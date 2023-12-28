9 Quick Ways to Declutter In Style — Designer Secrets Help Get Your Home In Order

When it comes to living in small spaces, maximizing the room you do have is key to a well-designed and functional home. Perhaps your couch folds out into a bed; perhaps the ottoman opens up into extra storage. A coffee table with an extra bottom shelf means a place to store your games, while a floating wall shelf means you can get some trinkets and treasures off the ground. We call this functional decor, and it's an undoubtedly vital part of organizing and decluttering your home.

In short, you want to find pieces that are both stylish and practical, visually and otherwise. The best home decor brands offer plenty of options for this, and award-winning designers work such items into their repertoires constantly. Just take Jamie Young, a home furnishings designer and founder of Jamie Young Co., for example.

"Lately I can’t get enough of functional décor," Jamie told me: "decorative boxes for storing trinkets, decorative trays for coffee tables, and baskets for blankets." Especially as we move into the new year, Jamie's advice could not ring more true. It's time to find a home for everything and put everything in its place.

For a refresher on how to do this, you can start with our guide on how to start decluttering. I've also hand-selected a few functional decor pieces I think Jamie herself would love — sculptural baskets, marbled trays, and ceramic boxes that look just as beautiful as they are practical.

Shop Trays Inspired by Jamie's Recommendations

Metropolis Tray View at Arhaus Price: $469 The Metropolis Tray was inspired by mosaics and tile floors in ancient cities, but it would look just as appropriate as a home for your favorite trinkets in a modern metropolis, as well. Everyday Tray - Round View at Schoolhouse Price: $39 A circular tray also presents a great opportunity to play with shapes and rounded edges, particularly when it's for an angular coffee table or room filled with harsh lines. Swirl Tray View at Burke Decor Price: $92 Playful and fun, this scalloped tray from Burke Decor understood the assignment: house the remote and a candle or two but do it in style.

Shop Boxes Inspired by Jamie's Recommendations

Sculpted Marble Vanity Boxes View at West Elm Price: $90 Toss your jewelry in this modern marbled vanity box from Pottery Barn, so stoic and hefty it almost works as a sculpture with storage. Tesora 2-Tier Trinket Container View at Anthropologie Price: $36 Bright and light, these two stacking containers work together or separately, so you can keep them as one or spread them around your space. Afina Check Bone Box - Sapphire View at OKA Price: $157.50 A classic checkboard combo envelops this blue and white box from OKA, which you might choose to leave in one of the decorative trays on your table or on your desk.

Shop Baskets Inspired by Jamie's Recommendations