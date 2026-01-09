3 Things Minimalists Would Never, Ever Have in an Entryway so That These Busy Spaces Never Feel Overwhelmed

The entryway is the first impression of the home; it's your touch point when entering and leaving, and it sets the tone for the rest of the house. While this space can be a chance to show off your maximalist style (if space allows, that is), it is also one of the few places where minimalism truly thrives.

All you really need by way of entryway ideas are a few practical furniture pieces (a console table and perhaps a storage bin or two), a catchall for keys, and one decorative piece to bring it all together (a mirror? a lamp?) But a well-designed entryway should be both calm and highly functional — the mantra of minimalism. And with those three essentials in mind, there are also a few things that a minimalist would never, ever have in their entryway.

For instance, an overloaded coat rack that creates more stress than storage, or a gallery wall with pictures that risk getting knocked over. It's time to ditch the clutter and start prioritizing practicality. In turn, you may find that your entryway will start feeling more stylish as well. Here's what to ditch.

1. Out-in-the-Open Storage

DO INSTEAD: Only add the pieces that are necessary to create nice visuals that provide a clear function. (Image credit: Margot Tsim)

Possibly the number one thing a minimalist would never tolerate in an entryway is visual clutter; so storage that shows the mess it's holding is out of the question. A shoe rack or stylish coat stand might sound like a good idea, but once you've crammed them full with shoes and coats, they often become more of an eyesore than a helpful entryway storage idea.

As an alternative, London-based interior designer Margot Tsim says, "Wherever possible, consider built-in storage for coats and shoes, or a bespoke console that allows everyday items to be neatly hidden from view." This helps maintain a sense of order and visual clarity from the moment you enter the home.

If built-in solutions are not an option, "a slim shoe rack or wall-mounted cupboard can still be effective, keeping essentials organised without overwhelming the space," she adds.

But when narrowing down the size of your storage, try to avoid things like wall hooks. Why? New York-based interior designer Elizabeth Vergara, founder of Vergara Homes, explains that, "Wall hooks can also make a space feel cluttered if all the hooks are being used for jackets and sweaters."

"Not storing sweaters at the entrance would be the best-case scenario, but if that's impossible, having a basket with a lid on it could be another option for storage," she adds.

Margot Tsim Social Links Navigation Interior designer Margot Tsim is an interior designer based in London and founder of her eponymous design studio. She is known for creating beautiful neutral schemes that feel comfortable and functional too.

2. Excess Furniture

DO INSTEAD: Try to pick three to four essential pieces and stick to those as your core. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: Jessie Schuster)

Given the typical size limitations of entryways, cramming too much furniture in can quickly cause this space to lose its sense of purpose. "I would deem anything that isn't functional as unnecessary in a minimalist setting," says Elizabeth. "The idea of minimalist interior design is less is more."

The best way to filter down your entryway furniture, especially when planning small entryway ideas, is to consider what you want from your entryway (do you want a place to drop your keys, put on your jacket, check your appearance before leaving?) and work from there.

"I would say the essential four items for a minimalist entryway are a mirror, a decorative bowl, a console table, and a storage basket," says Elizabeth. "Console table to hold your bowl and flowers, with potential room underneath to hold a basket for slippers, shoes, etc."

Elizabeth Vergara Social Links Navigation Owner & Principal Designer at Vergara Homes Elizabeth Vergara is the owner of Vergara Homes, a home renovation company with a passion for bespoke and quality home design. Elizabeth has been helping homeowners as a design-build specialist for the past 13 years and has experience in both construction management and architectural design.

3. Too Much on the Walls

DO INSTEAD: Stick to one piece of art, a mirror, or nothing at all on the walls. (Image credit: alessandra smith design)

I don't think gallery walls would be a priority for minimalists in any room, but they are an especially precarious idea in high-traffic areas like an entryway. "A gallery wall would be too overwhelming in a streamlined entry; one big mirror or piece of art would be better suited for a minimalist setup," says Elizabeth.

"One large piece of art serves as a fabulous focal point as you walk into a house and could be a great conversation starter when you have guests over," adds Margot. Even if it's simple in nature, strategic art sets the tone for what the mood of the home will be.

However, the point is not to be stressed out by what is on the walls. So if you can't decide on a more streamlined wall art idea, then go the more functional route. "Decorating with mirrors gives the illusion of space, so it is always useful to have this in a hallway, especially when space is restricted and tight," says Margot.

Plus, "A mirror also doubles as a checkpoint for fixing hair or makeup before you rush out of the door," she adds.

Though I tend to land somewhere in the middle of minimalist and maximalist, there is always something to be said about having a streamlined space — especially in high-traffic areas like the entryway.

Start with what you deem essential to your entryway design and go from there. There are always plenty of ways to conceal clutter in an entryway once you've got a sleek base in place.