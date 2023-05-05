I’m throwing my first garden party – these are the 15 pieces making my hosting duties that much simpler
There are so many budget-friendly options to choose from.
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
As summer approaches, my outdoor furniture and décor become just as important as what’s inside my apartment. Alfresco dining and garden parties are on the horizon, and the first step is to make sure I have all the essentials. Deck chairs, tables, and outdoor tableware are the standard, but I also want to take a stab at creating a whimsical feel with the right décor.
If you’re anything like me, you may have caught the spring-cleaning bug, or maybe you’re just looking forward to hosting outdoors again. If so, you’ve come to the right place. Below, I’ve found 15 pieces that will take my upcoming garden parties to the next level.
The pizza oven that broke the internet—I’m adding one to my cart stat.
It’s not alfresco dining without some colorful wine glasses courtesy of Anthropologie.
Created by London-based decorative designer Ellen Merchant, this melamine serving bowl is crafted with the most intricate painted detail.
If your outdoor dining space is small, you only need a few pieces to really bring it all together. These EMU wooden folding chairs in a deep brown are just what I need.
You’ll want to finish the set off with the matching table that you can tuck away once your guests leave.
These lavender-sprig napkin rings are perfect for those alfresco summertime meals.
Famous for its air-purifying abilities, this Sansevieria plant requires very little maintenance and thrives in a wide range of light conditions.
For that classic aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with a piece of black handwoven furniture.
Constructed from industrial concrete materials in a softened square shape, this coffee table speaks to a modern, sophisticated look.
Sometimes, you just want to make a statement and the Nordic design of this woven rug will be the perfect finishing touch to my garden.
If a minimalist look is what you’re after, then opt for light and effortless furniture such as this wooden outdoor classic chaise.
Crafted from durable aluminum with a darkened cast finish, these small lanterns will make the perfect party décor.
The rattan detailing will add a modern, coastal feel to any outdoor event.
A stainless-steel outdoor grill cart is the most practical piece of furniture you could ask for, but it’s chic nonetheless.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals in the US. Previously, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. Humaa has a BA Honors degree in English Literature and will gladly give you a detailed analysis on every classic literary heroine, whether it was wanted or not. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
