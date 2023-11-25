I can't gatekeep these 9 Black Friday rug deals any longer - shop my on-trend and on-sale edit now
I know it might mean less for me, but it would be a crime not to share these amazing deals with the world - hundreds off and so stylish
If you think Black Friday weekend is over just because Black Friday itself — as in November 24 — is over, you are sorely mistaken. Fortunately, the giant Black Friday sales are still on and it's my job to monitor these A+ deals for hidden treasures and unmissable treats.
Black Friday is usually best for big-ticket items — something you have been waiting all year to buy, but were hoping for a hefty discount before you pulled the trigger. Area rugs usually fall into this category; for something so necessary to a room, they can cost a pretty penny. But on Black Friday, these interior design staples are marked down by the hundreds, meaning there has never been a better time to strike.
Below, I've compiled 9 of my favorite rugs discounted in the Black Friday sales, all of which you can shop after first perusing our round-up of the best Black Friday furniture deals and best Black Friday home deals.
9 rugs worth shopping in the Black Friday sales
Price: $144
Was: $169
A rug from Pottery Barn is a quality rug, so you know this Persian-style option, featuring a low-pile and gorgeous neutral-toned floral motif, is worth the buy. Honestly such a great price.
Price: $208.6 (3' x 5')
Was: $298
Matilda Goad & Co. is known for its colorful whimsical designs and love of scalloped edges and patterns, something this tufted rug knows a thing or two about. If you need a new mat for the kitchen or perhaps the guest bath, I think this would be a perfect accent piece.
Price: $199.20 (2'6" x 8')
Was: $249
Warm and inviting, this plaid wool rug is an heirloom-quality textile. I originally selected it in an area rug style, but decided that the runner layout was actually my favorite. Rustic chic.
Price: $74.79 (5'3" x 7')
Was: $167
This is the best bargain area rug here. I've been seeing iterations of this rug, which is available in multiple different colorways at Bed Bath & Beyond, all around the web; I think this is the lowest price so far.
Price: $314.25
Was: $419
This Morris & Co rug from Livingetc favorite Ruggable is a nod to William Morris' well-known block print textile, and is meant to depict his birds stealing fruit from his garden. It's rich, playful, and elegant — a rug with an origin story.
Price: $319.99
Was: $1230
The waffle-style pattern here adds some contrast and texture to an otherwise plain neutral rug. I love that the design doesn't extend all the way to the edges.
Price: $274
Was: $310
If you're struggling to tie multiple colors into one room, something like this abstract-looking Wayfair rug could be great. It's not too busy of a pattern, so it wouldn't distract, but it could nonetheless help you add some cohesion color-wise.
Price: $245.25
Was: $339
The differing line sizes here are so pleasing to the eye. And with the 25% Black Friday discount at Ruggable, there's no reason not to add this one to your cart.
Price: $228.94 (8' x 11')
Was: $369
For such a large rug, this is a difficult price to beat. Its reviews are pretty solid, as well; 4.6/5 stars across 968 ratings. And its design would likely help hide dirt and stains, making this a great option for family rooms or other high-traffic areas.
