What's the best bed linen that looks good for the longest? Designers explain what they choose for a beautiful night's sleep

Investing in bed linen isn't just a question of what pattern and color might work for your bedroom, and daily usage means durability is a key factor to take into consideration.

When assessing the performance of bed linen, it all comes down to the material and their qualities. It is also about the thread count. Thread count was invented to measure cotton and is a useful tool to measure the amount of thread woven into a square inch of fabric. The thinner the yarns, the more you can squeeze into a square inch of fabric, so thread count can be quite a tricky tool for measurement across different fabrics with different yarns, but helps you understand just how durable a fabric might be. Thirdly, we need to look at the weave to understand how long-lasting a fabric might be.

To help you out, we've researched which are the most durable bed sheets (and found some great deals out there too!) Here are my favorite three durable fabrics to shop for your bedroom.

1. Cotton

Cotton is the most common fabric and is often considered the best bed sheet material. It's selected for its breathable nature and can be relatively inexpensive.

Luckily, it is also easy to maintain and one of the more durable options out there, but some weaves and types are more durable than others. 'I like brushed cotton, also known as flannelette,' says interior designer Irene Gunter, 'which is more durable than regular cotton due to the brushing process it undergoes.' This cotton undergoes a mechanical process where brushes are rubbed on the surface of the fabric to raise the softest fibers from the yarns.

For the most durable selection, go for Egyptian cotton - which has the strongest fibers that can last despite regular washing and usage. The benefits of Egyptian cotton also extend beyond durability. It allows air to circulate and can regulate body temperature and is super soft. Just be wary that Egyptian cotton could for sale at a higher price point.

Pima cotton is another durable version of cotton, which is derived from Egyptian cotton and it won't pill (which is when you can see those small knots of broken fibers on the surface of the material after you have it for a while.)

'A pure cotton sheet will last a lot longer than a cotton sheet mixed with polyester, which will be prone to bobbling and quicker to show signs of wear and tear,' adds Daniela Boleto, design director at bed sheet experts, Camomile London.

Egyptian cotton sheets View at Kohl's Thread count: 800

Price: $164.99



This Egyptian cotton bed sheet set is super breathable and durable, with a sateen weave for softness. Pick a set size that suits your bed, the king four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Egyptian cotton set View at Macy's Thread count: 1,000

Price: $131.60 With options for a full size, queen or king, this Egyptian cotton set is available in the classic shades of white, silver and ivory. Super luxurious, the opulent 1,000 thread count brings a luxurious feel and is super hardwearing. 4-piece Egyptian cotton set View at Walmart Thread count: 300

Price: From $57.80 The Rochelle sheet set has a silky softness that will transform your bed. With 100 percent Egyptian cotton and a thread count of 300, the texture is super soft to the touch. This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. I love the dark hunter green colorway.

2. Linen

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Linen is another top choice for bed linen that has been proven to be seriously durable and can endure frequent use and washing. It is naturally thicker than cotton with a low thread count to cotton because of such thick yarns. This plays into its strength, making it highly durable and long-lasting. Where some fabrics only deteriorate over age, linen improves. Fresh, new linen can feel quite coarse and harsh to the touch, but it does soften over time.

‘There’s a reason why we have 27 different colorways of our 100 percent linen: it’s simply the best,’ says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. ‘Not only is it durable - flax fibers are strong and made to last, but the fabric also gets softer after every wash, meaning it looks and feels fabulous for years – a great investment for your home.

'And let’s not forget that linen holds hypoallergenic qualities and has the ability to regulate body temperature – meaning it’s just as suitable for keeping you warm in winter as it is for keeping you cool in the summer. What’s not to love?!’

'For bedsheets that improve over time you can't do better than washed linen which becomes softer every time you wash it,' adds Cherie Lee of Cherie Lee Interiors. 'For busy families the more casual laid back look of washed linen has the added benefit of not needing to be ironed. On first wash the sheets will shrink a little but but after that should settle down to remain the same size. A good firm shake out after washing and hung out to air dry rather than tumble drying will help any sheets, but especially linen sheets to last longer, and will save on energy bills in the process!'

One point to be made about linen is that it is prone to wrinkling and requires a little upkeep to ensure a smooth appearance over time. It also tends to be sold for a higher price point.

Sonoma Goods For Life set View at Kohl's Material: Linen cotton blend

Price: $79.99



Bring a luxurious feel to your bedspread with this linen cotton blend set available in a variety of colors including this dusky pink. The full set is a four-piece, coming with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Flax linen bedding set View at Bed Threads Material: 100 percent flax linen

Price: $300 Buttery soft, this 100 percent flax linen bed set comes with two pillowcases, a duvet cover, and a fitted sheet, perfect for a master bedroom. White uplifts any interior with its peaceful look and makes your bedspread feel crisp and high quality. LuxeWeave linen sheet set View at Sijo Home Material: 100 percent flax linen

Price: $265.50 Another 100 percent flax linen bedspread, this from Sijo Home is super soft and with a stone washed appearance. They have been naturally woven from hand-crafted linen yarn sourced from Normandy in France - a place renowned for its linen quality.

3. Bamboo

Finally, bamboo is a fabric that is super durable and long-lasting. The bamboo plant has naturally long fibers which helps it when it comes to durability, where other types of fabrics that are woven with shorter fabrics are more likely to pill or tear.

A well-looked-after bamboo sheet set can last you for around five or six years with the right care. The different weaves also impact feel and durability. Bamboo can be weaved in percale, sateen or twill. Twill is the weave used in denim. It is thicker and adds texture and they tend to be durable.

Bamboo bed linen is a newer option that is moisture-wicking - which means it dries rapidly and quickly moves (or wicks) sweat to the fabric's outer surface, making it a perfect choice for hot climates or warm sleepers. One drawback is that bamboo can be more expensive than other options and can be prone to wrinkling, although this is based on the weave.

Cozy Earth bamboo set View at Cozy Earth Material: Bamboo viscose blend

Price: From $339



Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king, and with seven different options for colors, there are a lot of variations available with this bamboo set that is made from a bamboo and viscose blend. Cosy House Collection bamboo sheets View at Amazon Material: Bamboo viscose blend

Price: $59.95 This four-piece bedding set is another bamboo and viscose blend which is super soft and breathable - featuring one duvet cover, a fitted sheet, two pillow cases and available in a variety of sizes. Softer than silk and stronger than cotton, the addition of these sheets will help your bedroom feel like a hotel. Signature bamboo sheet set View at Ettitude Material: Bamboo lyocell

Price: $199



Ettitude's CleanBamboo™ fabric is a silky-soft, sateen weave of 100 percent bamboo lyocell that is super silky smooth against your skin. This set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases, and the silk-like feel is comparable to a 1,000 cotton thread count.