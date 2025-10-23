I Never Knew You Could Buy a Footstool That Turns Into a Bed — This Genius, Space-Saving Trick Is the Ultimate Small-Space Hosting Find
No assembly, no drama — surprise sleepovers are made easy with Loaf's incredibly stylish and versatile 'bed in a button’
Until a couple of days ago, I had absolutely no idea that you could buy a footstool that turns into a bed. This is pure genius! Having to sacrifice your dream sofa for a variety that accommodates guests is sad for two reasons: one, there is a far more limited selection of design-forward sofas that have this functionality, and two, let's be honest, they're not going to be quite as comfortable as those that don't transform.
Granted, for small space dwellers in particular, the need to find furniture that works double duty is a must — but why not choose something that works triple or even quadruple duty, and leave your sofa be, like this Bed in a Button from Loaf? A footstool, a bed, an extra seat, or even a coffee table — this design is so versatile and is much more movable in and around your living space to suit your needs.
What I am particularly fond of with this design is how unassuming it is — sofa beds are usually quite easy to spot, but this? I'll bet none of your visitors would guess that their sleeping setup is right underneath their toes...
Features:
• Versatile and space-saving
• No assembly required
• Available in both Double (W 153cm x D 76cm) and Single bed sizes (W 113cm x D 76cm)
• Nine fabrics to choose from
• Available in a wide range of colors
• Easy transformation from footstool to bed
There's an option to suit every style and need with this chic 'Bed in a Button' design — it works brilliantly as a footstool-come-coffee table in your living room, or at the foot of a bed in a bedroom as an extra seat or space to style an extra throw blanket or two, or even in the corner of a home office. When guests come to stay, all you need to do is remove the lid, pull upwards on the middle of the metal frame, and bring it out towards you until voila! You have a bed out of nowhere — brilliant.
Say goodbye to overnight-deflating blow-up mattresses and hurrah for keeping your comfy sofa — this hidden bed is one of the coolest things I've seen this year; the perfect marriage of style and practicality for a modern living room and beyond.
Although this footstool bed is part of Loaf's new collection, Loaf is not new to this design concept — and neither was our editor, Hugh Metcalf, who, as it turns out, had actually picked Loaf's original footstool bed for one of his very first design projects.
"The client wanted his home office to also have a guest function, but we didn't want to compromise the design of the space by having to squeeze in a Murphy bed or a sofa bed, so we settled on this clever idea that meant we could arrange the original floorplan, while adding in an ottoman that acted as a coffee table for the space," Hugh explains.
I would recommend investing in a mattress topper for these sorts of foldaway beds — though you will likely need to store the topper separately with your bedding — as the mattresses can be on the thinner side, and this will add that much-needed extra depth for additional comfort for your guests.
This Silentnight Deep Sleep Mattress Topper for a Single Bed on Amazon is highly rated, hypoallergenic, and machine washable. Stress-free hosting starts now.
Alternative Footstool Beds
With a vast array of fabrics and hues on offer, including their new chinoiserie options — like the Rhubarb Chinoiserie if you want to add something with a little pattern to your space — the Jack in a Box Double Bed packs in plenty of style while still being a great guest bed option for a small living room or bedroom.
The Costway Folding Sofa Bed With Mattress comes in a range of colors, including Beige (featured), Blue, Gray, and Pink. With a 4.5/5 star rating after 103 reviews, the proof is in the pudding. One reviewer wrote: "I love this product, amazing value for money; I used this while waiting for my flat to complete — I slept on it for two months in a family's spare room. It’s very comfortable."
Part of the Esprit collection — a range of affordable, handcrafted, space-saving furniture — this stool bed goes from stool to bed in seconds. A great size to be used as a coffee table or extra seating in a living space when not in use as an occasional bed, the velvety fabric is chic and available in three colorways.
Available in a Small Double size and in a variety of colors, this buttoned fold-out ottoman bed is a sturdy, stylish, space-saving gem. Rated 5/5 stars after 12 ratings, one reviewer said: "Stylish, practical, and clever — this piece has become a real statement in my home. Highly recommend it if you’re looking to save space without compromising on looks."
Loaf's 'Bed in a Bun' version of the 'Bed in a Button' design — same idea, sans buttons. It also comes in a Double size and houses a marshmallow mattress for your occasional guests. Choose from the same selection of nine different fabrics and multiple colorways as the button design to suit your space.
Currently part of a limited-time-only deal, this Barnet Single Bed in a Box comes in a stain-resistant house fabric in a variety of colors — plus there are an additional 25 fabrics to choose from in a vast selection of shades, including 100% British Wool, Vintage Velvet, Mohair, and Basketweave. The square design makes for a great coffee table or extra seat.
Loaf's Slumberbox footstool bed is less sturdy than the other varieties, but it's a very stylish and nifty un-zip-and-fold-out bed design. I love the vast selection of shades and fabrics you can choose from when you shop at Loaf. The mattress for this style folds straight out onto the floor, so there's no frame to contend with, if that is a style option you're after.
I just love how anyone looking at this footstool (as with all of these footstool beds) would assume that when they open the lid, they will find some blankets or other paraphernalia that's being stored inside, not a fold-out bed. This discreet style would blend into any living space, especially with the multiple hues to choose from, and houses an award-winning, advanced fiber-topped mattress for extra support.
The last — but by no means least — Loaf footstool bed selection is another variety that unzips with a marshmallow mattress that folds out straight onto the floor. The nine fabrics are available with this option, along with the diverse range of colors, and would be an excellent addition to a kids' room or any living space.
Still considering your options? IKEA recently launched an armchair bed that's another great space-saving solution for hosting guests without needing to rely on a sofa bed or blow-up mattress.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!