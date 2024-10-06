"Sit Before You Commit" — Designers Reveal 5 Common Living Room Sofa Buying Mistakes

A sofa is a standout feature of a room as well as hardworking seating. But in selecting a good looker as the room’s centerpiece, it’s easy to make common living room sofa buying mistakes that mean your purchase doesn’t deliver in the long term.

The best sofas tend to be showstoppers, but let your heart entirely rule your head and you might fall into the traps designers often see with upholstery choice, color, style and so on. And the cost of a sofa means you certainly don’t want to rue your choice.

Learn from the pros, though, and you can skip the mistakes that are so often made and get a sofa you won’t fall out of love with. To help, we’ve gathered the experts’ cautions below.

1. Picking a color that doesn't work with the décor

It’s oh-so tempting to opt for a sofa color trend that’s eye-catching in the store or when you see it online, but it’s vital to think about more than just the sofa’s hue. “Bright colored sofas can be incredibly fun — but also incredibly difficult to work with,” says Paul de Andrade of New York City-based Studio Kestrel Design.

“Unless you really trust your own design acumen or are working with an interior designer, you may want to defer to more neutral tones (like the sofa above) or softer color upholstery like earth tones, which tend to blend more seamlessly with most décor."

2. Opting for a very deep seat

A deep sofa looks very inviting, but opting for one that’s too deep is an error interiors specialists often see. “Having sofas that are too deep in the living room can be a design mistake because they sacrifice both functionality and comfort for size,” explains Christiane Lemieux, designer and founder of modern luxury brand Lemieux et Cie.

“While they might look luxurious, deep sofas make it difficult for people to sit upright comfortably, especially during conversations or gatherings. They also tend to encourage lounging rather than proper seating, which isn’t ideal in social settings."

Exceptionally big sofa depths can also make it hard to get in and out of, Christiane continues. "Especially for people with mobility issues or shorter legs, making them less practical for everyday use."

Deep sofas are also less suited to smaller spaces, as they tend to overwhelm them, "making the room feel cramped and unbalanced instead of cozy and inviting," adds Christiane.

3. Prioritizing style above comfort

Like color, living room sofa ideas and styles can be so appealing that you forget to consider other factors when you’re buying. However, this too, is a commonly made mistake.

“Don’t get seduced by style at the expense of comfort,” warns Ruben Gutierrez of Errez Design. “Sure, that sleek, modern design might look killer in a catalog, but if it feels like sitting on a rock, what’s the point? You’re not buying art, you’re buying something you’ll sink into at the end of a long day. Sit before you commit. Feel the cushion. Test the depth. A sofa should invite you in, not just look good in the background.”

4. Picking upholstery that doesn’t fit with your lifestyle

Sofa upholstery is another factor of the design that can lure you into the wrong choice, according to the experts.

“One common mistake people make when choosing a sofa for their living room is selecting a couch that doesn’t fit their lifestyle,” says Lisa Welch, president and founder of Welch Design Studio. “In particular, the biggest mistake is having the wrong couch for a household with kids and/or pets. Selecting materials that endure sticky fingers, muddy paws, and dirty shoes can make life easier."

In order to dog-proof a living room and your sofa, Lisa recommends prioritizing durable materials and darker colors that are less likely to show stains. "Or lighter fabric if your pet has light fur," she adds.

5. Picking an oversized sofa for the space

A seat with too great a depth isn’t the only sofa size error that designers see.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make when selecting a sofa is misjudging the scale,” says Pantea Bionki, owner and lead designer at Bionki Interiors. “Many buyers visit a showroom, sit on a sofa, and make a purchase based on how it looks in that large, high-ceiling space with bright lighting. However, when the sofa arrives at their home, it often feels too large for the room.

It's crucial to measure the space the sofa will sit in. "Be sure to measure the wall where the sofa will sit and leave some room on the sides for accent tables or plants. The height of the sofa is also important – if you have low ceilings, avoid choosing a sofa that’s too tall,” adds Pantea.