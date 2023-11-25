I can't gatekeep these 9 Black Friday rug deals any longer - shop my on-trend and on-sale edit now

If you think Black Friday weekend is over just because Black Friday itself — as in November 24 — is over, you are sorely mistaken. Fortunately, the giant Black Friday sales are still on and it's my job to monitor these A+ deals for hidden treasures and unmissable treats.

Black Friday is usually best for big-ticket items — something you have been waiting all year to buy, but were hoping for a hefty discount before you pulled the trigger. Area rugs usually fall into this category; for something so necessary to a room, they can cost a pretty penny. But on Black Friday, these interior design staples are marked down by the hundreds, meaning there has never been a better time to strike.

Below, I've compiled 9 of my favorite rugs discounted in the Black Friday sales, all of which you can shop after first perusing our round-up of the best Black Friday furniture deals and best Black Friday home deals.

9 rugs worth shopping in the Black Friday sales