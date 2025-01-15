Bobby Berk’s Debuts a New Wall Art Collaboration — It Will Look Just as Good Hung in a Gallery, as It Does Your Home

When I interviewed Emmy-winning design expert Bobby Berk early last year, he was effusive about his collaboration with LeftBank Art. “About 60% of the art in the house” — his Spanish-style California HQ — “is actually from my own collection with LeftBank,” he shared. “It’s a huge favorite because it was personally created.” Fast-forward to today, and that passion remains as strong as ever with the partnership entering its fourth chapter: Reverie — a series that’s bold yet grounded, brimming with personality and character.

The lineup features a blend of mid-century-inspired abstraction, geometric shapes, and delicate linework. "I wanted to create a collection that felt true to my design style, which leans towards modern and organic but could also work in many different spaces," Bobby shares. The palette takes cues from nature, with rich tones of burgundy, mustard, ivory, olive, and deep blue that Bobby describes as “soothing and sophisticated.”

Though technically prints, this wall art is designed to mimic the tactile qualities of original works. “I wanted them to feel like elevated pieces of art,” Bobby explains, “so we added texture, brush strokes, dimension, and folded details." He also notes that many of the pieces come in gallery-style wood floater frames, furthering their bespoke feel.

As with everything Bobby touches, transformation is paramount — and this room-altering art series is no exception. Shop six standout pieces from Reverie below. (Some of which are available to shop at Wayfair.)

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp)

Particles III View at Wayfair Price: $418.50, Was: $502.20 Meet our team’s favorite piece: Particles III. "I'm a big fan of that piece as well,” says Bobby. “It's dramatic but subtle at the same time. I would probably style it above a modern console table with a sculptural lamp on one side and a vase or decorative objects on the other to create a really lovely vignette." Posed I View at Perigold Price: $690, Was: $828 The bold, textured strokes of this figural piece make it almost impossible to believe it’s a print. With its commanding presence, Posed I has all the makings of a hero — suited to anchor a statement wall or take pride of place above a fireplace, drawing the eye from across the room. Through the Fog I View at Perigold Price: $565, Was: $677.10 True to Bobby’s signature minimalist style, this delicate abstract line drawing delivers quiet elegance. Its subtle haze, paired with a wooden floater frame, far exceeds its approachable price. Among the most versatile wall decors in the collection, Through the Fog I is tranquil enough for bedrooms yet compelling enough for living spaces, too. Patiently Waiting I View at Perigold Price: $773, Was: $927 I’ve been patiently waiting for living room art idea this captivating to come across my desk. The contrast between the stillness of the central figure and the movement suggested by the surrounding abstract shapes creates a dynamic tension that’s impossible not to stare at. Continuous Flow View at Perigold Price: $1,123, Was: $1,347 "I'm really fond of Continuous Flow,” shares Bobby. “It's a simple but very striking piece of folded paper with very graceful lines, and it would look perfect above a bed in an organic modern space." Autonomous I View at Perigold Price: $589, Was: $706.20 Terracotta and green — a match made in heaven. Rich, earthy, and organic, Autonomous I delivers on decadence. Its playful abstract imagery is Giclée printed on a premium blend of non-woven fabrics, upping the ante on its existing depth and texture.

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp)