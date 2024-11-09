Can Embracing Touches of Green in Your Interiors Actually Make You Happier? Here's What Experts Say

The color green, with its deep-rooted connection to nature and growth, has long been associated with positive emotions and well-being. In recent years, interior designers and color psychologists alike have been exploring the potential of green, not only for its ability to enhance a space's aesthetic appeal, but also to significantly impact its inhabitants mood and overall sense of happiness.

Green room ideas are more than just a trend; they're a way to bring the calming and rejuvenating essence of the natural world inside our homes. From the soft, soothing tones of sage green, to the vibrant energy of emeralds, green hues offer a versatile palette that can be tailored to create various different atmospheres and emotional responses.

To ensure you're using green in your home in a way that will benefit not only your space, but the way you feel in it, we asked design experts to explain how to do it effectively.

The Emotional Benefits of Using Green in Your Interiors

(Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

According to Ben Harvey, an interior designer and the CEO of California-based furniture company Harmonia Living, green hosts a number of benefits to your mood, and is a color that makes you feel more comfortable.

“Green comes in many shades, allowing for various emotional responses,” says Ben. “Lighter greens can be refreshing and invigorating, while deeper greens can create a sense of security and comfort.”

Other emotional benefits of green include:

Calming and relaxing effects — Green is often associated with nature, which can promote feelings of tranquility and relaxation. This calming effect can help reduce stress and anxiety, contributing to overall happiness and well-being.

— Green is often associated with nature, which can promote feelings of tranquility and relaxation. This calming effect can help reduce stress and anxiety, contributing to overall happiness and well-being. Uplifting and energizing effects — Green's strong association with nature can also evoke feelings of freshness, growth, and vitality. This connection can be uplifting and energizing, especially in urban environments.

— Green's strong association with nature can also evoke feelings of freshness, growth, and vitality. This connection can be uplifting and energizing, especially in urban environments. Improved focus and productivity — Ben suggest that green can enhance concentration and mental clarity, which can lead to increased productivity and a sense of accomplishment.

— Ben suggest that green can enhance concentration and mental clarity, which can lead to increased productivity and a sense of accomplishment. Reduced stress levels — Exposure to green environments, even through interior design, has been shown to lower blood pressure and heart rate, potentially reducing stress levels.

Which rooms does green have the greatest emotional impact in?

Looking at color psychology in interior design and the emotional effects of green, interior designer Elizabeth Vergara, the founder and lead designer at Vergara Homes, recommended incorporating green into these five specific spaces in your home, to help make you feel calmer and happier.

The Emotional Impact of Green in Bedrooms

(Image credit: Lana Landsberry. Styling: Maria Papantoniou. Design: Studio Sally Taylor)

Green bedroom ideas have an especially calming effect. Adding green elements —like artwork, cushions, or bed spreads — can help signal to your brain that it's time to wind down.

According to Elizabeth, soft shades of green such as sage or mint on the walls or in your bedding can promote relaxation, and actually improve your sleep quality. The association with natural helps lower heart rates and blood pressure, reducing stress and anxiety before bedtime. The calming effect of green can also help you wake up feeling more refreshed and positive.

The Emotional Impact of Green in Home Offices

(Image credit: Design: Paris Forino / Photography: Genevieve Garruppo)

Using green in a home office can enhance focus and productivity, while reducing stress, says Elizabeth. Understanding the effects of different shades can help you work out the right shade of green for each room. Lighter shades of green stimulate creativity and concentration, which makes them more ideal for work environments.

The color's connection to nature can also help alleviate mental fatigue that can commonly be associated with long work hours. Consider adding touches of green through plants, green paint on the walls, or desk accessories, to help create a more balanced and energizing workspace.

The Emotional Impact of Green in Living Rooms

(Image credit: Albion Nord)

Green living room ideas can create spaces with welcoming and harmonious atmospheres. The versatility of green allows it to complement various design styles, from modern to traditional, while the color's association with growth and renewal can foster a sense of hope and positivity in these communal spaces, explains Elizabeth.

Whether incorporated through indoor plants, throw pillows, or green rugs, these decorative elements can make your living room feel more connected to nature, creating a kind of indoor garden-feel that lowers stress and promotes relaxation.

The Emotional Impact of Green in Bathrooms

(Image credit: Studio Castille)

Green bathroom ideas often take on spa-like qualities. Cooler shades of green evoke feelings of cleanliness and freshness, while also helping to create a more calming atmosphere.

“Painting your bathroom ceiling in soft moss or mint tones draws the eyes upward, mimicking the soothing canopy of trees,” says Elizabeth. “The subtle ‘nature effect’ helps you feel cocooned, reducing stress as you start or end your day with a natural escape.”

Whether it's your choice of tiles, towels, or including one of the best plants for bathrooms, green can bring a sense of tranquility to your space, helping you start and end your day in a relaxed state of mind.

Slowtide Gigi Bath Towel Collection View at Anthropologie Price: $20 (hand towel), $45 (bath towel) Material: 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton Rating: 4.3/5-stars (27 reviews)

The Emotional Impact of Green in Kitchens

(Image credit: Lang Thomas Photography. Design: Britney Groneck)

Using green in kitchen design can create a fresh and invigorating space. Green's association with health and vitality makes it particularly suitable for areas where food is prepared. It can stimulate appetite in a healthy way and create a more inviting atmosphere for cooking and dining, says Elizabeth.

Through incorporating the best greens for kitchen cabinets , tiles or even kitchen gardens filled with herbs, the color of your kitchen can promote a sense of well-being and encourage healthier eating habits, contributing to overall happiness and satisfaction.

Incorporating green decorative elements can have a huge impact on your happiness and general well-being. The shade promotes a positive psychological effect because it connects us to nature, creates a sense of balance, and encourages a calming atmosphere.

And the effects aren't limited to inside your home either. There are benefits to enhancing the greenery outside too, whether in your yard, balcony, or even front doorstep. Simple things like adding greenery or painting a metal or wooden fence in a calming shade of green can help you feel more at ease. So, why not give it a go, and find out for yourself.