Loloi Launches Its Luxurious Furniture Brand 'Joon Loloi' — It's the Epitome of Grace and Elegance

I love a bit of exciting interior news, and the launch of Loloi Rugs' new furniture brand, Joon Loloi, is an announcement you do not want to miss. We know and love Loloi's stunning rugs from their collaborations with designers and brands, including Joanna Gaines, Chris Loves Julia, and Rifle Paper Co. They offer everything from playful patterns to cozy neutral designs that add a bit of soft comfort. But now the iconic rug brand is moving into furniture, and the chic, new collection has something for every room and everyone.

Joon Loloi is a second-generation home brand founded by brothers Cyrus and Steven Loloi. Cyrus says both the name and brand are inspired by their family's Persian roots. "'Joon' is a term of endearment and expression of care for others in Farsi. It captures the spirit of the brand: that home is as dear to us as it is to you — while paying homage to our family's Persian heritage," adds Cyrus.

According to the designers, your abode should be both a stylish sanctuary and a place of inspiration. Joon Loloi strives to make that "intangible feeling, tangible." By combining the latest interior design trends with timeless aesthetics, Joon Loloi is full of the stylish staple pieces we all dream of. Eager to learn more? Here's everything we know about the brand.

About the Brand

(Image credit: Loloi)

The goal for the furniture brand is to combine both beauty and comfort to create pieces that capture the essence of what it means to be home. And no season captures that cozy feeling of home quite like snuggling up in the winter does. Whether you are looking for a cozy living room idea or a side table that will compliment your favorite accent chairs, Joon Loloi is offering some seriously stylish looks just in time to refresh your home this winter.

Now, there are truly a lot of different pieces to choose from. Think everything from velvet, olive green sofas to rattan lamps and brown throw pillows. Cyrus says, "One of my favorites is the Camdyn Settee. It's a romantic design with a curved back and is a great fit for small living room layouts. It comes in various fabrics, but my pick is the Chara Desert Blend, which has a pattern that is emblematic of our history in textiles."

Texture and pattern are both important yet subtle characteristics of the collection. Wool blankets, wooden coffee tables, metal pendant lights — you name it. Finding the items you want will be easy, and the fun part is planning how to style them for a design-forward living room look.

Shop the Collection

(Image credit: Joon, A Gabrielle)

Anana Throw View at Joon Loloi Price: $79 Size: 60" x 50" A cozy throw brings a room to life. This Anana Throw (pictured above) is hand-woven in India a cotton blend. It is a chic and warm way to add a little texture to your living room. Dorset Pillow View at Joon Loloi Price: $29 Color: Brown/Ivory As we are well aware, brown is the new black this year, and I am obsessed with this rich brown and white throw pillow. It is a 20" x 20" cover, so it will be the perfect size for any seating or bed. And you can purchase a down-filled pillow for an extra $22. Pierre Coffee Table View at Joon Loloi Price: $1,199 Color: Coal Oak A stylish coffee table is an essential part of any living room, and Joon Loloi has a top-tier collection to choose from. This coal oak-colored option (pictured above), is a sleek neutral choice that will work in any space, any season, and for many years to come. Nevis Arch Display Cabinet View at Joon Loloi Price: $2,199 Color: Steel Black/ Natural Cane I had to include this arched display cabinet once I spotted it in the above image. The curved shape brings an organic figure to the room while still making a statement as a stunning piece of furniture not to be ignored. The iron frame contrasts with the cane lining and tempered glass doors for a truly striking effect. Port Gamble Mill Stool View at Joon Loloi Price: $199 Size: 18" H This Port Gamble Mill Stool doubles as a seating option or a side table. In the living room (as pictured above) it works as a place to rest a candle or book, but in the bathroom, it could be a simple yet chic stool to take a seat on post shower. Virgo Ecomix Vase View at Joon Loloi Price: $89 Size: 12" H Of course, I had to include a decorative object in the mix! Joon Loloi has several vases and artworks to round out their new home collection, but this Virgo vase is one of my favorites. It is hand-crafted in India from recycled-paper materials for a look that is both visually appealing and that tells a story.

Styling the Pieces

(Image credit: Loloi)

Planning a whole room reno? Cyrus says, "The entire Joon Loloi line is curated to be paired and styled together. A whole room can be built using pieces from our inaugural collection including hand-knotted rugs, accent chairs, and textural art."

However, not everyone may be looking for an entirely fresh start — maybe just a few easy changes to instantly elevate your living room. Much of Joon Loloi's palette is made of soft neutrals, rich browns, and earthy tones like muted greens and blues. These colors are perfect for mixing into your existing palette for a seasonal refresh that feels both stylish as well as warm and inviting.

If you need a little extra inspiration, Cyrus says, "My favorite pieces to pair are the Dunbar Rug, a dark espresso brown hand-knotted rug, and the Elena accent chair, a luxurious deep olive velvet. The pairing blends two deep, earthy tones for a comforting, yet sophisticated, space."

With how beautiful Loloi's rugs are, I should have known their furniture brand would be just as stylish. Joon by Loloi is the new, extraordinarily chic furniture brand to keep your eyes on this year.