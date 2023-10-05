6 rugs I'm hoping will be in the Ruggable Black Friday sales this year so I can score a bargain for my living room
Rugs can be expensive, but the Ruggable Black Friday sale is on the horizon - and this is what I've got my eye on
If you are the design-conscious type, you will know that a good rug can make a room. The style, color, size, and texture can instantly switch up the feel of a room depending on your style. A rug is essential in any cozy living room, but they can be wildly expensive, especially if you're looking for a large area rug.
This is why we love Ruggable. Known for their high-quality and trendy rug designs, that are also machine washable and affordable. But the Ruggable Black Friday deals make them even more irresistible. Whether you are in the market for a simple rug to enhance your minimalist living room, or something a bit more colorful, there is something for you.
As we await to see what Black Friday home deals, I've curated my favorite picks that I will have my eye on during the sale period. Take a look yourself - it won't be hard to find something you like, but the difficulty comes with waiting for Black Friday to buy!
Price: From $339
Cool-toned blues are all the rage this year. If you are reluctant to dive into the color trend by painting a whole room, why not consider dipping a toe in with a rug?
This abstract style piece looks like a painting with its unique texture and coloring that immediately grabs your attention. The ombre effect is so on trend right now in the interior world so definitely worth keeping an eye on for Black Friday.
Price: From $179
The effect of Barbie is still ricocheting through the design world, and we aren't complaining. This rug was part of the collaboration between Ruggable and Barbie, and the one that has stuck in my mind ever since.
If you are worried about the color, don't be. There are many colors that go with pink that make it the perfect shade to add to any room. This runner is the perfect size for those awkward hallways and offers an easy way to add some interest to these otherwise boring places.
Price: From $499
If you are looking for the perfect rug to compliment your minimalist-designed living room then this is the perfect one for you. This plus white rug looks super chic and expensive and at a fraction of the cost of some of the others on the market.
The plush fibers are begging to be under your feet. And if you think white is a high-risk color for your home, the simple silhouette comes in two other darker colors. The down-paired design makes it a staple for any room.
Price: From $399
Jonathan Adler has brought his signature style to Ruggable and we love it. The designer renowned for his American glamour style, has designed a collection that speaks to this.
The beautifully simple geometric design instantly elevates a room. If you, like me, want a piece of the classic Adler glam in your home but are on a budget, this is the perfect piece.
Price: From $339
Natural textures are everywhere right now. From marble coffee tables and wood bookcases to wool throws and stone sculptures. If you are interested in getting into this trend, this rug might be for you.
Fortunately, this option is more comfortable than your typical jute material rug. This option is created out of the same plush fibers as all the other Ruggable rugs, with the look of an organic material. This piece will fit seamlessly into any home office or bedroom
Price: From $149
We absolutely love this fun collaboration with the iconic interior designer Iris Apfel. The rug is bright and bold without being garish. Some rug brands can be incredibly plain, but Ruggable has made the industry innovative again. There really is something for every home, style, and budget.
The fun motif makes for a beautiful addition to a children's bedroom. If you want to avoid painting on the walls this rug stands out against a neutral backdrop and adds some color and interest.
