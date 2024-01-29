This Hidden Fragrance Hack is the Easiest Way to Make Your Living Room Smell Fresh and Inviting

Home fragrance can be a difficult thing to master. We're all eager to have beautifully smelling homes, but aromas from the likes of scented candles, diffusers, and air fresheners seem to disappear almost immediately. This leaves us wondering, what's the secret of all the people whose homes always smell fresh and inviting?

As it turns out, there's a hidden trick to make your home smell amazing, and it's the secret behind all the best-scented homes. We recently discovered this hack to infuse your living room with freshness, and it uses an item you might already have stocked in the cupboard right now. We spoke to professional housekeepers about their view of this trick and they were united in praising its use. Here's what you need to know.

This hack for long-lasting scent could not be simpler since it only involves one inexpensive item. All you have to do is place a tumble dryer sheet (like this one from Target) inside your throw pillows for a burst of freshness every time you take a seat on your sofa.

This genius idea comes from lifestyle influencer @jessicamay_home who swears by this hack to keep her home fresh, but it isn't just Jess who approves. 'This hack is remarkably effective for delivering a fresh and inviting scent to your living space,' says professional housekeeper, Karina Toner. 'The sheets release fragrance gradually, providing an effortless and enduring solution for maintaining a pleasantly scented home.'

Say goodbye to constantly burning candles - this trick never needs lighting or switching on or off. It also offers a great opportunity to customize your home scent. 'Their versatility allows users to choose specific scents, adding a personalized touch to the overall ambiance,' says Karina. Different scents can be used in different rooms to help with scent layering, and they can be switched up with the seasons, too.

(Image credit: Nils Timm. Design: Ome Dezin)

While other methods of fragrancing your living room tend to deplete over time, this one gets better according to Hashi Mohamed from Ivy Cleans. 'The heat generated from your body and the friction caused by movement can activate the fragrance in the dryer sheet, releasing a pleasant scent into the surrounding area,' he explains. 'This passive fragrance diffusion can create a subtle and long-lasting aroma, inviting your living space.'

Not only do the dryer sheets release nice scents, but they also combat bad odors. 'Dryer sheets also have odor-neutralizing properties, which can help eliminate unpleasant odors that may be present in cushions or pillows,' says Hashi. 'Combining the pleasant fragrance and odor-neutralization makes tumble dryer sheets an effective and convenient way to refresh and scent your home, especially in areas where traditional air fresheners or diffusers may not be as practical or desirable.'

So, if you are looking for a hidden way to boost the fragrance of your home, this hack might just be your new secret weapon to make all your guests green with envy!

Downy Infusions Dryer Sheets View at Target Price: $5.59

Scent: Lavender and vanilla

