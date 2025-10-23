I Never Knew You Could Buy a Footstool That Turns Into a Bed — This Genius, Space-Saving Trick Is the Ultimate Small-Space Hosting Find

Until a couple of days ago, I had absolutely no idea that you could buy a footstool that turns into a bed. This is pure genius! Having to sacrifice your dream sofa for a variety that accommodates guests is sad for two reasons: one, there is a far more limited selection of design-forward sofas that have this functionality, and two, let's be honest, they're not going to be quite as comfortable as those that don't transform.

Granted, for small space dwellers in particular, the need to find furniture that works double duty is a must — but why not choose something that works triple or even quadruple duty, and leave your sofa be, like this Bed in a Button from Loaf? A footstool, a bed, an extra seat, or even a coffee table — this design is so versatile and is much more movable in and around your living space to suit your needs.

What I am particularly fond of with this design is how unassuming it is — sofa beds are usually quite easy to spot, but this? I'll bet none of your visitors would guess that their sleeping setup is right underneath their toes...

Say goodbye to overnight-deflating blow-up mattresses and hurrah for keeping your comfy sofa — this hidden bed is one of the coolest things I've seen this year; the perfect marriage of style and practicality for a modern living room and beyond.

Although this footstool bed is part of Loaf's new collection, Loaf is not new to this design concept — and neither was our editor, Hugh Metcalf, who, as it turns out, had actually picked Loaf's original footstool bed for one of his very first design projects.

"The client wanted his home office to also have a guest function, but we didn't want to compromise the design of the space by having to squeeze in a Murphy bed or a sofa bed, so we settled on this clever idea that meant we could arrange the original floorplan, while adding in an ottoman that acted as a coffee table for the space," Hugh explains.

I would recommend investing in a mattress topper for these sorts of foldaway beds — though you will likely need to store the topper separately with your bedding — as the mattresses can be on the thinner side, and this will add that much-needed extra depth for additional comfort for your guests.

This Silentnight Deep Sleep Mattress Topper for a Single Bed on Amazon is highly rated, hypoallergenic, and machine washable. Stress-free hosting starts now.

Alternative Footstool Beds

Still considering your options? IKEA recently launched an armchair bed that's another great space-saving solution for hosting guests without needing to rely on a sofa bed or blow-up mattress.

