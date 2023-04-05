Spring is inspiring this fashion editor to add more color to her home - these are the 15 décor items in her shopping cart
Lots of under-$300 options here.
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
I don’t know if it’s the flowers blooming or the return of blue skies, but something about spring inspires me to add a bit more color to the everyday. As a fashion editor, I update my outfits with trending hues, and this year, I thought, why not do the same with my home décor? Often, we associate pastels with spring, but this year, I’m going bolder. Richer pigments of pink, orange, blue, and green are what I have my sights set on, and I’m having no problem finding what I need. Favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter, Anthropologie, and H&M have released their spring home décor, and I’m jumping at the chance to stock up. Between the new glassware and decorative coffee table books, the following items are sure to spruce up my apartment and provide me with fresh inspiration for the season ahead. Keep reading to shop my 15 spring selects.
This butter-yellow color is having a moment in the fashion world, and now I’m seeing it everywhere in the design space. These sheets are as soft as they are beautiful.
Wearstler always pushes the boundaries with her designs, and this book is providing major inspiration while making my bookshelves look extra chic.
This deep olive is a timeless color choice when it comes to purchasing dining room essentials that won't be switched out often. I’ll be adding four of these to my cart while they’re on sale.
Glassware that might as well double as an art piece. This highball will add a splash of artistic flare to any dining table.
Whoever said buying home décor is an expensive task has never shopped at H&M. These under-$10 candlestick holders are the simplest way to add color to any mantle or dresser.
I’m passing on floral scents and going straight to this refreshing cucumber option. I adore this pale green color that works perfectly for indoor and outdoor spaces.
Here’s a cozy chair you’ll never grow tired of. I can’t get enough of this fleece fabric to add warmth to a living space.
If Bottega Veneta made pillows, I think they’d look something like this. Sometimes switching up home décor really is as simple as changing out a cover.
Nothing says spring dinner party like these spotted dessert coupes. This will make any tablescape instantly more fun.
While it’s a more neutral item, I couldn’t gatekeep this gorgeous boucle chair. With a modern design and on-trend fabric, this is a furniture piece you want to invest in.
Adding a new print to my space is my favorite way to switch up the look of my apartment. I'm selecting this one for its aura-like design and bold blue, green, and orange hues.
This coffee table book, compiled by Jared Goss (a former curator for The Met), features over 200 illustrations that lay out the history of Art Deco design style. This should be required reading for design-lovers everywhere.
A plain vase is great, but a sculptural vase with bubbles is better. This one will be holding pink tulips in my windowsill.
My white boucle couch has seen better days, this jade sofa is a top contender to replace it. This sofa brings a modern look to the space while still being comfortable.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
