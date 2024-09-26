Heads Up Minimalists! Ashley Tisdale's New "Cozy-Chic" Rug Collection Does Luxe Layering Just How You Love It

There seems to be a movement happening right now in the rug world. Designers and celebrities cannot get enough of this cozy home staple, with so many A-listers putting their hand to rug design in collaboration with big-name brands. My only concern is that there are only so many rugs one person can buy, but with the news of a new collaboration from Ashley Tisdale and Rugs USA, my interest has been piqued.

Anything Ashley is a part of is sure to be oozing with glamorous style. The actress is the founder of her own interior design brand Frenshe, so if there's anyone from Hollywood Hills we entrust to design a new rug line, it's her. The best rugs for your home will be a decor detail that provides a balanced mix of comfort and style wherever it lays, and Ashley Tisdale's new collection is proudly promising just that.

Though there is no shortage of celebrity collaborations, Ashley Tisdale's rugs come with a bit more of a design-forward edge. The Frenshe Interiors by Ashley Tisdale x Rugs USA collaboration is a collection of 22 different product styles in various colorways and materials. Everything from fluffy wool rugs to tight woven flat weaves is included to turn your dream living room rug ideas into reality. Rugs USA describes them as a cool and cozy-chic look, noting that "they feature warm tones and a mix of classic and Moroccan-inspired motifs resulting in styles that are both stunning and versatile".

Having a rug that can exist in harmony with your other furniture pieces is important, as well as being able to style your rug choice throughout multiple rooms within your home. It's no secret that rugs are on the pricier side when it comes to home decor, but with the right investment piece, you can confidently furnish your home without tiring of its look.

And that's exactly what Ashley's line has to offer. The neutral color palette allows for the actress' designs to flow effortlessly through any room within your home. Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA, explains that the dimensional shades of cream, soft tans, taupes, and moody hues work well with any space. The earth-toned range works especially well as a piece to make a minimalist room feel more cozy.

Speaking to Rugs USA, Ashley said she's always been obsessed with rugs. "They’re the most important element when you’re designing a space," she says. "My first-ever rug collection with Rugs USA was inspired by many of my favorite rugs collected over the years." Whether shopping for the best bedroom rugs, or looking for a fresh look in a modern living room, Ashley's new collection is the designer-feeling, inspiration we needed heading into the cozy season.

"One of the most important things when choosing any rug is it should look good (of course) but it also has to feel really good on the feet," says Ashley, and I could not agree more. Incorporating rich textures into your home not only brings irresistible touch-ability but creates a level of visual interest that will no doubt give your room a face-lift.

