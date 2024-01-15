These Viral $40 Lights Turn Your House Into a Smart Home — And They're Pretty Chic, Too

These Scandi-inspired wall sconces are the lighting solution you didn't know you needed. I'm so taken by them!

minimalist wall sconces
(Image credit: Amazon)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

I'm pretty open to home automation —  but my wallet? Not so much. More often than not, the smart home products that make the biggest difference in my day-to-day life are just a bit out of my price range, which means that my apartment, for the most part, is automation-less.

The other problem is that most home tech solutions are not exactly interior design-forward, meaning they might clash or stick out when mixed into my current space. And if I'm spending money on pieces from some of the best home decor brands, I want my new smart curtains, for example, to blend in with and complement my boucle couch. It's a whole thing.

That's why I'm constantly on the lookout for affordable and at least decently stylish automation products that make my home a bit more tech-savvy without compromising my taste, design prowess, or hard-earned cash. And nowhere are these kinds of buys more prevalent than Amazon, where "I didn't know I needed this" purchases reign supreme. 

I recently discovered yet another Amazon home hack I was quite taken by. By all accounts — price, aesthetic, etc. — it looked quite nice. So I had to bring it here to share with you today.

A post shared by Tiffany Allison (@tiffanyallison7)

A photo posted by on

I never really thought I'd have a need for motion sensor lights... but I'm starting to wish I had some sort of self-directed product to illuminate dark corners in my kitchen and apartment as I need, without my having to turn it on or off. I honestly think these sconces, which I found in the above Instagram reel, would be perfect for that, while adding a chic, minimalist, and (dare I say) somewhat Scandi vibe to your space.

You could stick them in your laundry room, in a dark hallway, or even in your hall closet, where that one shoe just loves to play hide-and-seek. They would also be great next to your stairs, so that no one turns on one of the dreaded "big lights" just to make it safely up or down. There is no need for hard wiring or drilling, since they're secured with a glue pad, and the light itself sticks to its base magnetically, meaning you could remove the sconce itself and use it as a flashlight.

What's more, the battery is fully rechargeable and can last 8 hours if constantly lit and 3-5 months if left on motion sensor mode. At just $39 for two, I think this might be one of the best and easiest automated lighting deals I've seen in a while, if not of all time. Just a really, really great and accessible solution for all.

minimalist set of wall sconces
Montford Wall Sconces

Price: $38.99

If these sconces weren't necessarily the ones for you — don't sweat it. I think at least one of the other cordless or plug-in options I've outlined below should ultimately satisfy, even if they're without the motion-sensing option.

9 cordless/plug-in wall sconces

wall sconce spotlight
Koopala LED Sconces

Price: $23.99

With over 6,415 customer ratings, this modern wall sconce (finished in a wood-esque coloring) has earned the coveted flag of "Amazon's Choice." And much like this article's spotlight buy, it also has a rechargeable battery.

green bowl/sconce crossover
Wireless Bowl Sconce Lamp

From: $79

This Urban Outfitters option, designed by Fatboy, answers the question: What if my wall sconce could also be a bowl? I'm serious — if it doesn't tickle your fancy as a lighting fixture, you can use lamp as a bowl and move around the wireless, rechargeable magnet light.

plug-in sconce with wooden hardware
Enfield Plug-In Sconce

Price: $349

It's not rechargeable but it doesn't require any hardwiring either, and that's still a win in our book. Draw attention away from the cord by displaying this next to our behind your nightstand.

orb light sconce with green hardware
Poplight

Price: $95

I've been wanting to try this TikTok viral sconce for a long time — not only is it fully rechargeable, you can set the whole thing up in 20 seconds. Once you mount the back piece, you simply twist a second piece attached to the light into the mount. Voila!

LED flush mounted wall sconce
Devynne Wall Sconces

Price: $47.99 

For more of a floating lantern look, these cylindrical pieces from Wayfair should totally suffice.

scone with shade
Poldina LED Magnetic Rechargeable Wall Sconce

Price: $160

When it's time to recharge this LED sconce, simply twist off the shade (which houses the light) and plug it into a separate charging station. Easy peasy.

blue set of sconces
Raitcho Metal LED Armed Wall Sconce (Set of 2)

Price: $187.99
Was: $243.99

There are no motion sensors in this gray sconce duo, but they are remote-controlled, which adds a second layer of convenience the other options don't necessarily have.

brass sconce with circular top
Sister Light LED Rechargeable Wall Sconce

Price: $235

After an edit full of cylindrical and cone shaped shades and heads, the cylindrical silhouette here is quite refreshing, and very likely worth the splurge.


rechargeable black wall sconce with shade
Emily Cordless Wall Sconce

Price: $225

I hadn't heard of this brand before finding them for this edit, but if the reviews are any indication, it seems this rechargeable option is quite beloved.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸