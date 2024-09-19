Martyn Lawrence Bullard Brings Celebrity Style Home with His Latest Globally-Inspired Ruggable Collection

Martyn Lawrence Bullard may be based in Los Angeles, but the celebrity-favorite interior designer has a knack for bringing a range of global influences home. His latest collaboration with washable rug brand Ruggable does exactly that, with a stunning line of intricately patterned, high-contrast designs inspired by the designer's travels.

Expect regal snake motifs, geometric patterns, and Venetian marble-inspired graphics, all in bold yet balanced color palettes of warm browns, blue-greens, and royal reds. Given Martyn's flair for opulence and his star-studded clientele (think Kylie Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Cher), you might assume his Ruggable collection costs a fortune. But rest easy — the brand’s affordability (and signature washability) remains intact.

According to Martyn, his goal with this collection was to make his high-end, high-impact style accessible to all, bringing “the glamour and sophistication of celebrity interiors into everyday homes.” With 13 flatwoven, tufted, and outdoor designs, these rugs look just as fabulous in a grand living room as they do in a cozy Manhattan guest bath or a humble patio — proof that a little Martyn magic can pack personality into any space. Here are my six favorites from the collection.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard Sumaya Soft Black Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $299 Size: 4' x 6' This mirrored snake motif rug is easily one of my top picks from the collection. Snake motifs are timeless, yes, but also daring and exotic, especially when paired with the bold contrast of gold and dark charcoal. Even in a room with plain walls and pared-back furniture, it's nearly impossible to have a dull space with this beauty on the floor. I opted for the standard rectangle, though it was a tough call between that and the runner. Martyn Lawrence Bullard Danieli Teal Multicolor Tufted Rug | Ruggable View at Ruggable Price: $479 Size: 6' round The Danieli brings an irresistible splash of color, thanks to its mesmerizing swirls of teal, slate blue, charcoal, and cream — a callback to vintage marble papers. It’s perfect for injecting some life into a neutral room or balancing out spaces already filled with pattern. There’s plenty happening, yet it remains effortlessly harmonious. Style this round rug with a side table, table lamp or vase — and nothing else — for a regal focal point. Martyn Lawrence Bullard Kera Cream Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $299 Size: 4' x 6' Minimalist patterned rugs with character are a rarity, but this Tibetan tiger-inspired design strikes that balance with ease. Its soft, intricate sandy lines are a breath of fresh air, especially when paired with exposed wood grains and lush potted plants. With its sumptuous tufting, it’s cozy enough for any room but shines most brightly in sun-drenched spaces. Martyn Lawrence Bullard Amira Green Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $239 Size: 3 x 5' If you love a traditional rug, look no further. The Amira has the same ornate geometric patterns as vintage classics — right down to the carefully executed distressing — but with a subtle modern twist that makes it stand out. I’m partial to the deep green version, which adds a natural richness that pairs beautifully with charcoals and lighter hues. And like all Ruggable pieces, it’s water-resistant, so you can introduce that storied look even in splash zones like bathrooms or kitchens. Martyn Lawrence Bullard Emir Black & Ivory Rug View at Ruggable Price: $419 Size: 6 x 9' I don’t usually gravitate toward graphic patterns, but something about the Emir rug just makes me smile. Taking cues from Moroccan inlay tilework, it anchors a room with its bold symmetrical design and brings that “flooring” look in a soft, cozy rug form. With a 3x tufted cover, this large rug is perfect for bedrooms or playrooms, adding comfort to your most sacred spaces. Martyn Lawrence Bullard Oak Black & Camel Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $279 Size: 2.5' x 7' If this entryway rug gives you a taste of Italy, you’re spot on. The mesmerizing trapezoid configuration is a nod to Italian architect Gio Ponti’s iconic tile designs, delivering depth and dimension against an opulent camel-gold backdrop. The sharp linearity makes it a striking statement piece, but it’s also a seamless fit with other geometric rug designs — whether they be from this collection or otherwise. It feels like bringing a piece of your summer travels home.

