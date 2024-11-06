Goodbye Spice and Hello Subtle Sweetness — You Should Use These 10 Festive Scents Within Your Home and Here's Why

Long gone are the days of scented candles staying central to bedrooms and living rooms. Nowadays, no place is out of bounds when it comes to home scenting. There's a fragrance for each and every room in your home and formats galore to pick from.

In the process of learning how to make your home smell good, you'll likely come across a plethora of fragrances that vary from spicy to sweet and woody to fresh. The tricky part is picking which fragrance works in which space in order to curate the perfect sensory experience.

Here's where our experts and their recommendations come in. And as it turns out, QVC is home to plenty of home-scenting products that your home is missing out on. From candles to diffusers and a variety of lush scents to pick from, they're sure to become your one-stop fragrance shop of the season.

1. Entryway

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that the entryway is the first impression of your home. If you're wondering how to make your entryway smell inviting, her advice is to introduce convivial scents like fresh pine and birch to create a warm welcome.

"Embrace clean, woodsy aromas that evoke the feeling of stepping into a winter forest," she notes. "Steer clear of overly sweet or synthetic scents that can create an artificial atmosphere."

HomeWorx by Slatkin + Co. Reed Diffuser & Candle View at QVC Price: $31

Scent: White Birch "Bringing in the aroma of fresh pine needles and birch bark, this reed diffuser and candle set a welcoming tone," says Nina. "Almost as if you’re stepping into a winter forest."

2. Living Room

The living room is meant for comfort and relaxation, making cozy, soothing scents ideal. "Look for fragrances that capture the essence of evergreen forests or natural greenery, perfect for a welcoming environment," Nina advises. "Avoid intense floral or overly spicy scents that might overwhelm the senses during gatherings."

Aside from classic scenting formats like candles and diffusers, you can also fall back on the hidden dryer sheet hack to make your living room smell fresh, if you're in a rush.

LumaBase Holiday Home Scented Candle Collection View at QVC Price: $21

Scents: Whispers of Winter + Sparkling Mistletoe + Evergreen Spruce Nina tells us this trio of candles offers three cozy fragrances that infuse the room with the scent of evergreen forests, creating a relaxed, nature-filled ambiance perfect for gatherings.

3. Kitchen

When it comes to things people with nice-smelling kitchens always do, incorporating natural odor eliminators is a tried and trusted scent-busting solution. However, sometimes the space calls for a format that's a touch stronger for proper scenting.

According to Nina, in the kitchen, scents should complement cooking aromas while adding a festive touch. "Include warm, earthy scents that incorporate spices and subtle fruity notes to create an inviting ambiance," she adds. "Stay away from overly fruity or sweet scents that might clash with food preparations."

Home Reflections Candle and Diffuser Set View at QVC Price: $34

Scent: Lemon Verbena "Bright and uplifting, lemon verbena refreshes the kitchen with its zesty scent," says Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning. "Ideal for combating cooking odors."

4. Dining Room

The dining room should enhance the meal experience with delicate fragrances. Nina recommends choosing scents that evoke cozy seasonal elements, such as spiced pumpkin or crisp autumn leaves, to create a warm atmosphere.

"Steer clear of heavy or cloying fragrances that may overpower the aromas of the meal," she warns. And if you're looking for further fragrance inspiration, look to our designer-approved scents for some seasonal retail therapy.

Harvest Leaves Scented Candle View at QVC Price: $62

Color: Iridescent Black Nina tells us that the Harvest Leaves candle captures the spirit of autumn with its enchanting blend of spiced pumpkin, mandarin, cranberry, fir balsam, and applewood, creating a cozy pumpkin patch atmosphere.

5. Bedroom

There are plenty of ways to make your bedroom smell nice for the holidays and beyond, but choosing the right scent is crucial to elevating the atmosphere in this restful haven.

Nina tells us this sanctuary should promote relaxation and tranquility. "Soft, soothing scents that combine elements of warmth and nature are perfect for winding down," she notes. "Don't use stimulating fragrances that may disrupt sleep, such as sharp citrus or heavy spices."

Sea Salt Lavender Reed Diffusers View at QVC Price: $30

Quantity: Set of 2 "Soft and calming, lavender promotes relaxation and restful sleep, making it perfect for the bedroom," says Vanessa. "This soothing scent helps to unwind after a long day, encouraging peace and tranquility."

6. Bathroom

When it comes to making your home smell gorgeous, the goal is always to use the best scents to make your bathroom smell like a spa. That way, every time you enter this space you'll feel like you're away on vacation at a fabulous retreat.

Since the bathroom is meant to smell clean and invigorating, Nina tells us to avoid dense or overly sweet scents that can feel overwhelming in this intimate space. "Instead, embrace fresh, herbal aromas that evoke a spa-like atmosphere for a calming experience," she says.

Urbana Home Fragrance Spray Collection View at QVC Price: $35

Scent: buds + blooms, citrus + seed, roots + rain We found this Urbana Home Fragrance Spray Collection on QVC and it features three room sprays inspired by natural, earthy scents. With this collection, you can pick your vibe and switch from scent to scent as you go.

7. Home Office

When it comes to the best candle scents for a home office, Nina encourages choosing fragrances with intention. "In a home office, scents should inspire focus and creativity," she says. "I recommend choosing invigorating fragrances that blend woodsy and herbal elements to foster productivity."

She tells us that it's best to avoid including distracting or overly sweet scents that may detract from concentration. So choosing the right fragrance ties directly into creating an atmosphere that's WFH-friendly.

Hotel Collection Studio Pro Scent Diffuser View at QVC Price: $180

Color: Champagne This Hotel Collection Studio Pro Scent Diffuser from QVC comes in a range of colors including this lovely champagne hue that almost doubles as decor, instead of the usual diffusers that tend to come across as eyesores.

8. Sunroom

"The sunroom invites nature in, making fresh and uplifting scents ideal," says Nina and we're in complete agreement. Since sunrooms are typically bright and breezy, these spaces are best complimented by refreshing subtle scents.

"Look for light, airy fragrances that mimic a winter stroll through a forest, bringing the outdoors inside," she advises. "Steer clear of synthetic or heavy scents that could disrupt the serene vibe."

A Cheerful Giver Autumn Orchard Mama Jar Candle View at QVC Price: $20

Size: 22 oz This Autumn Orchard Mama Jar Candle from QVC is double-wicked for enhanced scenting and minimal tunneling. Meant to transport you to an autumn orchard, this candle is so perfectly fall.

9. Playroom

When you're experimenting with playroom ideas, chances are that scenting will take a back seat. But there's no reason to leave this space fragrance-free.

Nina says the playroom should feel cheerful and fun, with engaging scents. "Fruity and spiced scents that evoke autumn harvests can create an inviting and playful atmosphere," she explains. "But it's best to avoid mature or complex scents that might not resonate with younger occupants."

Floral Street Fragrance Diffuser View at QVC Price: $56

Scent: Grapefruit Bloom This Floral Street Fragrance Diffuser from QVC comes in a range of scents of which the grapefruit bloom fragrance is perfect for playrooms. Instead of open flames, this reed diffuser is a safer, better option all around.

10. Hallways & Stairwells

As you walk through your home, you should experience a scenting experience that makes your living space feel like a fragrance wonderland. Nina points out that these transitional areas should maintain a cohesive scent that flows throughout the home.

"Choose subtle, natural scents that create a seamless connection between rooms, enhancing the holiday charm," she advises. "And stay away from strong scents that might clash with the different aromas from adjacent spaces."

Vanilla Pine Apres All Day Reed Diffusers View at QVC Price: $34

Quantity: Set of 2 This set of Vanilla Pine Apres All Day Reed Diffusers from QVC is ideal as a stocking stuffer but if you're in the mood to treat yourself, it's best used around hallways or by stairwells for subtle seasonal scenting.

Now's the best time to plan out your home's scentscape and experiment with seasonal scent layering to make your home guest-ready. Nina tells us these selections emphasize organic, earth-centered aromas that celebrate winter forests, seasonal botanicals, and earthy, comforting elements.

"These fragrances reflect the beauty of natural winter landscapes, botanicals, and rustic elements," she says. "They not only bring festive spirit but also celebrate the essence of the natural world, enhancing each room with scents that evoke a grounded, adventurous, and organic holiday ambiance."