast-iron brush. We love this Chef Master 90058 Cast Iron Scrub Brush from Amazon, priced at just $17.50.

The process will remove any remaining food particles from your pan while also maintaining its natural color and shine. After you've scrubbed your pan thoroughly, you can rinse it off with water and leave it to dry. It's as simple as that.

FAQs

Why is olive oil a good cleaning tool?

Aside from being an ideal way to reduce the use of harsh chemicals in your home, olive oil properties can help polish and shine certain materials — and makes for the perfect tool for cleaning countertops.

So, if you're looking to clean marble or granite, then olive oil can do just that. To do this, all you need to do is apply a small amount of oil onto a cloth and go over any stains in a circular motion. You can then wipe off any excess oil with a dry cloth.

Did you know olive oil could tackle so much? I know I didn't. If you're not able to go for a shopping run and you're in need of a quick and easy solution, then olive oil could just be your saving grace.

But remember to use it wisely and avoid pouring too much oil onto certain surfaces, as this could lead to a messy outcome. Depending on what you're cleaning, you can also mix olive oil with dish soap or salt to get the best outcome.

With that being said, why not give it a go yourself? Happy cleaning!