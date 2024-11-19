Not Your Grandma's Ruffled Bedding! How the 'Coquette' Aesthetic Brought Back Prettier Bed Styling

It's not something I ever thought I'd say, but I've kind of fallen for ruffled bedding. With its flouncy edging, I had thought that this style of bed linen was a dated throwback and that you'd only see it in stuffy, overdressed homes, but something's shifted in the design world right now.

With the likes of the 'soft girl aesthetic' and coquette style appearing as huge trends in both fashion and home design, we're seeing the return of ruffles and frills in soft furnishings in an unexpected way. Retailers such as Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters are all over it, each offering a pretty, maximalist take on the trend, while I just bought a set from Zara Home that will suit a more minimalist sensibility.

"Ruffled bedding is having its moment because it strikes the perfect balance between being tasteful and adding texture to a room," says Chloe Rae, a brand stylist for TBCo. "In a time where interiors lean toward serene, layered spaces, ruffles offer a touch of character without overwhelming. It’s a design choice that feels tactile and inviting, while still being versatile enough to suit a range of aesthetics."

If you're thinking about getting into the look, now's the time — I've found oodles of Black Friday bedding deals for ruffled bedding right now from some of my favorite retailers, and plenty more design-forward styles to shop, too.

How to style ruffled bedding

The return of a bedding trend such as the ruffle is undoubtedly led by a design nostalgia that we're seeing in a re-emergence of retro room ideas.

"Ruffles, often associated with our mothers' and grandmothers' generations, tap into this desire for nostalgia," Chloe Rae, of TBCo, agrees. "By incorporating ruffles into our bedrooms, we’re creating spaces that feel both more modern-maximalist, yet reference simpler times."

"This comeback also reflects a shift in how we approach bedroom decor—moving away from purely functional to something more thoughtful and lived-in. We’re creating spaces that feel personal and curated, where every detail adds depth and warmth without sacrificing style."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, lean too heavily on these vintage-inspired details, and your bedroom might end up feeling a little dated — a pastiche of vintage style.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

"To keep ruffled bedding modern, pair it with clean, structured elements to create contrast," Chloe says. "This should let the texture be the statement without feeling overly romantic. Balance the softness of the ruffles with sleek furniture, bold lighting, or a sharp-edged side table, and you'll have a bedroom that feels effortless and timeless."

Now that's a take on ruffled bedding I can get on board with.

Shop Ruffled Bedding in the Sales

Shop the best of the rest