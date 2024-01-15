These Viral $40 Lights Turn Your House Into a Smart Home — And They're Pretty Chic, Too
These Scandi-inspired wall sconces are the lighting solution you didn't know you needed. I'm so taken by them!
I'm pretty open to home automation — but my wallet? Not so much. More often than not, the smart home products that make the biggest difference in my day-to-day life are just a bit out of my price range, which means that my apartment, for the most part, is automation-less.
The other problem is that most home tech solutions are not exactly interior design-forward, meaning they might clash or stick out when mixed into my current space. And if I'm spending money on pieces from some of the best home decor brands, I want my new smart curtains, for example, to blend in with and complement my boucle couch. It's a whole thing.
That's why I'm constantly on the lookout for affordable and at least decently stylish automation products that make my home a bit more tech-savvy without compromising my taste, design prowess, or hard-earned cash. And nowhere are these kinds of buys more prevalent than Amazon, where "I didn't know I needed this" purchases reign supreme.
I recently discovered yet another Amazon home hack I was quite taken by. By all accounts — price, aesthetic, etc. — it looked quite nice. So I had to bring it here to share with you today.
A post shared by Tiffany Allison (@tiffanyallison7)
A photo posted by on
I never really thought I'd have a need for motion sensor lights... but I'm starting to wish I had some sort of self-directed product to illuminate dark corners in my kitchen and apartment as I need, without my having to turn it on or off. I honestly think these sconces, which I found in the above Instagram reel, would be perfect for that, while adding a chic, minimalist, and (dare I say) somewhat Scandi vibe to your space.
You could stick them in your laundry room, in a dark hallway, or even in your hall closet, where that one shoe just loves to play hide-and-seek. They would also be great next to your stairs, so that no one turns on one of the dreaded "big lights" just to make it safely up or down. There is no need for hard wiring or drilling, since they're secured with a glue pad, and the light itself sticks to its base magnetically, meaning you could remove the sconce itself and use it as a flashlight.
What's more, the battery is fully rechargeable and can last 8 hours if constantly lit and 3-5 months if left on motion sensor mode. At just $39 for two, I think this might be one of the best and easiest automated lighting deals I've seen in a while, if not of all time. Just a really, really great and accessible solution for all.
If these sconces weren't necessarily the ones for you — don't sweat it. I think at least one of the other cordless or plug-in options I've outlined below should ultimately satisfy, even if they're without the motion-sensing option.
9 cordless/plug-in wall sconces
Price: $23.99
With over 6,415 customer ratings, this modern wall sconce (finished in a wood-esque coloring) has earned the coveted flag of "Amazon's Choice." And much like this article's spotlight buy, it also has a rechargeable battery.
From: $79
This Urban Outfitters option, designed by Fatboy, answers the question: What if my wall sconce could also be a bowl? I'm serious — if it doesn't tickle your fancy as a lighting fixture, you can use lamp as a bowl and move around the wireless, rechargeable magnet light.
Price: $349
It's not rechargeable but it doesn't require any hardwiring either, and that's still a win in our book. Draw attention away from the cord by displaying this next to our behind your nightstand.
Price: $95
I've been wanting to try this TikTok viral sconce for a long time — not only is it fully rechargeable, you can set the whole thing up in 20 seconds. Once you mount the back piece, you simply twist a second piece attached to the light into the mount. Voila!
Price: $47.99
For more of a floating lantern look, these cylindrical pieces from Wayfair should totally suffice.
Price: $160
When it's time to recharge this LED sconce, simply twist off the shade (which houses the light) and plug it into a separate charging station. Easy peasy.
Price: $187.99
Was: $243.99
There are no motion sensors in this gray sconce duo, but they are remote-controlled, which adds a second layer of convenience the other options don't necessarily have.
Price: $235
After an edit full of cylindrical and cone shaped shades and heads, the cylindrical silhouette here is quite refreshing, and very likely worth the splurge.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
6 Ways to Protect Plants From Frost – You Need This if a Cold Snap is Heading Your Way
Cut down on the risk of frost damage to your precious plants with these simple steps to protect them and all will be good in your garden
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
4 Ways to Style Your Home Like a French Girl — Parisian-Inspired Interior Decor Chosen By Our Editors
Give your home that Parisian 'je ne sais quoi' with four French girl-coded designer secrets
By Julia Demer Published
-
It's not too late to grab a Bose speaker for up to a third off in the Prime Day sales - here are the top bargains
We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day Bose deals this year, but you'd better be quick!
By Caroline Preece Published
-
If you've been thinking about buying a Ring doorbell, now's your chance - even the newest model is on sale for Prime Day!
Looking for a Prime Day Ring deal? You've come to the right place...
By Caroline Preece Published
-
Super cute - and easy for you to control - the best smart speakers for kids make parenting a little simpler
Enjoy music and stories with our edit of the best smart speakers for kids plus advice on what to look for when choosing an age-appropriate design
By Emily Peck Published
-
Ring Alarm System (2nd Gen) review: the brand's made-over kit is still a winner
We tested the Ring Alarm System 5-Piece Kit to see if it could make home security simpler for the average user, and how it may have improved on the first gen system.
By Caroline Preece Published
-
eufy Home Alarm Kit review: a simple but effective way to keep your home safe
The eufy Home Alarm Kit has all of the basics on paper, but we wanted to test it out on our own home to see how easy it is to set up and use.
By Caroline Preece Published
-
HomePod mini vs Sonos One: two high-end smart home hubs, but which is the better speaker?
We take a look at the HomePod mini and Sonos One, both of which sit at the higher end of the smart speaker market.
By Caroline Preece Published
-
AirTags vs Tile: which Bluetooth tracker is best to help a case of constantly misplaced keys?
If you're tired of losing your items, either around the house or outside, then Bluetooth trackers are a lifesaver - but which is best?
By Caroline Preece Published
-
Sony WF-C500 vs Airpods: are the budget earbuds a worthy competitor to Apple?
Sony's affordable earbuds get the thumbs up from us, but how do their compare with Apple's AirPods?
By Caroline Preece Last updated