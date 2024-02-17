These 12 Best Table Lamps for Your Desk — Perfect Glows for a Creative Home Office
The best table lamps for your desk is have a soft, targeted glow. Elevate your WFH set-up with these stylish picks endorsed by Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
The best part of a home office isn't the lack of supervision or the freedom to work in your pajamas, but the chance to decorate your working space as you'd please. Sure, you have some personalization options when it comes to your cubicle, but nowhere are you more free to work underneath crazy wall art, for example, than typing away at home.
An integral piece of this decor is, of course, the table lamp for your desk. A desk lamp is, dare I say, a non-negotiable, so its fitting that some of the best table lamps you can buy fall into this category. Some are certainly chicer than others, given a desk lamp's function-first design, but there are still plenty of options that double as eye candy for the aesthetically inclined.
A desk lamp should primarily 'perform the task of illuminating whatever page or screen you are reading,' said Jo Plant, head of design at Pooky, a designer lamp and lamp shade retailer, 'but especially after COVID and the increase in people working from home, bedrooms, hallways, and dining rooms suddenly became home offices.' That means desk lamps now 'need to look beautiful and perhaps even be less functional than traditional desk lamps.'
So welcome to my office, dear reader. Under the glow of my very own desk lamp, I have compiled a curated list of what I believe are the most practical yet chic desk lamps I could find, some of which cost as little as $60. It is my gift to you. And that is what we call working from home.
12 of the best table lamps for your desk
Price: $59
Was: $79
This Article task lamp is serving 100% glow, no body, at the gorgeous sale price of $60. The shade itself is powder-coated, giving it that matte finish, and its wiry frame is adjustable.
Price: $59.99
I positively love the old school look of this terracotta brown lamp, also fashioned with a USB port for added work station ease. It's a great way to add a touch of design without taking up a lot of space.
Price: $90
Was: $171.02
A wide conical shade sits atop this slim metal lamp, which is on sale for $80 off right now! If the reviews are to be believed (and I usually do trust them), this is quite the quality piece.
Price: $179
The appeal of the Lynwood is its dramatic posture, which sweeps wide before curving back for the perfect targeted illumination.
Price: $135
Was: $371
The desk lamp silhouette is tried and true — but a little innovation never hurt anyone, now did it? That's how I feel about this modern take from Wayfair, which in some ways, has more in common with a flashlight than with a desk lamp.
Price: $100
The Timothy is a mid-century table lamp meets modern table lamp, with its classic domed shade and pull-switch. Perforations on the tap add some extra interest.
Price: $248
The Simone is vintage lighting done right. I just can't take my eyes off of its gorgeous gold frame and scalloped metal shade, available in multiple colors but most appealing to me in this bright green.
Price: $179
If a tiny visual/design footprint is what you're after, this sleek and incredibly slim linear wood table lamp is the one for you. Both the light and the base take up almost no space at all, despite a powerful and easily adjustable light stream. And don't fret — a USB port is still included in the base.
Price: $399
In keeping with Schoolhouse's vintage and nostalgic sensibilities, the Isaac Desk Lamp is the brand's newfound take on a long-time classic. It's not hard to see the old school remnants mixed in here, but the blue finish definitely makes things a bit more current.
Price: $349
Much like the slim West Elm lamp, this blackened brass table lamp has the appeal of a small footprint mixed with contemporary design. This is a minimalist table lamp if I've ever seen one.
Hungry for more? I get it — and I've got it. We've got edits of the best white table lamps, best blue and white table lamps, best table lamps for a bedroom, and best table lamps for a living room for you to peruse next.
What is the best size for a desk lamp?
A desk lamp is often identifiable by its size. The ideal height and width depends on that of your desk, said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, but since it's just for task lighting, 'it does not need to be big. It should be small enough to sit comfortably in the corner of your desk without you having to move stuff around for it to fit.'
'A desk lamp needs to be tall enough to fit over the top of a laptop screen (around 20”),' Jo added, 'and generally not take up too much space on a desk (or dining table!) so think about how wide the lamp base is, too.'
