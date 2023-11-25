I can't gatekeep these 9 Black Friday rug deals any longer - shop my on-trend and on-sale edit now

I know it might mean less for me, but it would be a crime not to share these amazing deals with the world - hundreds off and so stylish

a collage of various rugs on a colorful background
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Ruggable)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

If you think Black Friday weekend is over just because Black Friday itself — as in November 24 — is over, you are sorely mistaken. Fortunately, the giant Black Friday sales are still on and it's my job to monitor these A+ deals for hidden treasures and unmissable treats.

Black Friday is usually best for big-ticket items — something you have been waiting all year to buy, but were hoping for a hefty discount before you pulled the trigger. Area rugs usually fall into this category; for something so necessary to a room, they can cost a pretty penny. But on Black Friday, these interior design staples are marked down by the hundreds, meaning there has never been a better time to strike.

Below, I've compiled 9 of my favorite rugs discounted in the Black Friday sales, all of which you can shop after first perusing our round-up of the best Black Friday furniture deals and best Black Friday home deals.

9 rugs worth shopping in the Black Friday sales

neutral-toned persian style rug
Charli Persian-Style Performance Rug

Price: $144
Was: $169

A rug from Pottery Barn is a quality rug, so you know this Persian-style option, featuring a low-pile and gorgeous neutral-toned floral motif, is worth the buy. Honestly such a great price.

whimsical rug
Matilda Goad & Co. Tufted Plaid Rug

Price: $208.6 (3' x 5')
Was: $298

Matilda Goad & Co. is known for its colorful whimsical designs and love of scalloped edges and patterns, something this tufted rug knows a thing or two about. If you need a new mat for the kitchen or perhaps the guest bath, I think this would be a perfect accent piece.

orange plaid runner
Plaid Wool Rug - Tawny

Price: $199.20 (2'6" x 8')
Was: $249

Warm and inviting, this plaid wool rug is an heirloom-quality textile. I originally selected it in an area rug style, but decided that the runner layout was actually my favorite. Rustic chic.

sage checkerboard rug
Covey Plush Checkered Thick Shag Area Rug

Price: $74.79 (5'3" x 7')
Was: $167

This is the best bargain area rug here. I've been seeing iterations of this rug, which is available in multiple different colorways at Bed Bath & Beyond, all around the web; I think this is the lowest price so far.

persian-esque rug
Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Indigo Rug

Price: $314.25
Was: $419

This Morris & Co rug from Livingetc favorite Ruggable is a nod to William Morris' well-known block print textile, and is meant to depict his birds stealing fruit from his garden. It's rich, playful, and elegant — a rug with an origin story.

neutral rug
Viveiros Handmade Tufted Wool Area Rug

Price: $319.99
Was: $1230

The waffle-style pattern here adds some contrast and texture to an otherwise plain neutral rug. I love that the design doesn't extend all the way to the edges.

modern geometric abstract rug
Davey Handmade Hand Tufted Wool Ivory/Light Pink Rug

Price: $274
Was: $310

If you're struggling to tie multiple colors into one room, something like this abstract-looking Wayfair rug could be great. It's not too busy of a pattern, so it wouldn't distract, but it could nonetheless help you add some cohesion color-wise.

neutral toned rug
Laine Ivory & Natural Rug

Price: $245.25
Was: $339

The differing line sizes here are so pleasing to the eye. And with the 25% Black Friday discount at Ruggable, there's no reason not to add this one to your cart.

vintage-looking persian rug
nuLOOM Jacquie Vintage Floral Area Rug

Price: $228.94 (8' x 11')
Was: $369

For such a large rug, this is a difficult price to beat. Its reviews are pretty solid, as well; 4.6/5 stars across 968 ratings. And its design would likely help hide dirt and stains, making this a great option for family rooms or other high-traffic areas.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

