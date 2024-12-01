I've Always Wanted One of Joanna Gaines' Stylish Rugs, and I've Just Found Them on Sale — These Are the Styles I'm Tossing Up
It's the perfect way to add a stylish touch of old-world-money to your interiors without having to actually spend too much
When Joanna Gaines first appeared on our TV's back in 2013, alongside her husband Chip, the couple had already renovated over 100 homes. Through their show Fixer Upper, they quickly cemented their names in the design world, catapulting their rustic yet chic style into the mainstream. And while achieving their signature look often requires Joanna's deft hand, their homewares range and numerous collaborations to date, namely Joanna’s collaboration with rug brand Loloi (available on Amazon), will get you one step closer — and we've just found her collection in the current Black Friday rug deals.
Combining her rustic farmhouse-inspired style with her driving mission of inclusivity, Joanna's rugs are approachable, beautiful, and designed to fit in any home, whether that be a sprawling barn house or a one-bedroom apartment. Colors are muted and neutral, and the vintage-inspired approach ensures that each rug is timeless in style.
Each product is also a reflection of Loloi’s deep appreciation for craftsmanship and quality, handmade in India using time-honoured techniques for the best rugs that will last you a lifetime. While the entire collection is completely drool-worthy, I don't have the floor space, or the bank account, to warrant buying the lot. Instead, I’ve decided I'll be treating myself to the Magnolia Home x Loloi Banks Collection rug in the Denim/Clay colorway (which currently costs from as little as $34.15)
<img style="width: 100%" class="featured_image" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/zwQExwhAMCzUpMqhKgRH6j.jpg" alt="Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Banks Collection Ban-02 Denim/clay 8'-6" x="" .13="" pile="" height="" machine="" washable="" area="" rug=""/>
Price: $268.62, Was: $316.04
Size: 8'-6'x11'-6' (smaller sizes available)
I love the gently worn-in look of this rug, not only does it give it that perfect vintage look, but it also means that the more you use it, the better it will look, so you don’t have to be precious about where you step in your own home. Better yet, in the case that some disaster does occur, be it an overfilled glass of wine, child, or pet, this rug is completely machine washable.
One reviewer who's already bought the style said “I’ve had so many compliments from people. It's washable, so it’s perfect if you have kids or a new puppy like we do!”
The power-loomed, polyester facing makes this rug silky smooth, and an absolute pleasure to walk on, while the vibrant colors combined with the faded print mean dirt does not show up easily. Loloi rugs do not go on sale regularly, so finding this beauty at 15% is truly a special treat that we would not pass up on.
But if this one isn't your style, there are plenty more where that came from. Here are some other top contenders I found.
Price: $186.91, Was: $231.74
Size: 7'-6"x9'-6" (smaller sizes available)
The more relaxed distressing on this rug allows the rich blues and greens of this colorway to sing. Studded with antique motifs and an intricate design, this piece feels like something you could find in Aladdin's cave.
Price: $272.63, Was: $299
Size: 7'-9"x9'-9" (other sizes available)
If busy patterns aren't your thing, the Rae Collection may appeal more to you. Simplistic without being boring, this rug adds texture and warmth to any room. Hand-tufted using undyed wool, each rug will be slightly unique, with its own distinctive hue.
Price: $212.46, Was: $255.79
Size: 7'-10"x10'2" (other sizes available)
We love the rich, warmth of the deep, caramel tones in this rug. Aptly described as "spice", this color conjures the scents of cinnamon, cumin and turmeric. Much like their other polyester rugs, the Junie is sumptuously soft, almost cloud-like beneath your feet.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
