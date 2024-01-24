'It's My Biggest Shopping Secret' — Our Style Editor Knows Wayfair Lighting is the Perfect On-Trend Trove

Wayfair lighting is an undiscovered treasure trove of great design. It's where I turn to for on-trend designs that are affordable, look good, create a cozy ambience and have a wide breadth of choice.

Almost too much breadth, you might think. Wayfair has so many styles that it can seem a little overwhelming. But if you know how to look then it's my biggest shopping secret, a joy to peruse and buy for. "I actually love scouring Wayfair," says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. "It's good if you have a color or material in mind but are a little vague on the particulars of what you're looking for - it'll guide you into finding something you weren't quite sure you were looking for."

He's right, there is something for everyone in the Wayfair lighting department. And amidst the array of choices, I unearthed some true gems, all of which find a place in this curated Wayfair editor’s choice selection. True to Wayfair's ethos, each pick is not only affordable but also exudes a high-end look. Set the mood and illuminate your space with the following bright ideas.

Best Chandeliers from Wayfair

Dimmable Classic Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $209.99 Was: $219.99 This modern chandelier puts a fresh spin on the classic candelabra with sleek lines and a matte black finish. Its adjustable height adds versatility, making it an ideal choice for both casual evenings and dinner parties. Light Smoky Glass Bubble Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $529.99 Was: $639.99 A true work of art, this statement chandelier features 18 smoky glass bubbles tiered to resemble a floating cloud. Glamorous and contemporary, it's sure to impress with its striking design. Light Dimmable Tiered Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $243.99 Was: $329 Surprisingly affordable, this chandelier dazzles with a cascade of shimmering acrylic crystals and glittering gold accents. Standing at 22" tall, it's perfect for lower ceilings while maintaining a decorative touch.

Best Floor Lamps from Wayfair

Chattahoochee Arched Floor Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $89.90 This contemporary arched floor lamp boasts an elegant silhouette and versatile appeal, with a fabric drum to diffuse bright light. Available in various finishes, including satin gold, black, brass, and silver. Paulson Faux Wood Traditional Floor Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $159 This neutral wood base floor lamp adds designer flair with its unique teardrop space, creating visual interest in a barely-there slim look. Ideal for smaller spaces and versatile enough to complement any room. Ixia Tree Floor Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $280 Was: $386 Delightfully chic, this modern floor lamp features dual orb lights at different heights, making a soft statement and adding elegant appeal to a living room or beside a sofa.

Best Ceiling Lights from Wayfair

Calcott LED Flush Mount View at Wayfair Price: $135 Was: $177 Embracing 2024's terracotta trend, this flush mount elevates the hue with scalloped edges for texture and character. Also dimmable for customizable brightness, it brings an organic appeal to your space. Amia Fabric Semi Flush Mount View at Wayfair Price: $303.99 Was: $520.03 This mid-century ceiling light, reminiscing that of a luxury hotel, showcases a stunning tiered canopy that comes alive when illuminated. A sophisticated piece that stands out in any modern setting. Asil 1-Light Bowl Design Semi-Flush Mount Light View at Wayfair Price: $115.99 Was: $127.99 Boasting a unique bowl design, this ceiling light combines subtle black and brown hues for an impactful addition to any modern home. Its adjustable design allows you to direct light at your preferred angle.

Best Accent Lights from Wayfair

Carmack Iron Armed Sconce View at Wayfair Price: $66.99 Was: $148.84 Exuding ample charm, this sconce features a timeless shade design in a classic brass hue, making it a stylish focal point when paired on either side of a mirror. Light Black Cluster Pendant View at Wayfair Price: $359.99 Embrace modern eclecticism with this pendant light trio that, despite their differences, feel cohesive and on-trend. Perfect for hanging over a kitchen island or situating in a corner near a bookshelf. Light White Statement Modern Pendant View at Wayfair Price: $159.99 Was: $234.99 With a beautifully uneven texture resembling ceramic, this curved pendant light adds a modern and artistic touch to any space. Its versatile white hue allows for placement in various areas throughout your home.

WHICH LIGHT FIXTURE IS RIGHT FOR ME?

Choosing the right light fixture can significantly impact the ambiance of your space, and with options ranging from chandeliers to sconces, the possibilities are extensive!

Ceiling lights, such as flush and semi-flush mounts, are ideal for lower-ceiling rooms, providing ample ambient lighting without the dramatic drop-down effect of chandeliers. Chandeliers make an elegant statement, becoming a focal point in high-ceiling spaces or even over a dining table. They serve as the decorative jewelry of the home, best complemented by other lighting sources.

For a more understated decorative touch, pendant lights offer versatility in various spaces. Smaller and less ornate than chandeliers, they still add a touch of beauty to your surroundings. Sconces, on the other hand, are small wall-mounted fixtures that effortlessly elevate spaces, whether flanking mirrors, accompanying artwork in hallways, or brightening up bathrooms.

When considering lighting options, factor in your room's square footage, ceiling height, and the fixture's size. While layering lights can create a captivating ambiance, the principle of "less is more" often holds true. Choose one or two light fixtures that resonate with your style, observe how they interact, and plan accordingly to achieve a harmonious and effective lighting scheme.

