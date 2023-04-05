Spring is inspiring this fashion editor to add more color to her home - these are the 15 décor items in her shopping cart

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

I don’t know if it’s the flowers blooming or the return of blue skies, but something about spring inspires me to add a bit more color to the everyday. As a fashion editor, I update my outfits with trending hues, and this year, I thought, why not do the same with my home décor? Often, we associate pastels with spring, but this year, I’m going bolder. Richer pigments of pink, orange, blue, and green are what I have my sights set on, and I’m having no problem finding what I need. Favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter, Anthropologie, and H&M have released their spring home décor, and I’m jumping at the chance to stock up. Between the new glassware and decorative coffee table books, the following items are sure to spruce up my apartment and provide me with fresh inspiration for the season ahead. Keep reading to shop my 15 spring selects.

(opens in new tab) Buffy Breeze Sheet Set $199 at Buffy (opens in new tab) This butter-yellow color is having a moment in the fashion world, and now I’m seeing it everywhere in the design space. These sheets are as soft as they are beautiful.

(opens in new tab) Kelly Wearstler: Evocative Style $55 at Pottery Barn (opens in new tab) Wearstler always pushes the boundaries with her designs, and this book is providing major inspiration while making my bookshelves look extra chic.

(opens in new tab) Gullichesen Chic Suede Dining Chair Was $910, Now $590 at 25Home (opens in new tab) This deep olive is a timeless color choice when it comes to purchasing dining room essentials that won't be switched out often. I’ll be adding four of these to my cart while they’re on sale.

(opens in new tab) Bow Glass Works Rainbow Splash Highball $55 at Coming Soon (opens in new tab) Glassware that might as well double as an art piece. This highball will add a splash of artistic flare to any dining table.

(opens in new tab) H&M Stoneware Candlestick Was $6, Now $5 at H&M (opens in new tab) Whoever said buying home décor is an expensive task has never shopped at H&M. These under-$10 candlestick holders are the simplest way to add color to any mantle or dresser.

(opens in new tab) Loewe Home Scents + Leo Wu Cucumber Medium Scented Candle $180 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) I’m passing on floral scents and going straight to this refreshing cucumber option. I adore this pale green color that works perfectly for indoor and outdoor spaces.

(opens in new tab) Gullichsen Curvy Berber Fleece Pacha Chair Was $610, Now $390 at 25Home (opens in new tab) Here’s a cozy chair you’ll never grow tired of. I can’t get enough of this fleece fabric to add warmth to a living space.

(opens in new tab) Pottery Barn Basketweave Pillow $99 at Pottery Barn (opens in new tab) If Bottega Veneta made pillows, I think they’d look something like this. Sometimes switching up home décor really is as simple as changing out a cover.

Anthropologie Float Dessert Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie (US) (opens in new tab) Nothing says spring dinner party like these spotted dessert coupes. This will make any tablescape instantly more fun.

(opens in new tab) Gullichsen Chunky Boucle Curved Back Chair Was $500, Now $350 at 25Home (opens in new tab) While it’s a more neutral item, I couldn’t gatekeep this gorgeous boucle chair. With a modern design and on-trend fabric, this is a furniture piece you want to invest in.

(opens in new tab) PSTR Studio Marin Spark Of Life Art Print $99 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Adding a new print to my space is my favorite way to switch up the look of my apartment. I'm selecting this one for its aura-like design and bold blue, green, and orange hues.

(opens in new tab) Assouline Art Deco Style by Jared Goss $105 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) This coffee table book, compiled by Jared Goss (a former curator for The Met), features over 200 illustrations that lay out the history of Art Deco design style. This should be required reading for design-lovers everywhere.

(opens in new tab) H&M Tall Vase with Bubbles Was $25, Now $21 at H&M (opens in new tab) A plain vase is great, but a sculptural vase with bubbles is better. This one will be holding pink tulips in my windowsill.

(opens in new tab) Salo Wide Armrest Box Sofa Was $3,370, Now $2,190 at 25Home (opens in new tab) My white boucle couch has seen better days, this jade sofa is a top contender to replace it. This sofa brings a modern look to the space while still being comfortable.