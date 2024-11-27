MacKenzie-Childs Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But This Iconic Canister Trio Is Currently 20% Off for Black Friday

My obsession with MacKenzie-Childs started with a kettle. I remember it well: that fateful day as a nine-year-old at Bloomingdale’s when I first laid eyes on the shiny black-and-white checkered enamel, the charming red top, and ribbed bronze handle. I was smitten. I vowed that one day, it would be mine. Fast forward: the kettle now proudly sits on my stove. But as any true MacKenzie-Childs fan knows, that is but the gateway. Once you step into the checkered universe, the urge to keep it going is strong.

Enter the ultimate temptation: QVC’s Black Friday sale — a 20% discount on a set of three MacKenzie-Childs canisters in every iconic check: Courtly Check (my ride-or-die), the regal Royal Check, and the understated Sterling Check. MacKenzie-Childs rarely ever goes on sale, so these home deals are major.

Mackenzie-Childs Set of 3 Enamel Canisters Now $259.98, Was $327 at QVC The whimsical checked design you know and love, now in canister form. This enameled steel trio — small, medium, and large — looks stunning (obviously) but are also some of the best food storage containers, featuring interior silicone seals to keep dry goods fresh and fabulous. One reviewer sums up their charm perfectly: "Is it magic? Or a genius design? Besides being beautiful in their own right, there is something about the Courtly Check pattern that makes every other color in a room pop brighter. It might sound weird, but they’re happy canisters. And they make me happy every time I look at them.” My thoughts exactly.

The trio includes three hand-painted, hand-crafted canisters: a small 38 oz, a medium 48 oz, and a large 64 oz. They’re the perfect kitchen storage ideas to cluster on a countertop, display on a shelf, or even disperse throughout your kitchen (those signature checkers can hold their own anywhere).

QVC certainly knows how to throw a sale, because you won’t find these canisters (or much else from MacKenzie-Childs) discounted anywhere else. I can’t say how long this deal or stock will last, but here are two things I can guarantee: One: you will never run out of things to fill these vessels with — flour, sugar, cookies, tea bags, protein powder, dog treats — I could go on. And two: MacKenzie-Childs is forever. A favorite of It girls from Kris Jenner to Nara Smith, these checks — be it a spoon rest, kettle, or canister — will always be stylish.

My mom wasn’t wrong when she said a nine-year-old didn’t need a $189 kettle. But maybe, just maybe, if a sale like this had come around back then, I would have snagged my Courtly Check a little sooner. So now, I’m taking this opportunity as a sign to heal my inner child: I've added the Courtly Check canisters to my cart to match my prized burner-top accessory, and I suggest you do the same!

More On-Sale Mackenzie-Childs

Mackenzie-Childs Set of 4 Cotton Napkins Now $57.98, Was $76 at QVC If you’ve been looking for a way to integrate the iconic checkered pattern into your tablescape, these cotton napkins are the easiest (and chicest) way to do it. They elevate even the simplest dining settings. The Sterling Check is soft and versatile for everyday use, while the Courtly Check is bolder and feels especially festive for the holidays — pairing beautifully with red and green. Whichever you choose, you can’t go wrong. And yes: they’re machine washable! "As Is" Mackenzie-Childs Serving Stand & Set 3 Serving Bowls Now $290, Was $416 at QVC Shut the front door. I cannot get over how good this serving set is. Perfect for displaying hors d'oeuvres during any hosting over the holidays — try nuts, chips, dips, or even caviar. It’s technically “open box” (a return, sample, or display item), but at a discount like this, I’m not complaining! Available in four check colorways and a floral option. Mackenzie-Childs 4 Cup Tea Pot and Set of 2 Mugs Now $159.98, Was $217 at QVC Already own the kettle? Allow me to introduce you to its sophisticated sibling: the teapot. It has a four-cup capacity and comes with two matching 10-oz cups, making it perfect for a cozy tea service with a partner or friend. Whichever colorway you pick, it’s playful, practical, and guaranteed to be the talk of any tabletop conversation.

