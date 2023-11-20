"I got my new favorite mirror at H&M Home!" These brilliant budget buys start from just $37

As a seasoned style editor with an eye for elevated design, let me tell you – mirrors aren't just for checking yourself out, although that's a delightful bonus. When it comes to elevating your space, there's nothing quite like a mirror. Not only do they bounce around light, helping your place feel brighter and more balanced, but they also play the ultimate space illusion game — making your room look bigger without any fancy magic tricks.

From ornate metallic accents to asymmetrical allure, mirrors have evolved beyond their reflective duties. Now, they also exist as pieces of standalone art, as you’ll soon discover with the following best pieces from H&M Home. Prepare to be dazzled!

Best statement mirrors at H&M Home

Mirror with rattan frame View at H&M Home Price: $36.99 This rattan mirror is one of my personal favorites. It exudes a coastal designer feel, blending elevated bohemian vibes with an organically modern touch. It's a perfect match for other rattan accent items, or let it stand alone to introduce an effortlessly chic, contemporary aesthetic. Large arched-design mirror View at H&M Home Price: $81.99 The elegant arched design of this mirror makes it the ideal focal point for an entryway. With its barely-there frame, it's a wonderful way to introduce a compelling shape within your space without distracting from other objects. Wavy mirror View at H&M Home Price: $56.99 Wavy mirrors are all the rage lately in interior design, and this beige one by H&M Home adds a modern and playful touch. Its small size makes it the perfect accent mounted over a side table or in a bathroom. Similar styles usually cost several times the price.

Best minimalist mirrors at H&M home

Asymmetric mirror View at H&M Home Price: $151 Asymmetry is my favorite tactic in interior design — a beautiful paradox where an object has unequal visual weight yet remains balanced. This mirror by H&M Home is a perfect example, adding so much visual interest with so little, feeling uncontrived and effortlessly chic. Mirror with shelf View at H&M Home Price: $81.99 Space is a hot commodity where I live in NYC, so if I were to purchase a new mirror at the moment, it would be this one. Featuring an ingeniously designed metal shelf, it provides space for a pair of sunglasses and your favorite bottle of perfume. If you have more room to work with, consider buying two and use them to flank a favorite piece of furniture or painting for added drama. Metal-frame mirror View at H&M Home Price: $137 This gold-framed mirror proves that sometimes it's best to return to basics. Sleek and clean, this mirror will suit a wide range of spaces. It's also the perfect size to place near your front door, offering an opportunity to give your outfit one last glance before heading out.

Best table mirrors at H&M home

Table mirror View at H&M Home Price: $35.99 Elevate your vanity area with this tasteful table mirror. While it may look familiar in many ways, this mirror's silhouette has a subtly contemporary flair. The below compartment offers the perfect space for holding small everyday trinkets like jewelry. It also comes in black. Knot-detail table mirror View at H&M Home Price: $36.99 Incorporate an air of elegance with this gold knot-detail mirror. Its backing, reminiscent of a picture frame, makes it easy to place among other frames on a mantle or on its own next to a slightly larger object like a lamp. On sale now Metal table mirror View at H&M Home Price: $12.99

Was: $24.99 Introduce a modern feel to any space with this oblong table mirror. Light and compact, it's versatile enough to move around the house to suit your changing needs. Plus, at under $13, the real question is: why shouldn't you buy this mirror?

What are the best areas to place mirrors in my home?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Mirrors play a crucial role in enhancing your home's aesthetics. To maximize their impact, strategically place them in areas with high visual appeal, like the living room. Consider adding a statement frame for a focal point.

Mirrors can also accentuate important objects, such as statues or vases. Placing a mirror in front of these items adds an extra layer of visual interest. In windowless rooms, mirrors serve as practical tools to create the illusion of depth and bring in additional light. For smaller, overlooked spaces like hallways, mirrors can make them appear more spacious and visually engaging.

Mirrors also come in handy for concealing imperfections on walls, such as electrical outlets or scratches. They offer a practical solution for enhancing both aesthetics and functionality in your home.