Nicky and Kathy Hilton's New Ruggable Collab is Perfect for Minimalists and Regency-Core Lovers Alike

If there is one thing we Livingetc writers love, it's Ruggable. If you haven't tried the brand's high-quality products, we'd highly recommend you get on it — they're some of the best rugs on the market. Not only does Ruggable offer trendy and timeless designs, but all of their products are washable, meaning you can save hundreds of dollars (and lots of time) on professional or do-it-yourself carpet cleaners.

Plus, the Ruggable team is constantly launching new and exciting collections and collaborations for the dedicated online shopper and culture consumer. If you're a fan of Bridgerton, there's a collection for you. If you love Star Wars and Disney, there's also a collection for you. And if you prefer legacy visual and interior design, you'd probably enjoy the collections designed in collaboration with Jonathan Adler, Iris Apfel, and Nina Takesh, among others.

So it is with great joy that we present today the brand's latest partnership alongside socialites and tastemakers extraordinaire, Nicky and Kathy Hilton. You know both fabulous women for their work on and off the runway, and they surely put such design skills to use when crafting this timeless and romantic line, available now at Ruggable.com.

Inspired by the pair's love of entertaining, this assortment of rugs plays with Art Deco themes and basic linework for designs as beautiful as they are simple — and that's intentional. It's the little things in life, isn't it?

Each rug is available in multiple sizes (2x3 through 10x14) and styles (flatwoven vs. tufted), and priced starting at $119 on Ruggable's website. Below, we've highlighted our nine favorites to give you a headstart on your shopping, but you can also shop the full collection to see it for yourself.

The Ruggable x Nicky and Kathy Hilton Edit

For more Ruggable picks, take a peek at some of our favorites from its sale section.