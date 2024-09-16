These Retro Accessories Are the Best Way to Banish a Bland Bathroom, Says Our Style Editor
Modern bathrooms can be characterless, and designers are digging into the archives for a stylish revival. Here’s how to bring back the best of vintage charm while leaving the dated details behind
My heart breaks a little every time I see a charming powdery pink and teal bathroom swapped out for the usual cream and monochromatic marble. It’s the standard practice these days, but what if we’ve gotten it all wrong? The pendulum seems to be swinging back, and bathrooms are now looking to the past for a stylish revival —if the array of retro bathroom accessories out there are anything to go by.
Early to mid-20th-century bathrooms felt decadent, interesting — jewelry-box-like — in a way that today’s often lack. Think purple tiles, terracotta tubs, and the glossiness of a jet-black toilet. We have Kohler, the originator of this colorful style, to thank for that. “The charm of retro bathroom design lies in its blend of bold colors, intricate patterns, and vintage fixtures that create a space with real character — one you actually want to spend time in,” says Kohler Marketing Director Alyssa Wilterdink.
These “dated” bathroom details may have fallen out of vogue, but they’re making a strong comeback. “The whole Retro Revival aesthetic is gaining momentum across all areas of the home and whilst retro bathrooms styles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they certainly had flair!” says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. Instead of replacing your entire bathroom suite, she suggests that a few smartly chosen paint and accessory colors — dusty pink, avocado green, sky blue, or peach — “will inject this retro look with fresh modernity.”
I can already hear the pushback: Why bring back the colorful and ornate after spending time and money to remove it? I vividly recall tearing out all the pinks and brassy details from my childhood home’s powder room. But these new bathroom offerings aren’t exactly what your grandmother had in mind. And the styling? Not even close (sorry, Grandma). Think vintage charm with a modern, functional twist — minus the grimy linoleum and harsh fluorescent lighting.
The key to mastering this trend is balance. “Mix and match elements of modernism with retro styling,” notes Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO. “Bright colors like pinks, greens, and reds can be given a more modern look with pastel shades,” he continues, while retro focal-point fixtures or decor should be used sparingly. For instance, “Opt for an elongated, rounded mirror to incorporate the curves loved in retro interiors, and bring a modernist touch with sleek hardware like taps and door handles.”
Out with the new and in with the old doesn’t mean you need to dive headfirst into a full renovation. Reintroducing color to your modern bathroom is like stepping into a cool shower — you need a moment to adjust. Start small with retro decor. It’s low commitment — no harm, no foul.
Revisiting retro bathroom decor is like rediscovering a long-lost treasure, and we’re ready to open the vault.
Retro bathroom accessories
Price: $8 to $78
Cabana stripes are inevitably nostalgic, which is why I’m loving this towel set from Hawkins New York. It adds a modern twist to the vintage look with tonal mustard, which actually works as a neutral, grounding bolder bathroom colors like emerald green or deep purple. For a guest bathroom, roll a few washcloths into a basket, or go all out with a full set of bath sheets and hand towels. Feeling adventurous? Mix and match with the brand's other color options — I’m partial to blush + terracotta or sky + peacock.
Price: $68
Towel bars often fade into the background, but this one is ready to steal the show (pun intended!). With its definitive art deco flair, it pairs perfectly with styles inspired by the roaring ’20s or the swinging ’60s. It exudes glamour, regality, and a touch of Old Hollywood. Place it just outside your shower or bathtub for a convenient — and stylish — touch. If you prefer something more understated, opt for the black finish.
Price: $48
This bathmat might not scream retro, but it definitely channels the era with its surrealist vibe. It’s a funky, electric art piece for your bathroom floors and ties in beautifully with any other unexpected hues in your retro bathroom — think terracotta, green, butter yellow — really, anything goes! Perfect near your sink or at the foot of a shower or bathtub.
Price: $279, Was: $349
Woven laundry hampers were a staple in 20th-century homes. This one from CB2 is a chic nod to the past with its open-weave rattan, elevated by a teak wood frame — ideal for areas prone to moisture. Its sleek shape keeps bathrooms feeling modern and fresh, while still embracing old-fashioned sensibilities. Perfect for brightening up a lonely bathroom corner.
Price: $730.39
The name says it all — this pedestal sink is nothing short of stately! With its clean, elegant lines, it blends seamlessly with most bathroom fixtures, but in a standout color, it can easily become the room’s focal point. Imagine a standard bathtub, a regular toilet, and a bold green sink right in the middle — chic, right? It’s well worth the investment. Pair this unique bathroom color idea with brass or gold faucets for a vintage look, or go with silver for a more modern vibe.
Price: $549
I cannot get over this mirror from CB2. It’s rich in detail, featuring hexagonally cut Marquina black and Carrara white marble inlays that create a mesmerizing art deco frame. It’s just the touch of opulence our bathrooms have been missing! The subtle hint of unlacquered brass adds an extra layer of glitz and glamour — a perfect master bathroom idea.
Price: $706.69
Why settle for a regular toilet when you could have a pink one — specifically in Peachblow? Justina Blakeney used this exact hue in her Kohler vignette, and I was so smitten, I had to include it here. Soft, powdery pink in a powder room? Perfection. But if pink isn’t your style, fear not — there are plenty of other colorful porcelain thrones to choose from. My other favorites? Spring Green, Aspen, and Teal.
Price: $217.50
While shower fixtures are getting increasingly sculptural and even techy, this one takes a more elegant, vintage-inspired approach. Don’t let the old-school charm fool you — the tech is up to date, offering a perfect stream and a five-layer filtration system that’s a beauty secret in itself. It's both a bathroom investment and a skincare hack.
Price: $45
Jonathan Adler’s Hollywood collection is a retro lover's dream, and from the moment I started this edit, I knew I had to include a piece. Every item is delightfully vintage, from the boxy construction to the electric blue frosted glass. I chose the soap dispenser, which looks like it belongs on the vanity of an old Hollywood starlet. For an ultra-retro, Palm Beach vibe, pair it with powder pink (the toilet is a good start), cream hues, and a leafy plant for good measure.
Price: $88
This bathroom storage idea has me swooning because it perfectly captures the essence of vintage, from the aged bronze to the heavily antiqued mirror. It feels like it’s got a story to tell, yet its sleek, bare-bones construction makes it versatile enough to work with modern fixtures. Consider buying two to flank your bathroom mirror, keeping your favorite beauty products and scents close at hand.
Price: $486.64
This oval sink is a beautiful blend of old-world charm and new-world sensibilities. Its silhouette is modern, with an organic shape, but its soothing Aspen green hue is straight from Kohler’s archives. To me, this sink represents what this retro bathroom trend is all about — marrying the best of both worlds to create something fresh and new. It’s versatile enough to pair with any faucet style — antique, modern, you name it. Try it with a chocolate brown countertop for a rich contrast.
Price: $304, Was: $379
This vanity light fixture is super nostalgic with its substantial, linear hardware details, yet manages to maintain a sleekness that feels very of the moment. It’s a testament to good industrial design — simple enough to complement any mirror shape, whether it’s round, oval, square, or otherwise. Instantly transportative, this fixture is an easy way to infuse retro vibes into your bathroom with minimal effort. Pair it with chrome decor accents to complete the look.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors. As the title's New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia's design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
