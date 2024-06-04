Nicky and Kathy Hilton's New Ruggable Collab is Perfect for Minimalists and Regency-Core Lovers Alike
The mother-daughter duo has crafted a collection that's equal parts colorful, simple, and perfect for entertaining. Below, we pull out a few of our favorite patterns.
If there is one thing we Livingetc writers love, it's Ruggable. If you haven't tried the brand's high-quality products, we'd highly recommend you get on it — they're some of the best rugs on the market. Not only does Ruggable offer trendy and timeless designs, but all of their products are washable, meaning you can save hundreds of dollars (and lots of time) on professional or do-it-yourself carpet cleaners.
Plus, the Ruggable team is constantly launching new and exciting collections and collaborations for the dedicated online shopper and culture consumer. If you're a fan of Bridgerton, there's a collection for you. If you love Star Wars and Disney, there's also a collection for you. And if you prefer legacy visual and interior design, you'd probably enjoy the collections designed in collaboration with Jonathan Adler, Iris Apfel, and Nina Takesh, among others.
So it is with great joy that we present today the brand's latest partnership alongside socialites and tastemakers extraordinaire, Nicky and Kathy Hilton. You know both fabulous women for their work on and off the runway, and they surely put such design skills to use when crafting this timeless and romantic line, available now at Ruggable.com.
Inspired by the pair's love of entertaining, this assortment of rugs plays with Art Deco themes and basic linework for designs as beautiful as they are simple — and that's intentional. It's the little things in life, isn't it?
Each rug is available in multiple sizes (2x3 through 10x14) and styles (flatwoven vs. tufted), and priced starting at $119 on Ruggable's website. Below, we've highlighted our nine favorites to give you a headstart on your shopping, but you can also shop the full collection to see it for yourself.
The Ruggable x Nicky and Kathy Hilton Edit
As far as color combinations go, few are as luxurious and timeless as blue and white. A lighter sky blue + white is reminiscent of the Mediterranean coast, but this darker navy and cream feels like American elegance. Busy enough that it adds a bit of dimension, but neutral enough that it blends in, the Flora Ink Blue & Ivory would prove a fabulous alternative to a black and white rug in your living room.
If full pattern feels like it might be too much, a tonal pattern could be the choice for you. At first glance, the Montecito might look simple, or maybe even boring. But a closer look at this navy blue rug reveals an intricate woven geometric pattern with lots of contrast and dimension. More exciting, elevated, and most importantly, timeless.
Neutral and versatile but certainly not boring, the Encatada showcases two shades of brown inside a simple symmetrical design. Its rich hue would undoubtedly enhance your living room, playing contrast to the lighter-toned furniture under which it sits. To that end, we'd love to see this styled with natural wood pieces, or perhaps something even brighter and more colorful.
The Diana Trellis in Rose Gold would look darling in a young girl's bedroom or perhaps a sunroom inspired by the ongoing regency-core trend (a.k.a. Bridgerton decor). Prim and proper, but simple and elegant. The extremely subtle tonal variations within the trellis design add a somewhat three-dimensional effect that deepens its luxurious feel. This is a cool one.
If one rug in this collection screams 'the Hiltons', it's the Chrysler. The white border is reminiscent of a 5-star hotel lobby (in a good way), and the light blue color is posh and regal. Just looking at this rug channels visions of high tea overlooking the garden, elite social events with plated dinners, and clinking wine glasses shimmering in the sun.
Similarly, the design of the Bryant looks almost like an homage to the wainscoting molding we've come to expect in older, more luxurious buildings and homes. It's a bit busier than others on this list, although still quite simple, though its sage green color is undoubtedly relaxing and softening.
It's quite fitting that this rug is named after a cup of joe — from above, its linear white-and-brown design looks like coffee mixing with milk. It's somewhat '80s-inspired, or so it seems, and the pattern is interesting enough without being overbearing.
We had yet to highlight a true neutral in this edit, so now is the Bel Air's time to shine. It's tonal ivory design and coloring would match and complement nearly every design scheme (not hyperbole; this baby could fit anywhere), meaning you could keep it forever. And no need to sweat the lighter coloring. It might not disguise dirt as well as others on this list, but Ruggable's products are washable, so you can keep it looking brand new for years to come.
The Bel Air stuns yet again in this richer colorway: dark chocolate. Accented with subtle lighter brown stripes, this variation would prove a great option for high-traffic areas or homes with stain-prone kids and pets. We'd love to see this rug used to provide contrast against lighter, brighter furniture.
For more Ruggable picks, take a peek at some of our favorites from its sale section.
