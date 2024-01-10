12 Best Wayfair Dining Tables That Are So On-Trend for 2024 — 'I'm Impressed With How Design-y They All Feel'
I wasn't expecting Wayfair's dining tables (nor their discounts) to be this good. Explore everything that caught this style editor's eye
Chances are, if you've dreamt it, Wayfair has it. As an online retail giant, Wayfair offers an extensive array of furnishings, serving as a one-stop destination for all your needs. However, navigating through the multitude of pages can be overwhelming to say the least.
In the quest for Wayfair’s best dining tables for 2024, I've taken on the task of meticulously sifting through its options. And as our Wayfair editor's choice article shows, there's a lot of good stuff to sift through. Even as a seasoned style editor, I was genuinely impressed with how design-y they all feel, and the exceptional quality of these tables. Categorized by style, this selection ensures there's a dining table tailored to suit every taste. Moreover, many are currently on sale, providing the perfect opportunity to make your purchase. Seize the chance to stay ahead of the 2024 trends with Wayfair's finest dining tables.
Explore a broader selection of Wayfair dining tables here.
Best Wayfair Dining Tables for 2024
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
While it might seem counterintuitive, New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky recommends focusing on material above style in your dining table search, noting that "solid wood tables are best for being durable and classical presentations. Or, pick materials like metal or tempered glass for a contemporary look."
Receiving so much use, choosing the right material for your needs ensures that your dining table will stand the test of time.
Best Contemporary Dining Tables from Wayfair
Price: $1,593
Was: $2.199.99
This table could have found its place in either the minimalist or statement categories, thanks to its unique elliptical shape and bottle green color. However, its barely-there abstract nature leans more contemporary for me. A perfect focal point for any modern interior, it truly stands as a piece of art, and is currently in the Wayfair sale.
Price: $1,130
Was: $1,230
With oak paneling that adds charm and a modern pedestal base for a stately presence, this dining table is versatile in black and smoked wood finishes, pairing seamlessly with various aesthetics.
Best Mid-Century Dining Tables from Wayfair
Price: $680
Combining Scandinavian design with mid-century sensibilities, this stunning walnut wood finish dining table offers a compelling point of visual interest without overwhelming your space.
Price: $510
Redefining mid-century design expectations with angular upper supports, this dining table has a compelling architectural appeal. Its small size maximizes space, making it the ideal option for a breakfast nook or apartment living.
Best Minimalist Dining Tables from Wayfair
Price: $1,499
Was: $2,712.50
Though not actually levitating, this dining table gives the illusion with its glass base and sleek design. I'm fond of the gray gloss option, though it looks striking in white as well.
Price: $1,790
Was: $2,399.99
This minimalist solid pine table in beige boasts a fresh and modern feel with its three-legged design, providing remarkable sturdiness and sculptural elegance.
Best Statement Dining Tables from Wayfair
Price: $2,299.99
Was: $2,649.99
Make a statement with this grand arched dining table featuring a solid stone top. Pair it with light-toned wooden chairs to enhance its impressive, naturalistic appearance.
Price: $4,105
Designed by iconoclastic artist Ora Ito for Vondom, this striking table is resistant to the elements, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Its fluid design is a proud addition to any design lover's collection.
Are Wayfair dining tables good quality?
Absolutely! Despite providing dining tables at affordable prices, Wayfair ensures that its deals do not compromise on quality. I spend a lot of time looking at different dining tables for this job, and the tables on this list are crafted from luxe, durable materials like solid wood and marble, mirroring the overall standard of Wayfair's offerings.
Rest assured that your investment in Wayfair dining tables, or furniture in general, is a worthwhile one.
Explore our editor’s curated selection of the best Wayfair decor.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
I Asked Design Experts to Find the Best Storage Ottomans — This Affordable Edit Looks Luxe AND Helps You Declutter
A convenient footrest, storage area, seating solution, coffee table, and more, nothing maximizes space quite like a storage ottoman. Plus, learn the best spots to put them, according to experts
By Julia Demer Published
-
'Now, This is a Gamechanger' — This New "Palm-Reading" Smart Lock Might Just be the Future of Home's Security
In the latest home security upgrade, Philips have launched a palm recognition smart lock for hassle-free living
By Imogen Williams Published