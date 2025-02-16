Velvet, Skirts, and Punchy Patterns — Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection Oozes Refined Maximalism

Modern, yet inviting. Whimsical, but mature. Spring-themed without the overwhelming pastels. That's how I would describe Lulu and Georgia's new spring collection. The Los Angeles-based brand — who just released their catalogue for the season ahead — consistently produces high-quality and timeless home décor, and that's exactly what you can expect of the latest drop, but with a little bit of refined maximalism thrown in for good measure. And I'm all about it.

The collection hits all the interior design trends we're loving right now. Pieces drenched in patterns, furniture softened with skirts, and a palette or earthy, nature-inspired hues. They're statement-making, but done in a soft way. Whether it's a sofa, armchair, rug, or table lamp, each piece has its own element of intrigue. From curved wooden detailing or soft velvet upholstery, they're polished versions of your favorite styles.

Styled together, they'd feel cohesive yet collected, but even one statement piece would be enough to totally transform a space. Need help choosing? Here's our top picks.

Lulu and Georgia's spring collection features a modern take on traditional styles. (Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Lulu and Georgia's Spring collection can elevate any room in your home. (Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)