Finally! Drew Barrymore's viral bouclé chair is back in stock, but you'll need to be quick as they're selling fast!
Marking the start of Drew's wider furniture collection, the luxurious accent chair has been selling like hotcakes
Besides being one of the nation's favorite actresses, Drew Barrymore has proved herself a dab hand at design. Her chic kitchenware range, Beautiful by Drew, has become a household name, but it's her pivot into furniture that has captured our hearts (as well as everyone else's).
Of course, we're talking about the viral Drew Chair. Marking the start of her wider furniture collection, this luxurious accent chair is upholstered with super soft bouclé on a 360-degree swivel base for elegant seating that looks on trend in your living room. If you love curating an expensive-looking minimaluxe space but at an affordable price, it's certainly one for you.
'We're on a mission to make everyone's lives more beautiful at home by offering stylish products at attainable price points,' says Drew. 'I've always believed that you shouldn't have to spend a lot of money in order to create a space you love, and I want to help you do just that.'
With all that considered it's no wonder getting your hands on this piece of living room furniture hasn't been so easy, but after several sell-outs, it's finally back in stock at Walmart. Here's why we love it, and why we'd encourage you to get one before it's too late.
Why is Drew's chair proving so popular?
When it comes to trending materials, bouclé has been a firm designer favorite this past year. Cozy, elegant, and the embodiment of minimaluxe, it's certainly made its mark. (In a recent Instagram poll, 41 percent of Livingetc readers voted that the textile is so timeless it's here to stay!)
Demand for bouclé decor isn't wavering, either. Drew Barrymore's viral Drew Chair from her Beautiful range - available exclusively at Walmart - has been selling like hotcakes, and it's finally back in stock. Sized at a chair and a half for serious curled-up comfort, it's made with natural fibers for a soft and elegant touch. Its soothing cream tone also makes for a serene space, especially when incorporated into a neutral color scheme.
Bouclé isn't the only trend that Drew's chair embraces. The beautiful curved backrest, round sinuous shape, and 360 swivel base roll sumptuous comfort and convivial convenience into one. Just in case it wasn't alluring enough, it also comes with three plush accent pillows for an extra layer of snugness.
@madelinechambers2 ♬ I Wish you Roses - Kali Uchis
Whether you're curating a cozy reading nook or looking for new seating for your living room or bedroom corner, the cloud-like chair will blend seamlessly into your space thanks to its understated, streamlined design - and at just $298, it's hard to go wrong. You'll want to be quick if you want one for your home, though. We're sure it's likely to sell out again in next to no time.
The good news is, the bouclé chair only marks the start of Drew's wider furniture range which will soon offer items to outfit every room of your home, so keep an eye out for more effortlessly elegant and affordable items from the Beautiful range in the coming months.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
