I Have a Sixth Sense for Sellouts, And Trust Me — This Knockout New H&M Armchair Won't Stay in Stock for Long
Green flag: The bouclé lounge chair is $499 but looks like $1,199. In this economy? I'll take two
I nearly fell out of my chair (and into a new one) when I first spotted H&M Home’s low-slung bouclé armchair. As you’d expect from its cozy bouclé upholstery, it’s a winter essential, but this kind of comfort transcends seasons. I’d gravitate towards that wide, welcoming seat and perfectly pitched height even in the sweltering summer. And at just $499? Consider it a done deal.
The styling possibilities are broad. With clean lines, a whispering beige-silver color story, and a design that toes the line between mid-century charm and modern minimalism, this accent chair fits as easily into classic or retro-inspired interiors as it does contemporary ones.
Metal meets plywood meets soft bouclé in what might be H&M Home’s most elevated armchair to date. It arrives partially assembled — standard for furniture at this price point — but the minimal effort is worth the reward. While there aren’t any reviews just yet, if my past experience with H&M Home’s offerings is anything to go by, this piece is set to impress for the cost.
I have a sixth sense for sellouts, and it's telling me this H&M lounge chair won’t stick around for long. Or maybe it's Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin: "I honestly can't believe this chair is from H&M Home. I makes me think of an iconic Wassily, but mixed with the bouclé upholstery that's been everywhere for the last few years. Comfort? Tick. Chic? Tick. Cost-friendly? Tick, tick, tick. You can be sure I'm adding this seat to my cart to warm up that bare corner in my living room that has been staring at me for months."
Similar styles typically cost double (or more), and with snow falling outside, it's only a matter of time before everyone else craves something cozy to hibernate in. So a word to the wise: don’t wait. This bouclé accent chair might just be the steal of the winter 2025 season.
How to Style H&M's Bouclé Armchair
And while you're shopping, why not add a few of H&M's other latest accessories to your cart? These three pieces would make for a perfectly styled vignette alongside your new armchair.
Price: $34.99
Set the mood with an asymmetrical H&M Home mirror that doubles as a decorative sconce. Single-candle designs like this are having a moment, loved for their understated drama and warm, flickering glow. Either displayed solo or flanking a favorite reading chair (see above, ahem), these make for fantastic reading nook fodder. Electricity? Never heard of it.
Price: $259
This modern side table deserves its own spotlight. Priced at just $259, its rich mango wood exterior brings a sculptural edge to living or sitting rooms while offering practical storage for loose ends — or, in my case, ever-growing stacks of books and magazines — across its open-air compartments. The rounded bun feet add a touch of playfulness while keeping things refined. Bonus: it’s also available in beige.
Price: $5.99
Matching your metals is a surefire way to bring cohesion to a room, so if you’re opting for the lounge chair above, silver is your go-to. There’s no need to go overboard (though chrome metallic decor will always hold a special place in my heart). Often, a subtle accent like this dish is all you need. Use it on a side or coffee table to hold jewelry, keys, or any other tiny treasures.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
