This $50 "Book Shelf" Lamp Gives the Look of an Expensive Wall Sconce, Without the Wiring

Hot off the press is the lamp you didn’t know you needed but have absolutely been waiting for. Meet Target’s new Marble Book Shelf Lamp — a sleek, modern design with classic sensibilities, perfectly crafted to fit slim nooks, awkward crannies, and, as the name suggests, bookshelves. Complete with a luxe (yes, real) marble base and a $49.99 price tag, it’s almost too good to be true.

Part of Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, this charming lamp design is another win from everyone’s favorite design duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines. Featuring a gold frame with delicate ruffle detailing, it balances fanciful, vintage cues with on-trend sartorially inspired interiors. Put simply: it’s the kind of piece that elevates without trying too hard.

While this clever take on a table lamp can hold its own, I can’t help but imagine it in pairs — flanking a bed, a desk, or even a console. Or better yet, situated in a library or study where it can mingle with its natural bedfellow: books. With its rectangular silhouette mimicking an upright novel, it’s just begging to join the literary scene. An expensive-looking wall sconce without the wiring or damage to your walls? Yes, please.

Marble Book Shelf Lamp - Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia View at Target Price: $49.99 This Chip and Joanna Gaines-designed lamp blends vintage charm with modern functionality. Exhibit A: a convenient on/off switch. Featuring a crisp white shade atop a gold-tone fitter, it plugs into a standard power source and boasts a 5-foot cord, making it easy to position on high shelves or other surfaces. While it nods to classic sconces, the sleek base and clean-lined U-shaped frame give it a fresh, contemporary edge. If bookshelves with lights have been on your wishlist, consider this a simpler — and far more budget-friendly — solution.

Compact yet elegant, this lamp has the kind of custom look that makes it feel like it was designed just for your space — a godsend for space-conscious city dwellers like me. Dropping today at an almost suspiciously low price (most lamps with similar style hover around $200), it’s safe to say this one won’t stay in stock for long. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

More Stylish Target Lamps to Shop

Table Lamp With Brown Leather Shade - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $50 Well, hello there. This is one seriously good-looking lamp: a sleek metal frame paired with a rich, cone-shaped leather shade. Add in the brass button-like accents, and it’s got an equestrian decor vibe that looks like it came from the playbook of a certain French fashion house... you know the one. Rechargeable Library Table Lamp - Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia View at Target Price: $29.99 Also dropping today is this stunner — another design by Chip and Joanna. Its all-over fluted metal looks expensive — like, really expensive. Adding to its luxe look? No cord. This portable lamp is perfect for a side table, desk, or wherever you decide to roam. Also available in black and green. Faux Marble Mini Table Lamp - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $10 This is starting to feel like robbery... For just $10, you can snag this petite cylindrical lamp with an elegant faux marble base. Its cordless, ultra-compact design makes it perfect for those unexpected, often-overlooked spaces — think laundry rooms, bathrooms, closets, or even your office desk. With 400 reviews and a 4.5/5-star rating, calling this small lamp a fan-favorite is an understatement.