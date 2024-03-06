This New Decor Trend Makes Spaces Feel "Organic, Natural, Relaxed" — And Can Be Bought Into For Just $26
It's no secret that organic shapes are everywhere as of late, and papier mache vases are the trend's next frontier. The intentionally imperfect style adds a storied look to any space
Papier mache vases are one of those decor trends that quietly gained momentum before bursting onto the scene. Their handmade charm dates back to antiquity, but right now, the timeless technique is more relevant than ever, effortlessly complimenting the organic shapes and irregular edges already trending for 2024.
Often from the best home decor stores, papier mache vases eschew bold design choices, opting instead to accentuate the technique’s natural appeal with earthy tones and simplistic silhouettes. According to Cameron Forbes, a luxury event planner based in New York, 'Papier mache vases can help provide an organic, natural feel to any interior.’ They're tactile and boast imperfect textures, 'made to resemble natural materials, like clay and ceramic,’ she explains. Offering depth and character, papier mache vases shine as standalone statement pieces on dining or side tables, but they also harmonize beautifully with smaller decorative accents such as candles or coffee table books, effortlessly elevating any setting — so storied, so captivating, they don't even require flowers.
The trend has been taking over social media as of late, inspiring TikTok DIY's that lean to this imperfectly imperfect look. Happily, you don't have to get crafty, because we have quite the lineup of already handmade papier mache vases in store.
In the following curated selection, anticipate pared-back sculptural designs with designer flair — the kind you'd expect to find in a luxury residence or high-end showroom. The best part? Not only do you get to bypass laborious DIY techniques, but each of these picks are priced under $100, offering a taste of artistic sophistication at an attractive price point. The vase of your dreams awaits!
Best Papier Mache Vases
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $57
Was: $78.99
This eye-catching sculptural vase from Amazon forms a captivating c-like shape, sure to add a statuesque quality to any space, whether perched atop a mantle or gracing a side table. And with options in gray and terracotta, you're bound to find one that suits your preferences.
Price: $26.30
Was: $40.59
With its organic orb shape and exaggerated taper top, this vase is such an elegant living room idea. Its rich brown hue adds a touch of earthy charm, making it a swoon-worthy steal at just $26.
Price: $34.25
Embracing the warm white trend for spring 2024, this vase is the perfect minimalist living room idea with its abstract silhouette and petite handle. At nearly 15” tall, it's perfectly portioned for a statement-making centerpiece.
Price: $253
A true work of art, this artisanal table vase features three-dimensional spikes and a slightly irregular orb shape. Available in earthy green and ivory tones, it makes a striking statement on any bookshelf.
Price: $53.99
Handcrafted to perfection, this vase offers a bohemian feel with its mix of curves and edges, ideal for showcasing dried blooms. And in versatile beige, its hue effortlessly complements any interior style.
Price: $108
Proving that less is indeed more, Serax's Earth vase goes back to basics in the best possible way. Its classic design, accented by a subtle curve, is timelessly chic.
Price: $42.85
Channeling the spirit of Santorini, this vase has a laid-back coastal cool feel, adding a cheerful touch to any corner of your home. Though, we think it would make a particularly lovely dresser decor idea.
Price: $196.99
Was: $419.99
With its unique diamond-like shape and deep black hue, this vase takes cues from antiquity, adding a touch of mystery to your coffee table decor collection.
Price: $265
A splurge-worthy investment, this intricately detailed table vase does not fail to impress with its artisanal craftsmanship. Group it with similarly neutral vases for a captivating focal point.
Price: $169
Not to play favorites, but this double handle vase is truly something special. Its textured finish lends a welcomed feeling of softness to a sophisticated silhouette.
Price: $56.99
Was: $181.50
Timeless with its light, weathered terracotta hue and classic double handles, this piece makes an elegant decorative statement in any room, from bathrooms to bookshelves.
