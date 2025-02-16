Velvet, Skirts, and Punchy Patterns — Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection Oozes Refined Maximalism

From pieces drenched in pattern to furniture softened with skirts, Lulu and Georgia's spring collection is whimsical, yet refined in nature

a living room decorated with lulu and georgia&#039;s spring collection - a jute rug, travertine coffee table, yellow velvet sofa, verdure printed armchair and curtains, a pendant light, and plant in the corner
Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection features furniture, lighting, rugs, and small table décor.
Modern, yet inviting. Whimsical, but mature. Spring-themed without the overwhelming pastels. That's how I would describe Lulu and Georgia's new spring collection. The Los Angeles-based brand — who just released their catalogue for the season ahead — consistently produces high-quality and timeless home décor, and that's exactly what you can expect of the latest drop, but with a little bit of refined maximalism thrown in for good measure. And I'm all about it.

The collection hits all the interior design trends we're loving right now. Pieces drenched in patterns, furniture softened with skirts, and a palette or earthy, nature-inspired hues. They're statement-making, but done in a soft way. Whether it's a sofa, armchair, rug, or table lamp, each piece has its own element of intrigue. From curved wooden detailing or soft velvet upholstery, they're polished versions of your favorite styles.

Styled together, they'd feel cohesive yet collected, but even one statement piece would be enough to totally transform a space. Need help choosing? Here's our top picks.

dark wood living room with a white couch, a floor lamp, and a round coffee table with chunky legs

Lulu and Georgia's spring collection features a modern take on traditional styles.

brown and green patterned fabric chair with rounded back
Enfield Dining Chair

Price: $1,098

Hearty patterns are a common theme throughout this spring collection, and this stylish upholstered chair is just one demonstration of that. I'd say it's a maximalist's dream with its curved back and verdure floral print. Yes, it's bold. But bold in the best way possible.

wooden curved table lamp with white shade
Odeya Table Lamp

Price: $178

I need this lamp for my living room. The wavy wood detailing displays the whimsical charm that's so strong throughout this collection. Its curvature not only adds some fun to your décor, but also makes a simple table lamp ten times more interesting to look at.

linen pillow in a pink, maroon, and white stripe
Indrik Linen Pillow

Price: $138

I'm always hunting for pillows, and I especially love when they feature exciting patterns that can enhance the style of my space. This lumbar style is made with 100% linen fabric and comes in a pink or sage green stripe. With its playful pattern, this pillow is bound to freshen up your home décor for the spring season.

wooden nightstand with wavy legs and a singular drawer
Lasya Nightstand

Price: $798

I'm immediately attracted to the unique undulating shape of the legs on this nightstand. It's a traditional and rather simple style, yes, but those curvy legs add elements of whimsical charm that make this spring collection so unique. This is a nightstand style that would certainly make my head turn.

table lamp with long cylindrical shade in pink and white
Dee Table Lamp

Price: $198

I love this playful take on a simple table lamp. From its chubby ceramic base to the elongated striped shade, this lamp will surely enliven your home décor. And because of its neutral color, this lamp won't throw off the pre-existing design of your room.

mirror wrapped with a brown velvet frame
Annalee Upholstered Mantel Mirror

Price: $498

This collection is filled with evocative textures, and this velvet mirror is just that. Even from just looking at this mirror I can feel the soft material of the frame. It's so fresh and so different than other mirror styles that I see, and because of that, I'll have to add to cart.

ruffled stone vase with undulating form in a grey finish
Darcia Vase

Price: $74

Nothing screams spring-time more than a bouquet of flowers, and what better storage for them than this stone vase? The vase itself resembles the warps and twists of an actual paper bouquet, which makes this stone style that much more intriguing. I'd be buying flowers all the time just to keep this vase on display in my home.

wood side table with grooved legs and chunky top
Sula Round Side Table

Price: $598

Side tables don't have to be basic space-fillers. They're just as important as the rest of your home décor. This unique option embodies the playfulness of this collection in an elegant manner. With its stylish light coloring and eye-catching curved shape, I'd want this table as the standout piece of my living room.

dark and light blue striped ottoman with a long skirt
Leary Ottoman

Price: $698

While rather traditional, skirt detailing is a playful design touch that I'm eager to incorporate in my home through décor elements like this ottoman. It's blue-toned striped design introduces just the right amount of color and pattern while not feeling too overwhelming or old-school. This style would enliven any living room style.

room with a bed with sheets and pillows of varying patterns, a tan rug and wooden walls

Lulu and Georgia's Spring collection can elevate any room in your home.

