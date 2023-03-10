Spring is on its way, so I’m rearranging my home office – these are my top picks
A not-so-floral arrangement, coffee table books, and more key pieces have helped this market editor update her work-from-home station.
Over the past few years, I’ve made a conscious effort to create a work-from-home space for myself that will help me feel productive. However, I’d be lying if I said I’ve been using my home office recently. The colder weather has made me favor my bed, and there’s an allure to being wrapped up in my warm duvet that helps me get into the mood to write. But with spring approaching, I’ve decided to do a home-office décor overhaul in the hopes of luring myself back to my desk. And boy, have I upped the ante with my spring picks.
I’m mixing vibrant prints in favor of muted tones—this monochrome Coco Chanel coffee table book, woven rattan picture frame, and hand-painted tray are taking center stage. And let’s not downplay the power of a scented candle. This season, I’ve found the perfect candles in the Ginori 1735 x Luke Edward Hall collab. (I’m particularly excited about the spicy and smoky scents). Want to see everything that’s inspiring me this spring? Below, I’ve rounded up the 15 pieces I’m adding to my home office (opens in new tab) to put me in that warm-weather mindset.
I love how the lighter colors of these harvest-inspired ceramic decorations give my desk a little color.
This is a coffee table book for a true fashion fiend. The sartorial magician that was Virgil Abloh cannot be encompassed within a few pages, but this book does its best—and looks good while doing it.
This candle set includes five scents ranging from floral to smoky and spicy. And the ceramic holders scream spring in a very understated way.
Anissa Kermiche’s popular miniature vase collection can bring together any table—you don’t even have to fill them. I’ll be adding these to my desk.
Speaking of desks, I’m upgrading to this rustic oak wood one from Anthropologie.
Anya Hindmarch’s water bottle cover is both fun and cozy, crafted from a soft wool blend and outlined in contrasting whipstitching. Of course, it’s finished off with the brand’s signature googly eyes.
This organic-cotton pillow cover is what I mean when I say I want spring vibes without the extravagant colors.
I’m running out of space for all the magazines lying around my office. These felt bins are the perfect way to keep my office organized while contributing to my clean-girl aesthetic.
This metal tray is going to help keep my stationary exactly where it needs to be.
This avocado vase comes with a 36-page handbook to make sure your avocado grows perfectly ripe.
Crafted from a light herringbone weave and finished with a contrasting fringe design, this throw is exactly what I need to feel cozy in this new space.
I’m not one for sentimental pieces, but even without a photo, this handcrafted woven picture frame adds a simple, natural finish to any room.
Every home office needs a great desk lamp. Make it this modern Cresswell lamp.
I’m all about decorating my space for the holidays. I’ll be adding this cute, woven bunny figurine in time for Easter.
This artificial arrangement brings some natural beauty to your home without having to worry about killing your plants.
