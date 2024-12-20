This $50 "Book Shelf" Lamp Gives the Look of an Expensive Wall Sconce, Without the Wiring
Conceived by Joanna and Chip Gaines for Target, this literary-inspired light packs a surprisingly luxe punch
Hot off the press is the lamp you didn’t know you needed but have absolutely been waiting for. Meet Target’s new Marble Book Shelf Lamp — a sleek, modern design with classic sensibilities, perfectly crafted to fit slim nooks, awkward crannies, and, as the name suggests, bookshelves. Complete with a luxe (yes, real) marble base and a $49.99 price tag, it’s almost too good to be true.
Part of Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, this charming lamp design is another win from everyone’s favorite design duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines. Featuring a gold frame with delicate ruffle detailing, it balances fanciful, vintage cues with on-trend sartorially inspired interiors. Put simply: it’s the kind of piece that elevates without trying too hard.
While this clever take on a table lamp can hold its own, I can’t help but imagine it in pairs — flanking a bed, a desk, or even a console. Or better yet, situated in a library or study where it can mingle with its natural bedfellow: books. With its rectangular silhouette mimicking an upright novel, it’s just begging to join the literary scene. An expensive-looking wall sconce without the wiring or damage to your walls? Yes, please.
Price: $49.99
This Chip and Joanna Gaines-designed lamp blends vintage charm with modern functionality. Exhibit A: a convenient on/off switch. Featuring a crisp white shade atop a gold-tone fitter, it plugs into a standard power source and boasts a 5-foot cord, making it easy to position on high shelves or other surfaces. While it nods to classic sconces, the sleek base and clean-lined U-shaped frame give it a fresh, contemporary edge. If bookshelves with lights have been on your wishlist, consider this a simpler — and far more budget-friendly — solution.
Compact yet elegant, this lamp has the kind of custom look that makes it feel like it was designed just for your space — a godsend for space-conscious city dwellers like me. Dropping today at an almost suspiciously low price (most lamps with similar style hover around $200), it’s safe to say this one won’t stay in stock for long. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
More Stylish Target Lamps to Shop
Price: $50
Well, hello there. This is one seriously good-looking lamp: a sleek metal frame paired with a rich, cone-shaped leather shade. Add in the brass button-like accents, and it’s got an equestrian decor vibe that looks like it came from the playbook of a certain French fashion house... you know the one.
Price: $29.99
Also dropping today is this stunner — another design by Chip and Joanna. Its all-over fluted metal looks expensive — like, really expensive. Adding to its luxe look? No cord. This portable lamp is perfect for a side table, desk, or wherever you decide to roam. Also available in black and green.
Price: $10
This is starting to feel like robbery... For just $10, you can snag this petite cylindrical lamp with an elegant faux marble base. Its cordless, ultra-compact design makes it perfect for those unexpected, often-overlooked spaces — think laundry rooms, bathrooms, closets, or even your office desk. With 400 reviews and a 4.5/5-star rating, calling this small lamp a fan-favorite is an understatement.
