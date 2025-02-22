We Found the 'Deflated Decor' You're Seeing in All the Coolest Homes Right Now, But Didn't Know Where to Buy
What happens when metal meets an air pump?
Inspired by the zealousness to conquer and inhabit space, Polish-based Zięta Studio works to bring futuristic designs to contemporary interiors. Odd shapes, inventive design, chrome and metallic finishes — these are the out-of-the-box (or should I say out-of-this-world) qualities that make the studio's designs so captivating. But, there is one particular detail that has captured our attention, and its their ability to make solid objects — be that a table, stool, or sculpture — look slightly deflated.
Oskar Zięta, an architect and the founder of Zięta Studio, explains to me that, quite simply, that's because they are. Thanks to handcrafted techniques (and a bit of biconical engineering), these pieces of steel have actually been inflated, which is how they get their signature silhouettes.
Not to be confused with the blow-ups you inflate in front of your house come Christmas, we're calling this style 'deflated décor'. It's playful-meets-refined luxury, and the perfect way to embrace an incoming interior design trend (though as Oskar says, "We do not follow trends, we create them.") Plus, it's just cool. Below, we break down the style in more detail.
Oksar Zięta is an architect, process designer, and artist. He received a doctoral degree from ETH Zurich, and today is referred to as sculptor 4.0. Oskar is the creator of the world’s first inflatable steel profile, showcased in 2010 in his Blow & Roll installation for the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. He has received numerous design awards since.
If you've caught on to the chrome metallic trend that's swept the design world lately, then this feels like the natural (and cool) next step. While we've dubbed it 'deflated,' Oskar says he uses the term 'deformation' to describe how to create this unique look. "Pressure plays the most crucial role in the process of internal deformation, and on Earth," he explains, and "The easiest way to achieve this is by forcing air between two flat sheets of metal."
However, that's not the only way they do it. The studio's 'Hot Heart Objects' are made using two sheets of metal that have been steam-welded together, and arrive completely flat. "The metal hearts can then be 'deformed' at home by baking them in the oven at 220 degrees Celsius," Oskar explains. Fun.
The science behind these designs certainly adds to their mystique and sense of fun. At first, the hypnotic reflections and irregular shape captivate, and while you might expect a metal piece to be heavy, Oskar says, "Everyone will share the same look of astonishment at their ultra-lightweight construction."
This style of deflated décor proves that the ways to use cool metallics in your home aren't limited to a wavy mirror or chrome mushroom lamp (no hate to either, I have the latter in my own living room).
And while metallic accents already introduce a Space Age-style aesthetic, when layered with a unique shape or interesting form, the piece can become the star of the room. For instance, the minimalist bedroom shown above takes on a whole new look thanks to the quirky and unexpected deflated stool in the corner.
Luxury residential interior designer in Naples, Florida, Eva Starzomski, has incorporated a few deflated décor pieces in her designs. "Consider placing them in areas where they can stand out and be appreciated. For example, in a main entryway/foyer. It is an invitation to create, connect, and thrive. The key is to let these unique pieces shine and exist with the privilege of knowing they are beautiful."
To ensure balance in your interior design, pair deflated décor with more neutral or monochrome color palettes. As for other elements in the room, furnishing with soft materials and textures will add warmth and create a harmonious contrast to the cool metal finish.
'Deflated' Décor to Shop
"There's a certain charm in the unconventional forms and the way they interact with light and shadows," says Eva, "The 'deflated décor' look brings an air of lightheartedness and creativity to a room. It can soften the overall atmosphere, making the space feel more comfortable and inviting."
Interior design should be fun, and 'deflated' décor is the perfect mix of playful meets polished.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
I Found the World's Best Ski Hotels for Interiors-Driven Travelers — And If You Find Them Breathtaking, It's Not Just the Altitude
Get ready for spring with our curated guide to the most sophisticated and ingeniously designed winter getaways from across the globe
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
10 Genius Ways to Get Storage Into Your Kitchen Island That Look Great and Are Gamechangers for Organization
Maximize your kitchen island’s functionality with these 10 smart storage solutions
By Linda Clayton Published
-
Forget Your Wardrobe, 'Power Dressing' Your Home Office Might Be the Best Way to Give Big Boss Energy
Sharp silhouettes and tailored cuts are a major fashion trend for 2025, so we've reinterpreted the style for its interior design counterpart: home offices.
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Everybody's Still Talking About Dopamine Decor — But Now This Joyful Trend Has Evolved
Dopamine decor has evolved to embrace neutral background and earthier pigments, but it's still as bright and sunny as ever
By Pip Rich Published
-
Curtain Trends for 2025 — The 7 Ways Everyone's Going to Be Dressing Their Windows This Year
From color and style to how they're hung, these are the big trends for curtains that everyone will be following in the year to come
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
"It's Wonderful Chaos" — How Mad About the Boy's Set Designers Captured Bridget Jones' Style in Her New Home
Bridget may be mad about the boy, but here at Livingetc, we're mad about her house. Here are the design details to watch out for
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
6 Kitchen Appliance Trends to Invest in for 2025 — 'Built-in' Airfryers, AI Ovens, and Fridges That Make Food Last Longer
It's time to level up and buy into these innovative, stylish kitchen appliances
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Introducing 'Pattern Sprinkling' — The Cool (and Fool-Proof) New Way to Use Prints in Your Home
If you love a moment of pattern in your home, but are intimidated to go full on print overload, this is the subtle way to show your more maximalist side
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Colorful Wood Stains Are the New Way Cool People Are Doing Color in Their Kitchen
Still honoring the texture and grain of your material palette, colorful cabinet stains feel effortlessly design-led
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I Keep Seeing Decorative Countertop Edges Everywhere — The Trending Detail Making Kitchens Feel So Much More Magical
We're always on the hunt for ways to elevate our kitchen design, and this just might be our new favorite
By Maya Glantz Published