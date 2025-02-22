We Found the 'Deflated Decor' You're Seeing in All the Coolest Homes Right Now, But Didn't Know Where to Buy

Inspired by the zealousness to conquer and inhabit space, Polish-based Zięta Studio works to bring futuristic designs to contemporary interiors. Odd shapes, inventive design, chrome and metallic finishes — these are the out-of-the-box (or should I say out-of-this-world) qualities that make the studio's designs so captivating. But, there is one particular detail that has captured our attention, and its their ability to make solid objects — be that a table, stool, or sculpture — look slightly deflated.

Oskar Zięta, an architect and the founder of Zięta Studio, explains to me that, quite simply, that's because they are. Thanks to handcrafted techniques (and a bit of biconical engineering), these pieces of steel have actually been inflated, which is how they get their signature silhouettes.

Not to be confused with the blow-ups you inflate in front of your house come Christmas, we're calling this style 'deflated décor'. It's playful-meets-refined luxury, and the perfect way to embrace an incoming interior design trend (though as Oskar says, "We do not follow trends, we create them.") Plus, it's just cool. Below, we break down the style in more detail.

This living room design leans into the futuristic aesthetic of the chrome, deflated decor. (Image credit: Weronika Trojanowska. Design: Zieta)

Oskar Zięta Social Links Navigation Architect, Process Designer, and Artist Oksar Zięta is an architect, process designer, and artist. He received a doctoral degree from ETH Zurich, and today is referred to as sculptor 4.0. Oskar is the creator of the world’s first inflatable steel profile, showcased in 2010 in his Blow & Roll installation for the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. He has received numerous design awards since.

If you've caught on to the chrome metallic trend that's swept the design world lately, then this feels like the natural (and cool) next step. While we've dubbed it 'deflated,' Oskar says he uses the term 'deformation' to describe how to create this unique look. "Pressure plays the most crucial role in the process of internal deformation, and on Earth," he explains, and "The easiest way to achieve this is by forcing air between two flat sheets of metal."

However, that's not the only way they do it. The studio's 'Hot Heart Objects' are made using two sheets of metal that have been steam-welded together, and arrive completely flat. "The metal hearts can then be 'deformed' at home by baking them in the oven at 220 degrees Celsius," Oskar explains. Fun.

The science behind these designs certainly adds to their mystique and sense of fun. At first, the hypnotic reflections and irregular shape captivate, and while you might expect a metal piece to be heavy, Oskar says, "Everyone will share the same look of astonishment at their ultra-lightweight construction."

Italian design brand Giorgetti launched 'Blow', a mirror coated steel sculpture that looks like a deflated metallic balloon, last year. (Image credit: Giorgetti)

This style of deflated décor proves that the ways to use cool metallics in your home aren't limited to a wavy mirror or chrome mushroom lamp (no hate to either, I have the latter in my own living room).

And while metallic accents already introduce a Space Age-style aesthetic, when layered with a unique shape or interesting form, the piece can become the star of the room. For instance, the minimalist bedroom shown above takes on a whole new look thanks to the quirky and unexpected deflated stool in the corner.

Luxury residential interior designer in Naples, Florida, Eva Starzomski, has incorporated a few deflated décor pieces in her designs. "Consider placing them in areas where they can stand out and be appreciated. For example, in a main entryway/foyer. It is an invitation to create, connect, and thrive. The key is to let these unique pieces shine and exist with the privilege of knowing they are beautiful."

To ensure balance in your interior design, pair deflated décor with more neutral or monochrome color palettes. As for other elements in the room, furnishing with soft materials and textures will add warmth and create a harmonious contrast to the cool metal finish.

The bold gold color of the art piece brings warmth and makes a statement in the space. (Image credit: Flower Council of Holland)

"There's a certain charm in the unconventional forms and the way they interact with light and shadows," says Eva, "The 'deflated décor' look brings an air of lightheartedness and creativity to a room. It can soften the overall atmosphere, making the space feel more comfortable and inviting."

Interior design should be fun, and 'deflated' décor is the perfect mix of playful meets polished.