Help! All of Parachute’s Quilts Are on Sale — I’m Torn Between These 3

One of my favorite hotels in Los Angeles — The Santa Monica Proper, if you’re curious — introduced me to the world of Parachute robes, and let’s just say, it was love at first lounge. That moment sparked a full-blown obsession with the brand. Suddenly, I needed it all: every sheet set, every duvet, every impossibly soft layer they offer.

Except now that temperatures outside have started to dip (read: plummeted), my focus has narrowed to one thing, and one thing only: quilts. I need them everywhere — at my desk, on my sofa, at the foot of my bed, and on my sitting chair. Quilts, quilts, quilts across the board. And if it wasn’t obvious, they must be *very* stylish, too.

Of course, Parachute isn’t cheap, and while it is worth it, it often requires a little patience to catch the brand's bedding deals. But lucky for me (and you), Parachute’s quilt selection is part of their current Black Friday sale — 30% off sitewide and up to 75% off select styles.

Faced with so many tempting quilt options, I’ve done the only logical thing: broken down my favorites, weighed the pros and cons, and decided which quilts best fit my bundling needs. Will it be the Linen Box, Hand-Stitched Cotton, or Washed Velvet? Let the quilt-off commence.

Parachute Quilt-Off

Linen Box Quilt Now $216.30, Was $309 at Parachute Material: Linen (front) and cotton (back) Size: Full/Queen Why I Love It: A versatile medium-weight quilt that combines linen’s breezy texture with cotton’s cozy softness for unmatched breathability and comfort. Who It’s For: The minimalist, the color lover, or anyone who wants a timeless quilt that works year-round without constant swapping. This Linen Box Quilt feels quintessentially Parachute — effortless, stylish, and grounded in natural materials. The retro-modern box stitch pattern adds subtle (but impactful) texture. It's available in a range of earthy tones, but my current favorite is Agave — a rich, muted green that pairs beautifully with warm terracotta accents. Hand-Stitched Cotton Quilt Now $202.30, Was $289 at Parachute Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen Why I Love It: A lightweight quilt with thousands of intricate stitches, offering a contemporary-meets-homespun charm. Who It’s For: Warm-weather dwellers, hot sleepers, and anyone who’s a sucker for standout texture. Parachute’s Hand-Stitched Cotton Quilt is all about the details. Made entirely of cotton, it’s the perfect lightweight top layer to pair with crisp percale sheets or other airy bedding. But this quilt isn’t just bedroom-bound — its handcrafted charm looks equally fabulous draped over your couch. It’s the kind of piece that inspires envy from houseguests. Just be prepared to defend it when they try to "borrow" it mid-lounge. (Nice try, Cynthia.) Washed Velvet Quilt Now $167.30, Was $299 at Parachute Material: Velvet, Cotton, and Linen Size: Full/Queen Why I Love It: Combines the coziness of a throw blanket with the elevated look of a quilt — function meets style. Who It’s For: The perpetually cold, binge-watchers, bed rot enthusiasts, and anyone who lives for bundling up in style. Parachute’s Washed Velvet Quilt is low-key luxury. Its wide channel stitching adds a sophisticated touch, while the velvet exterior and fluffy interior keep things extra cozy. Plus, it’s machine washable, so no need to baby it. Whether draped over your sofa or layered on your bed, this quilt is the ultimate cool-weather essential. Wrap yourself up once, and you may never want to leave. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you.)

The Verdict

So, where did I land on my quilt conundrum? The answer is simple: all of them.

I’m an occasional minimalist who loves a pop of color, a hot sleeper with a deep appreciation for texture, and candidly — I’m not above a proper bed-rot RHONY marathon when the mood strikes. I am all three of these people.

So, if anyone needs me anytime soon: I'll be layering.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors