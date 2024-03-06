This New Decor Trend Makes Spaces Feel "Organic, Natural, Relaxed" — And Can Be Bought Into For Just $26

Papier mache vases are one of those decor trends that quietly gained momentum before bursting onto the scene. Their handmade charm dates back to antiquity, but right now, the timeless technique is more relevant than ever, effortlessly complimenting the organic shapes and irregular edges already trending for 2024.

Often from the best home decor stores, papier mache vases eschew bold design choices, opting instead to accentuate the technique’s natural appeal with earthy tones and simplistic silhouettes. According to Cameron Forbes, a luxury event planner based in New York, 'Papier mache vases can help provide an organic, natural feel to any interior.’ They're tactile and boast imperfect textures, 'made to resemble natural materials, like clay and ceramic,’ she explains. Offering depth and character, papier mache vases shine as standalone statement pieces on dining or side tables, but they also harmonize beautifully with smaller decorative accents such as candles or coffee table books, effortlessly elevating any setting — so storied, so captivating, they don't even require flowers.

The trend has been taking over social media as of late, inspiring TikTok DIY's that lean to this imperfectly imperfect look. Happily, you don't have to get crafty, because we have quite the lineup of already handmade papier mache vases in store.

In the following curated selection, anticipate pared-back sculptural designs with designer flair — the kind you'd expect to find in a luxury residence or high-end showroom. The best part? Not only do you get to bypass laborious DIY techniques, but each of these picks are priced under $100, offering a taste of artistic sophistication at an attractive price point. The vase of your dreams awaits!

