The 12 Best Small Table Lamps Pack a Big Decor Punch — And Our Style Editor Wants Them All
Listen — the best small table lamps can be just as potent and powerful as a big one. And Style Editor Brigid has the download on the chicest, most stylish options to buy now
I love a large statement piece as much as the next girl — but let's be honest. Sometimes, you just don't have the space. Maybe you share an apartment with roommates. Maybe your bedroom has more in common with a shoebox than a hotel suite. Or maybe you just moved into your first house, which was more of a financial feat than one focused on square footage.
In other words, my Livingetc counterparts and I understand that, sometimes, 'small' is the operative word. And off the back of my round-ups of the best table lamps to buy right now, I have returned with a new edit that keeps space-saving in mind. Today, we're discussing the best small table lamps on the market, all of which I've sourced from some of Livingetc's favorite retailers and brands. Given their small size, a lot of these are quite affordable, as well, so you'll be able to kill two birds with one stone. Consider it a style editor special.
'Small table lamps are a great option for spaces where you want to add a bit of light like a reading nook or corner of your kitchen,' said John Barnes, design expert at Lamps Plus, who said he also loves 'cordless fixtures' for the flexibility they so expertly provide. He's exactly right — and I've just spent hours crafting an edit with John's expert advice in mind.
You should find everything you need below, but I have a few extra round-ups live now— like the best blue and white table lamps, best green table lamps, and best mid-century table lamps, plus a few extra linked throughout this piece — if this one didn't tickle your fancy. There's something for everyone!
12 of the best small table lamps
Price: $12
At 12.75" tall, this minimalist table lamp costs just $1 per inch. That's an incredible deal for this neutral and versatile piece that's perfect for large tables and small nooks and crannies alike.
Price: $12
In need of, say, a simple desk lamp, or maybe something to keep in a child's nursery? This teeny rattan wrap stick lamp looks to cast a sizeable glow, and is affordable enough to replace should it meet its demise in a high-traffic area.
Price: $80
Was: $103.99
This white table lamp packs a minimalist punch in a small package — a carved stoneware base adds a sculptural touch, while the whole piece itself is no taller than 19".
Price: $81.99
Mushroom lamps were a major trend last year, and their continued prevalence on listing pages makes me think we'll see them a lot this year, as well. This peach fuzz-colored option from H&M would cast a fabulous diffused glow and has a small visual footprint, to boot.
Price: $70
When I think of small lamps in powerful packages, this ceramic and rope option immediately comes to mind. With its sculptural frame and combined dual-texture composition, I think it would be such a fabulous table lamp for a bedroom, particularly one that's lacking in space.
Price: $280
If you weren't a fan of the open mushroom lamp from H&M, maybe you'll prefer this closed-top mushroom lamp from ABC Carpet & Home, such a fun and funky accent piece inspired by mid-century modern Murano lamps.
Price: $129
From a design and aesthetic perspective, the Beatrix does not reinvent the wheel. Rather, its appeal lies in its tall but thin frame and small circular base, which can fit in between most decor or trinkets on likely any surface or table. Ideal small space living!
Price: $128
As though it were filling up with hot air, the glass base of this blue piece bends and billows as it grows, culminating in a stunning sculptural finish topped with a blue linen shade. A great table lamp for a living room!
Price: $89
For those that can't get enough of the trending coquette look — characterized by bows, soft edges, and plenty of pink — I present to you the Bow Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters, a statement piece that defies its size.
Price: $113.99
Was: $265
This no-fuss, 15" lamp is, first and foremost, versatile. Its metal base feels grounded and natural, and would jive perfectly with any room, decor, or vibe. I think it would do particularly well in a space in need of a subtle industrial touch.
Price: $268
With all the charm of a rare jewel but the function of quality home decor, the Mara Faceted Table Lamp from Anthropologie is beyond covetable. I can imagine the light from the lamp reflecting gorgeously off the hand-block crystal base, casting mini rainbows all around the room.
How should I use a small table lamp?
'Small table lamps can be used as an accent or a focal point piece,' John told me. For instance, 'there are some beautiful sculptural lighting options that are great as a light and art piece,' he said. If you want a smaller accent lamp, great for 'buffet tables, end tables, or even a bookshelf,' a good rule of thumb is to keep the lamp and shade combined to less than 20".'
John said his retailer is also seeing increased popularity in 'mushroom lamps and dome lamps as trendy, yet simple small lamp options.' Good thing we linked a few above!
