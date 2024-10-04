"Nappuccino" is the Latest Trend Everyone is Talking About — And Here's How to Do it in True Livingetc Fashion

Word in the sheets is that there's a sleep trend around by the name of nappuccino. When I first heard about this coffee nap sleep technique, I was beyond curious to find out more about how it works — and if it's worth a try.

At first, the thought of consuming a caffeinated beverage and then drifting off seemed quite counter-intuitive but after speaking to some certified sleep experts, I found that the concept actually makes sense.

I'm constantly on the lookout for more information on how to sleep better, and a "nappuccino" seems like the perfect way to get in a much-needed nap and wake up reinvigorated and ready to take on the rest of the day. So, without further ado, let's get into what this trend is all about and how to do it the Livingetc way.

What is a Nappuccino?

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

In conversation with Julia Siemen, certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor, she tells us that a coffee nap can be described as a short nap taken after drinking a coffee or any caffeinated beverage of your choice. "They can be beneficial in curing an afternoon slump, before a long drive, before a late-night work shift, and more," she explains.

Getting through a productive day on imperfect sleep can seem difficult at times. Perhaps you're running on a schedule that isn't aligned to your natural body clock or maybe you have trouble getting a restful night of sleep.

You might have the best mattresses and the comfiest bedding but are still unable to feel fully refreshed in the morning. If that's the case, Julia finds a nappuccino might be the solution to your problems.

Do Nappuccinos Work?

(Image credit: Framework Studio)

According to Carlie Gasia, certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis, a nappuccino is worth a try if you tend to feel tired in the middle of your day.

"These quick rests are intended to give your body the time that it needs to reboot while also allowing the caffeine you consumed to kick in," she notes. "So in theory you should wake up with a boost of energy to get you through the rest of your day's to-do list."

Combine that with some calming and composed bedroom ideas and a nappuccino may be just what you need to turn a sleepy afternoon around.

How Do You Take a Nappuccino?

(Image credit: Studio Nishita Kamdar)

Start by brewing or buying your caffeinated drink of choice. Once you're done sipping on your beverage, lay down for a nap. Now, the key is to time your nap, so you wake up just as the caffeine kicks in.

"The idea is that after the caffeine has entered your system, you should take a quick 15-20 minute nap," says Julia. "So when you wake up, the short rest coupled with the caffeine entering your bloodstream will give you the boost you need."

Aside from the technicalities behind this sleep method, there's plenty you can do to set the mood. Take home fragrances, for example. Julia recommends pairing a nappuccino with a crisp but inviting scent that won't make you too drowsy. "Peppermint, cedar, or sandalwood would each be great scents for your nappuccino," she says.

And since bedding makes a huge difference when resting, Carlie finds that a comfortable, soft, and breathable fabric like cotton works best. On a similar note, Julia finds that lightweight linen is also a great option.

At Livingetc we're all about taking on trends in style, so we combed through many a virtual aisle and have curated a list of nappuccino accessories, if you will. These fabulous home buys are sure to take your coffee naps to a whole new level.

Curated Coffee Time Needs

Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker View at QVC Price: $80

Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty This Ninaj Single-Serve Coffee Maker is known for its sleek build and functional form, and the price point is brilliantly affordable. The set includes a water reservoir, brew basket, pod adapter, smart scoop, frother whisk, and drip tray. Not to mention, the machine lets you pick your ideal cuppa from 6 oz to 24 oz. If you're looking for something to get you caffeinated - and quick - then this Ninja coffee maker will be your saving grace in the tired mornings. Alessi Pulcina Design Espresso Coffee Maker View at Amazon Price: $150

Size: 7.95"D x 2.52"W x 3.94"H Who knew a Moka pot could be so chic? "Alessi products are distinct, and the ingenious designs are worth holding on to for generations," says Aditi Sharma Maheshwari, design editor at Livingetc. "I recently invested in this lovely piece, and I admit I bought the coffee maker primarily for its design and brand but I am equally pleased with the quality of the black coffee too! Its color is perfect, as it works in any kitchen design and color scheme, and the shape is a great conversation starter. In case you haven't noticed already, it's shaped like a bird!" Yield Ceramic French Press View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $72

Color: Sand How stunning is this ceramic French press from Yield? And that smooth sand color — perfect for any contemporary kitchen. Currently, on sale for $72 (down from $120), this beautiful heavy-walled coffee maker is a fabulous buy, if you fancy yourself a minimalist. This is the kind of coffee nook accompaniment that you won't have to hide away behind a cabinet. It's the type of utensil that'll casually rise to be the star of your brewing station. Perfect if you're looking for coffee bar ideas to play around with. And it'll fit right into any thematically autumnal kitchen.

Sleep Scents to Set the Mood

Loewe Home Scents Incense Candle View at Net-A-Porter Price: $120

Burn Time: 30 Hours "I love lighting a candle every night as it helps me unwind from the day's chaos. It allows me to take in scents that take me to a whole new world — a world of stillness and calm," professes Faiza Saqib, our Advice & Gardens Editor. "Speaking of great scents, this Loewe candle, developed by perfumer Núria Cruelles, is one from my fall scent wish list. Diving deep with its woody-based and sweet, fresh notes — it will no doubt fill the home with a much-needed seasonal refresh. The best part of this product? You can reuse the terracotta vessel once the candle has ended and use it as a pretty little planter. Pretty versatile if you ask me." Sweet Water Decor Relaxation Reed Diffuser Set View at Amazon Price: $24

Notes: Eucalyptus | Peppermint | Clove | Cedar | Patchouli | Vanilla If you're not into open flames and prefer a subtle scent, then a reed diffuser is the way to go. I found this Sweet Water Decor Relaxation Reed Diffuser Set on Amazon and it features a blend of aromas that come highly recommended by our sleep experts. I mean, it's literally named Relaxation, which is exactly the kind of vibe you need while taking a nappuccino. And if you feel the fragrance fading, the trick is to turn your reeds around and you'll find the soft notes wafting through your home once again. Apothecary 18 Sandalwood Vanilla Room Spray View at Anthropologie Price: $24

Notes: Sandalwood | Vanilla Bean | Tonka | Amber | Patchouli Anthropologie has become a one-stop-shop when it comes to dressing up your home and trendy decor isn't the only thing they have to offer. Anthropologie's home perfumery Apothecary 18 has a Sandalwood Vanilla Room Spray that is nappuccino-ready and seasonally compatible, too. Crafted in France and made to add a little je ne sais quoi to your everyday life, this fragrance will make your bedroom smell like a spa. And the final win is the packaging, since it's pretty enough to disguise itself as an actual eau de parfum (although we definitely wouldn't recommend using it as one, no matter how tempting).

Bedding Buys to Match the Vibe

Cotton Muslin Throw View at H&M Price: $30

Color: Light Gray/Dark Gray There's no such thing as a good nap in the absence of a comfy blanket. And if you're a couch nap connoisseur like me, I'm sure you understand the value of an airy throw to drape over while you snuggle into a nappuccino. H&M's Cotton Muslin Throw is a two-way fabric with a light gray hue on one side and a darker, moodier shade on the other. Bonus - the material is light and breathable, making it a lovely companion to a quick nap. In my opinion, the best cozy blankets are meant to be as relaxing as they are dapper, and this buy is no exception. So when it's not in use, you can neatly fold it over the side of your couch - for it's never a bad idea to have a throw close by. Washed Linen Shams View at Anthropologie Price: $88

Color: Lilac Anthropologie's Washed Linen Shams are woven from European flax linen and give off that tussled nap-ready vibe that every nappuccino calls for. Designed in fourteen different shades, there's something to match a myriad of bedding color palettes. But I find the lilac hue to be the most zen-inducing of them all. And since sleep scientists find linen to be one of the more nappuccino-compatible fabrics, these shams offer the perfect finishing touch to your bedscape. "I’m absolutely in love with the quality of Anthropologie's linen bedding," says Bea Havers, Livingetc's Social Editor. "The fabric feels luxurious enough to be from a hotel but with a relaxed texture that only gets better with time. These linen sets elevate my whole bedroom." Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $506

Color: Indigo Pinstripe If you like to keep your bedding simple, then you can tap into the minimalist bed styling trend with this indigo pinstripe Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle from Brooklinen. The brand is beloved for their excellent bedding and their linen sheets are a fan favorite. This bundle includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, duvet cover, and four pillowcases. So all you need to do is find the bedding hamper that matches your bed size and you'll have all the makings of a nappuccino-ready bedscape. And their Queen-size bundle and save deal on this pinstripe set is on sale right now, knocking almost $238 off the original tag — a steal if you're in the market for a bedding revamp.

Finishing Touches for Next Level Nappuccinos

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock View at Amazon Price: $160

Color: Rust In true Livingetc style, nappuccinos don't end at sheets and scents. There are a couple of other sleepy-time luxuries that I find are worth a mention. And this Loftie Smart Alarm Clock, shoppable on Amazon, is one of them. Genius alarm clocks are all the rage right now, and they're no longer bound to simply telling the time and acting as your wake-up call. This talented bedside addition offers a library of sound baths, bedtime stories, horoscopes, meditations, white noise and so much more. It's also a far cry from the clunky, malfunction-prone alarm clocks that once were - thank you 2024! Slip Silk Eye Mask View at Net-A-Porter Price: $50

Color: Beige Nappuccinos are usually meant to be a short daytime moment of respite. And if your home is blessed with large sunny windows, then you might not be drifting off as easily. Luckily, eye masks can come to your naptime rescue and put you in sleep mode in no time. This Slip Eye Mask from Net-A-Porter is made from buttery smooth mulberry silk made to slide right on and it comes in beige, pink, and black colorways - giving a whole new meaning to beauty rest. Pair your silk eye mask with silk sheets and a chunky duvet and we think you'll have the best and most beautiful sleep yet. Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon View at Amazon Price: $349

Color: Silver Oura rings have been the luxury lifestyle item that everyone's talking about and it makes complete sense why. Aside from tracking your stress rate, heart rate, and activity during the day, it also provides an in-depth sleep analysis. So you can track your sleep at each stage, see if your circadian rhythm is aligned, and find out more about your chronotype. This amazing ring is available in sizes six to thirteen and a range of different colors, including classic gold, silver, and rose gold. And if you're worried about sizing, they have their very own kit to measure to help you find a fit that's made for you.

A delicious mug of coffee and a refreshing nap to follow — now, this is a sleep trend I can get behind. Sometimes, all you need is a quick bit of rest to reenergize your body and mind.

I usually approach any trend off the internet with suspicion, but now that the sleep scientists have given this technique a thumbs up, I can say with full certainty that I will be pampering myself with a nappuccino.

Especially with the weather getting chillier by the day, you're bound to feel more drowsy at an earlier rate. So why not indulge in a little nappuccino and see if it works for you? Spritz your favorite home scent, grab your best blanket, and have a snuggle. Sweet (day) dreams and a happy nappuccino to all!