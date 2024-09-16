These Retro Accessories Are the Best Way to Banish a Bland Bathroom, Says Our Style Editor

My heart breaks a little every time I see a charming powdery pink and teal bathroom swapped out for the usual cream and monochromatic marble. It’s the standard practice these days, but what if we’ve gotten it all wrong? The pendulum seems to be swinging back, and bathrooms are now looking to the past for a stylish revival —if the array of retro bathroom accessories out there are anything to go by.

Early to mid-20th-century bathrooms felt decadent, interesting — jewelry-box-like — in a way that today’s often lack. Think purple tiles, terracotta tubs, and the glossiness of a jet-black toilet. We have Kohler, the originator of this colorful style, to thank for that. “The charm of retro bathroom design lies in its blend of bold colors, intricate patterns, and vintage fixtures that create a space with real character — one you actually want to spend time in,” says Kohler Marketing Director Alyssa Wilterdink.

These “dated” bathroom details may have fallen out of vogue, but they’re making a strong comeback. “The whole Retro Revival aesthetic is gaining momentum across all areas of the home and whilst retro bathrooms styles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they certainly had flair!” says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. Instead of replacing your entire bathroom suite, she suggests that a few smartly chosen paint and accessory colors — dusty pink, avocado green, sky blue, or peach — “will inject this retro look with fresh modernity.”

(Image credit: Kohler)

I can already hear the pushback: Why bring back the colorful and ornate after spending time and money to remove it? I vividly recall tearing out all the pinks and brassy details from my childhood home’s powder room. But these new bathroom offerings aren’t exactly what your grandmother had in mind. And the styling? Not even close (sorry, Grandma). Think vintage charm with a modern, functional twist — minus the grimy linoleum and harsh fluorescent lighting.

The key to mastering this trend is balance. “Mix and match elements of modernism with retro styling,” notes Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO. “Bright colors like pinks, greens, and reds can be given a more modern look with pastel shades,” he continues, while retro focal-point fixtures or decor should be used sparingly. For instance, “Opt for an elongated, rounded mirror to incorporate the curves loved in retro interiors, and bring a modernist touch with sleek hardware like taps and door handles.”

(Image credit: LUSSO)

Out with the new and in with the old doesn’t mean you need to dive headfirst into a full renovation. Reintroducing color to your modern bathroom is like stepping into a cool shower — you need a moment to adjust. Start small with retro decor. It’s low commitment — no harm, no foul.

Revisiting retro bathroom decor is like rediscovering a long-lost treasure, and we’re ready to open the vault.

Retro bathroom accessories