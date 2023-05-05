I’m throwing my first garden party – these are the 15 pieces making my hosting duties that much simpler

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

As summer approaches, my outdoor furniture and décor become just as important as what’s inside my apartment. Alfresco dining and garden parties are on the horizon, and the first step is to make sure I have all the essentials. Deck chairs, tables, and outdoor tableware are the standard, but I also want to take a stab at creating a whimsical feel with the right décor.

If you’re anything like me, you may have caught the spring-cleaning bug, or maybe you’re just looking forward to hosting outdoors again. If so, you’ve come to the right place. Below, I’ve found 15 pieces that will take my upcoming garden parties to the next level.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven View at Amazon View at Ooni The pizza oven that broke the internet—I'm adding one to my cart stat.

Anthropologie Lucia Acrylic Goblet Wine Glasses Set of 4 $40 at Anthropologie It's not alfresco dining without some colorful wine glasses courtesy of Anthropologie.

Ellen Merchant Melamine Serving Bowl $28 at Anthropologie Created by London-based decorative designer Ellen Merchant, this melamine serving bowl is crafted with the most intricate painted detail.

EMU Arc En Ciel Outdoor Folding Chairs Set of 2 $298 at Anthropologie If your outdoor dining space is small, you only need a few pieces to really bring it all together. These EMU wooden folding chairs in a deep brown are just what I need.

EMU Arc En Ciel Outdoor Folding Table $328 at Anthropologie You'll want to finish the set off with the matching table that you can tuck away once your guests leave.

Terrain Lavender Napkin Rings Set of 4 $158 at Anthropologie These lavender-sprig napkin rings are perfect for those alfresco summertime meals.

National Plant Network 2Gal Snake Plant $30 at Target Famous for its air-purifying abilities, this Sansevieria plant requires very little maintenance and thrives in a wide range of light conditions.

CB2 Ixtapa Black Outdoor Loveseat Was $389, Now $299 at CB2 For that classic aesthetic, you can't go wrong with a piece of black handwoven furniture.

Lulu and Georgia Mara Indoor/Outdoor Square Coffee Table $599 at Lulu and Georgia Constructed from industrial concrete materials in a softened square shape, this coffee table speaks to a modern, sophisticated look.

West Elm Desert Stream Indoor/Outdoor Rug $149 at West Elm Sometimes, you just want to make a statement and the Nordic design of this woven rug will be the perfect finishing touch to my garden.

Lulu and Georgia Cadenza Indoor/Outdoor Chaise $1,899 at Lulu and Georgia If a minimalist look is what you're after, then opt for light and effortless furniture such as this wooden outdoor classic chaise.

Smith & Hawken Metal Outdoor Lantern Black $100 at Target Crafted from durable aluminum with a darkened cast finish, these small lanterns will make the perfect party décor.

Oka Pandanus Carafe and Glasses Set in Natural $175 at Oka The rattan detailing will add a modern, coastal feel to any outdoor event.

Novogratz Outdoor Grill Cart $389 at Novogratz A stainless-steel outdoor grill cart is the most practical piece of furniture you could ask for, but it's chic nonetheless.