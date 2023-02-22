You only need a few investment pieces to upgrade your living space - here are 15 perfect options
A fashion market editor breaks down her top pieces from statement lamps to quirky vases.
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
There are only a few activities I love doing for countless hours, and décor shopping is one of them. I peruse brands’ home sections almost daily for everything from eccentric wall colors to head-turning vases. Having worked in fashion for a decade, I’ve pretty much mastered the art of market research. Between art deco kitchen appliances, minimalist backyard benches, and feng shui bathroom lighting, I’ve seen it all. So I know a thing or two about pieces to invest in that’ll elevate your living space.
This is not to say that I only buy expensive furniture and exclusive artwork. Instead, I invest in unique statement pieces here and there. For example, I’m leaning into statement lamps in lieu of wall art and opting for patterned rugs to set the tone of my space. And of course, I’ll never downplay the power of a great standing mirror. Below, I’ve rounded up 15 chic décor pieces guaranteed to upgrade any home aesthetic.
Is there anything more timeless than a woven rug? This under-$200 piece has taken the design world by storm.
I’ve substituted my fashion coffee table books for something a little more worldly. A book that transports me to the Greek Islands is the perfect way to prep for my next getaway.
Throw pillows are never useless, and the more the merrier. These Anthropologie pillows will add gorgeous texture to your bed or couch.
This is a statement lamp if there ever was one. OKA comes to the rescue once again with its wave-like handmade ceramic design.
Anissa Kermiche is known for celebrating the female body with her pieces, and this Breast Friend ceramic vase gets more compliments than anything else at my place.
This standing mirror has an arched silhouette, buttoned-up hardware, and ballooned feet for a modern look.
Horn-shaped and made from cream marble, this Dinosaur Designs vase is an intricate work of art that brings any living space together.
Everyone is investing in bistro designs this year, and I had yet to find my perfect piece—but of course, Matilda Goad came to the rescue with this bistro table finished with a smooth marble top.
Crafted from lacquer, this unique tray is printed with the Greek god Antinous in the center. Now that’s one way to get guests talking.
If I took one piece of advice from my mom, it’s to invest in high-quality cutlery. Sambonet is my go-to for all things tableware, and this gold set is just what my table needs.
Sometimes, all the décor you need is a pile of books with a unique bookend. I’m getting my fix with this black steel piece composed in a zigzag design.
Offering high-quality bedding at a fair price, H&M is a favorite for classic sheets. I’ll always have minimalist bedding that speaks to my personal style.
A cashmere throw is the ultimate home companion. Pro tip: Keep it unfolded when draped for that effortless vibe.
Lulu and Georgia has every modern piece you need to create your ultimate living space. I’m starting with this soft knitted chair for those cozy nights snuggled up with a book.
You can never go wrong with an ombré pattern to make neutral curtains stand out. These curtains also have a blackout feature, so whether you live on a busy street or in an apartment building, you’ll always be able to shut out the outside world.
